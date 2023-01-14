ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Official Decision

Damar Hamlin has decided to watch Sunday's Bills-Dolphins game from home.  He made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday afternoon after the AP reported that he was going to be in attendance for the game. "My heart is with my guys as they compete today! Supporting from home as I focus on my ...
The Spun

NFL World Wants Legendary Announcer To Be Fired

The NFL World was not happy with NBC's play-by-play man on Saturday night. Al Michaels and Tony Dungy were on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. The Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit on Saturday night. Fans thought that Michaels, who is in his late 70s, failed to live up to ...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer

The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Sunday Afternoon

Fans aren't loving Tony Romo's nickname for Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Early in the broadcast of Sunday's wild card matchup between Miami and Buffalo, Romo referred to Allen as "Mr. January" for his playoff performances thus far in his young career. Something that the NFL world pushed back on a ...
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark

Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
Centre Daily

Tampa Bay’s Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas

Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

NFL Insider Shares Injury Update on Bengals Left Tackle Jonah Williams

CINCINNATI — Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams suffered a dislocated left knee cap in Sunday night's 24-17 win over the Ravens according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. The 27-year-old left the game in the second quarter and didn't return, but he hasn't been ruled out for Cincinnati's Divisional...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Cardinals hire Monti Ossenfort as team’s new general manager

The Arizona Cardinals have hired Monti Ossenfort as the team's new general manager. The franchise announced the hiring of Ossenfort on Monday, one week after owner Michael Bidwill announced that head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim would not return following a dreadful 4-13 season. The 44-year-old Ossenfort...
Centre Daily

Gerry Dulac: Steelers enter 2023 at crossroads between mediocre and team on the rise

Depending on which part of the season you choose to embrace — the 2-6 start or the 7-2 finish — the Steelers are either a team in trouble or one on the rise. Depending on which aspect of the offense is to be believed — the one that averaged a meager 1.6 touchdowns per game and had the fewest 40-yard plays in the NFL or the one that wrapped up the season out-rushing two of the league's top running teams — the unit is either in need of a new coordinator or taking baby steps in the right direction.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Falcons Assistant a Candidate for Offensive Coordinator

Arthur Smith won’t return to run the Tennessee Titans offense. It is possible, though, that the Titans could bring in some of Smith’s influence. Charles London will interview to be the Titans offensive coordinator, according to a CBS Sports report Monday morning. London has spent the last two...
NASHVILLE, TN
Athlon Sports

Patriots Assistant Reportedly Turns Down Head Coaching Interview

New England Patriots fans haven't gotten a whole lot of good news lately, as their team missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. But some arrived Saturday. It sounds like defensive assistant Jerod Mayo will be back with the team in 2023. Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reported ...

