Marion, KY

yoursportsedge.com

Colonels Cap Perfect Weekend at Banterra Bank Warrior Showcase

The Christian County boys’ basketball team will head home from Indiana with a pair of wins after topping Castle, IN 66-59 on Saturday in the Banterra Bank Warriors Showcase. The Colonels opened the weekend with a 14-point win over Evansville Central, and Saturday’s victory sees them improve to 10-8 ahead of a visit from McCracken County on Monday.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Hot-Handed Tigers Just Shy of Century Mark in Bosse Rout

The Hopkinsville Tigers may be reluctant to leave the Banterra Bank Warrior Showcase after evening their weekend record with a 99-59 blowout of Evansville Bosse on Saturday. Bubba Leavell and KeiMarion Smith, in particular, will be hard to get out the door of Harrison High School after the seniors combined to knock down 12 three-pointers in the win, part of 22 Tiger makes in two games.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

HCA Springs a Leek on Dawson to Earn Berth in All A Final

It sure looked like it was Dawson Springs’ night, but Heritage Christian Academy kept battling back. Down 21-5 at one point and still trailing by 10 points with 6 minutes left in regulation, Heritage Christian left Princeton Friday night with a 61-59 victory in overtime and a berth in the 2nd Region All A Classic championship game Saturday night.
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Leek Says HCA Finished Strong in OT Win

Heritage Christian Academy’s Jason Leek had 26 points Friday night, but his biggest bucket came following steal late in overtime. Leek’s layup with 6 seconds left in OT lifted the Warriors to a 61-59 victory over Dawson Springs in the semifinals of the 2nd Region All A Classic in Princeton.
PRINCETON, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Early Run Propels Butler County Past Lady Falcons

The Fort Campbell girls’ basketball team dropped its second-straight game with a 47-12 loss to visiting Butler County on Saturday. The Lady Falcons were held to single digits each quarter to slip to 2-6 overall with a trip to 8th-District rivals Hopkinsville on Monday. Butler County took control behind...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
whopam.com

County Continues Hot Run and Out of State Success

Despite accumulating four fouls and sitting for large stretches of the first and third quarters, Derrell Bateman had twenty plus on Friday night and did not foul out as he led the Colonels to a 69-55 victory north of the border. Christian County scooted up to Evansville to take on...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Hoptown Repelled by Castle at Banterra Bank Warrior Showcase

Despite some red-hot long-range shooting from Hopkinsville’s Bubba Leavell, the Tigers found the fortifications of Castle, IN, too much to overcome in a 78-62 defeat at the Banterra Bank Warrior Showcase on Friday. Leavell hit six of eight attempts from deep on the way to a team-high 26 points,...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray State basketball player jailed on marijuana charges

PADUCAH, KY - Murray State basketball student-athlete Kenny White Jr. was arrested on Sunday on marijuana charges after a traffic stop near Livingston County. White was charged with six offenses, including operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with no registration, no registration receipt and driving with one headlight.
MURRAY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Wizard Whitney Whips Wit And Wisdom For Men2Be (w/PHOTOS)

With legends Devin Thomas and Anthony Babb to his left, and Phillip Brooks and Don Morehead to his right, Chris Whitney had the perfect stage to speak the truth. After all, he’d spent his childhood looking up to them. And so, in front of 60-plus Men2Be students and a...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Shoney’s closing its doors for good

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The only Shoney’s restaurant in Owensboro is permanently closing, owners say. According to the Owensboro Times, the restaurant will close after it runs out on food on or before January 16. Eyewitness News spoke with workers Sunday afternoon and they gave us a notice of closure. It reads: “To Whom It […]
OWENSBORO, KY
whopam.com

Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident

A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
CERULEAN, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Jan. 12, 2023

Greg Auston McCallum, 61, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec.15, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky. He was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction for more than 25 years. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He liked to fish and playfully aggravate those he loved. He was well known for his wit, storytelling, and his unique and often humorous insights about the world.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear appoints Princeton woman, Paducah man to state advisory board

FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear appointed the executive director of an economic development nonprofit based in Marion, Kentucky to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton is involved with the Lake Barkley Partnership, which works with businesses and organizations in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties. Her term ends Dec. 27, 2026.
PRINCETON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

New face joins race for Evansville mayor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Another Republican has filed to run for Evansville mayor. Caine Helmer, who currently works at Target, tells us this is his first run for political office. He says one topic he plans to tackle is mental health resources for Evansville residents, which he believes is a main issue within the city. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wkdzradio.com

Northern Christian County Home Destroyed In Fire

A home on Crofton Firetower Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Friday night. Lacy Firefighters say the double-wide mobile home was fully engulfed and had already collapsed when they arrived just before 9 pm. No one was home at the time of the fire and the cause...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Western Kentucky pair appointed to state Water Transportation Advisory Board

A pair of western Kentuckians have been appointed by Governor Andy Beshear to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton and Timothy Cahill of Paducah will serve on the board into 2026. Cahill was reappointed by the governor. He is the executive director of the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkdzradio.com

Christian County Recycling Business Building Destroyed In Fire w/VIDEO

A building owned by Green Earth Recycling in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Monday evening. Highland Fire Department Assistant Chief Doug Chilton says just before 5 p.m. someone called reporting smoke coming from the building and when firefighters arrived smoke and flames were coming from the roof of the structure.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Indictments Returned In Christian County

The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments on charges of robbery and burglary. A true bill was returned on 53-year old Anthony McCoggle, whose listed on the indictment as a transient in Hopkinsville, on a single count of first-degree robbery. McCoggle was arrested in December in connection to a...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

