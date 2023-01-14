ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Juvenile arrested in connection to 16-year-old’s murder

By Colleen Flynn
DENVER (KDVR) — Police said a juvenile male was arrested and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder for a deadly shooting on Wednesday night .

Police said in a release that at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, a suspect approached a stopped car on North Atchison Way, pulled out a gun and shot the victim once.

The victim who was shot has been identified by her family as 16-year-old Aaliyah Cortez . She died the following morning.

Wanted suspect arrested after multi-city police pursuit

Victim’s family explains what happened

Cortez was allegedly shot while she was sitting in a car stopped in the Montbello neighborhood.

“I just feel like whoever did it was a coward because they attacked two girls and it was two males,” Aaliyah’s mother Wendy Cortez told FOX31’s Talya Cunningham through tears. “Who attacks two women with a gun?”

Cortez said her older daughter was driving and Aaliyah was the passenger. The sisters got turned around and stopped the car to activate their GPS.

16-year-old killed after being attacked in car, family says

Cortez said that’s when two men came up to the car and started tugging at the door handles. She told Cunningham that one suspect pointed the gun at her 19-year-old daughter’s head and that’s when Aaliyah jumped into action.

The department is not releasing the suspect’s name or age due to the fact that he is a minor.

Charles Owens
2d ago

All juveniles that commit serious crimes should have their names released to the public and remain locked up until trial. The coddling of violent juveniles needs to stop, especially the coddling of criminals by the Colorado legislature.

