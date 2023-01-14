Read full article on original website
Colonels Cap Perfect Weekend at Banterra Bank Warrior Showcase
The Christian County boys’ basketball team will head home from Indiana with a pair of wins after topping Castle, IN 66-59 on Saturday in the Banterra Bank Warriors Showcase. The Colonels opened the weekend with a 14-point win over Evansville Central, and Saturday’s victory sees them improve to 10-8 ahead of a visit from McCracken County on Monday.
Hot-Handed Tigers Just Shy of Century Mark in Bosse Rout
The Hopkinsville Tigers may be reluctant to leave the Banterra Bank Warrior Showcase after evening their weekend record with a 99-59 blowout of Evansville Bosse on Saturday. Bubba Leavell and KeiMarion Smith, in particular, will be hard to get out the door of Harrison High School after the seniors combined to knock down 12 three-pointers in the win, part of 22 Tiger makes in two games.
PHOTOS – Christian County 56 Hopkinsville 24
Here is a gallery of the Christian County Lady Colonels’ 56-24 district win over the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers courtesy of Ashlyn Brown.
HCA Springs a Leek on Dawson to Earn Berth in All A Final
It sure looked like it was Dawson Springs’ night, but Heritage Christian Academy kept battling back. Down 21-5 at one point and still trailing by 10 points with 6 minutes left in regulation, Heritage Christian left Princeton Friday night with a 61-59 victory in overtime and a berth in the 2nd Region All A Classic championship game Saturday night.
VIDEO – Leek Says HCA Finished Strong in OT Win
Heritage Christian Academy’s Jason Leek had 26 points Friday night, but his biggest bucket came following steal late in overtime. Leek’s layup with 6 seconds left in OT lifted the Warriors to a 61-59 victory over Dawson Springs in the semifinals of the 2nd Region All A Classic in Princeton.
Early Run Propels Butler County Past Lady Falcons
The Fort Campbell girls’ basketball team dropped its second-straight game with a 47-12 loss to visiting Butler County on Saturday. The Lady Falcons were held to single digits each quarter to slip to 2-6 overall with a trip to 8th-District rivals Hopkinsville on Monday. Butler County took control behind...
County Continues Hot Run and Out of State Success
Despite accumulating four fouls and sitting for large stretches of the first and third quarters, Derrell Bateman had twenty plus on Friday night and did not foul out as he led the Colonels to a 69-55 victory north of the border. Christian County scooted up to Evansville to take on...
Hoptown Repelled by Castle at Banterra Bank Warrior Showcase
Despite some red-hot long-range shooting from Hopkinsville’s Bubba Leavell, the Tigers found the fortifications of Castle, IN, too much to overcome in a 78-62 defeat at the Banterra Bank Warrior Showcase on Friday. Leavell hit six of eight attempts from deep on the way to a team-high 26 points,...
Murray State basketball player jailed on marijuana charges
PADUCAH, KY - Murray State basketball student-athlete Kenny White Jr. was arrested on Sunday on marijuana charges after a traffic stop near Livingston County. White was charged with six offenses, including operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with no registration, no registration receipt and driving with one headlight.
Wizard Whitney Whips Wit And Wisdom For Men2Be (w/PHOTOS)
With legends Devin Thomas and Anthony Babb to his left, and Phillip Brooks and Don Morehead to his right, Chris Whitney had the perfect stage to speak the truth. After all, he’d spent his childhood looking up to them. And so, in front of 60-plus Men2Be students and a...
Owensboro Shoney’s closing its doors for good
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The only Shoney’s restaurant in Owensboro is permanently closing, owners say. According to the Owensboro Times, the restaurant will close after it runs out on food on or before January 16. Eyewitness News spoke with workers Sunday afternoon and they gave us a notice of closure. It reads: “To Whom It […]
Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident
A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
Obituaries Jan. 12, 2023
Greg Auston McCallum, 61, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec.15, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky. He was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction for more than 25 years. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He liked to fish and playfully aggravate those he loved. He was well known for his wit, storytelling, and his unique and often humorous insights about the world.
Beshear appoints Princeton woman, Paducah man to state advisory board
FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear appointed the executive director of an economic development nonprofit based in Marion, Kentucky to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton is involved with the Lake Barkley Partnership, which works with businesses and organizations in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties. Her term ends Dec. 27, 2026.
New face joins race for Evansville mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Another Republican has filed to run for Evansville mayor. Caine Helmer, who currently works at Target, tells us this is his first run for political office. He says one topic he plans to tackle is mental health resources for Evansville residents, which he believes is a main issue within the city. […]
Northern Christian County Home Destroyed In Fire
A home on Crofton Firetower Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Friday night. Lacy Firefighters say the double-wide mobile home was fully engulfed and had already collapsed when they arrived just before 9 pm. No one was home at the time of the fire and the cause...
Western Kentucky pair appointed to state Water Transportation Advisory Board
A pair of western Kentuckians have been appointed by Governor Andy Beshear to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton and Timothy Cahill of Paducah will serve on the board into 2026. Cahill was reappointed by the governor. He is the executive director of the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Christian County Recycling Business Building Destroyed In Fire w/VIDEO
A building owned by Green Earth Recycling in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Monday evening. Highland Fire Department Assistant Chief Doug Chilton says just before 5 p.m. someone called reporting smoke coming from the building and when firefighters arrived smoke and flames were coming from the roof of the structure.
Indictments Returned In Christian County
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments on charges of robbery and burglary. A true bill was returned on 53-year old Anthony McCoggle, whose listed on the indictment as a transient in Hopkinsville, on a single count of first-degree robbery. McCoggle was arrested in December in connection to a...
