Tulsa Attorney Charged With Rape, Intimidating Witness

An Oklahoma Multi-County Grand Jury charged a Tulsa attorney with rape and intimidating a witness.

That attorney is also getting ready to stand trial on a separate rape case.

The Oklahoma Bar Association has asked the State Supreme Court to suspend Jeffrey Krigel's law license.

Tulsa Police have been investigating allegations against Krigel since the Spring of 2021.

They said some of the accusations date back 15 years and new victims are coming forward.

Tulsa attorney Jeff Krigel is being held without bond because police believe he's dangerous.

“I hope that our actions have shown how seriously we’ve taken this case and how important it is,” said Lt. Darin Ehrenrich, TPD Special Victims Unit.

A warrant for Krigel's arrest was issued Jan. 12 and he turned himself in that night.

The Grand Jury filed six counts for cases they said happened in 2011, 2015, 2021, and 2022.

“Someone who engages in a pattern with as many victims as we have documented over such a time frame that we have documented, that’s an absolute danger to the public," said Lt. Ehrenrich.

Police first arrested Krigel in June of 2021 and he’s been ordered to stand trial later this month in that rape case.

Krigel has been charged with two additional counts of rape. He's also accused of intimidating two people who testified against him by sharing their personal information online, filing lawsuits against them, and trying to track them down.

He is also charged with sharing nude photos of one victim.

“The vast majority of sexual assaults are not reported, and they’re not reported for any number of reasons. There’s generally fear when it comes to making reports. There could be fear of reprisals, fear of how’s this going to affect their life, how’s this going to affect my personal life, how will this affect my job," said Lt. Ehrenrich.

Lieutenant Ehrenrich said two of the most recent charges relate to a new victim having the courage to come forward.

Any sexual assault victim who needs counseling can contact DVIS. Their crisis number is 918-743-5763.