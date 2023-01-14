Read full article on original website
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction, Winner
The NFL Playoffs are finally here and before we know it, the Super Bowl will be kicking off. Michael Irvin has his two teams picked out. Irvin can be very opinionated at times. However, his picks aren’t that controversial. One may say predictable. Now, Irvin has a job to...
NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Official Decision
Damar Hamlin has decided to watch Sunday's Bills-Dolphins game from home. He made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday afternoon after the AP reported that he was going to be in attendance for the game. "My heart is with my guys as they compete today! Supporting from home as I focus on my ...
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL World Wants Legendary Announcer To Be Fired
The NFL World was not happy with NBC's play-by-play man on Saturday night. Al Michaels and Tony Dungy were on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. The Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit on Saturday night. Fans thought that Michaels, who is in his late 70s, failed to live up to ...
NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer
The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Sunday Afternoon
Fans aren't loving Tony Romo's nickname for Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Early in the broadcast of Sunday's wild card matchup between Miami and Buffalo, Romo referred to Allen as "Mr. January" for his playoff performances thus far in his young career. Something that the NFL world pushed back on a ...
Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark
Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL playoff bracket 2023: Updated TV schedule, channels, scores for AFC & NFC divisional round
One more weekend until the championship rounds. With Super Wild Card Weekend all but in the rearview mirror, things aren't much clearer than they were prior to it. In the AFC, all four top seeds advanced, while the NFC's two juggernauts top the divisional round. The Eagles (No. 1 seed)...
NFL Fans Are Stunned Learning There’s a Chip in the Football Despite Questionable Calls
With all of the advanced stats and things out there, you wonder how much tech is used in today’s NFL,... The post NFL Fans Are Stunned Learning There’s a Chip in the Football Despite Questionable Calls appeared first on Outsider.
NFL Playoffs on NBC4: Chargers and Jaguars meet on Super Wild Card Weekend
(WCMH) — The NFL Playoffs are here and NBC4 will be bringing you the first AFC matchup Saturday night on Super Wild Card Weekend as the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Los Angeles Chargers. The No. 4 seed Jaguars will welcome the fifth-seed Chargers to TIAA Bank Field for the first NFL Playoff game in Jacksonville […]
What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card schedule for Monday
The wild card round is wrapping up, and the last two teams on the schedule are the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The No. 5 Cowboys (12-5) will be taking on the No. 4 Bucs (8-9) on Monday night, and the two NFC teams will be fighting for the final spot to advance to the divisional round.
Predictions for every NFL wild-card game
Are you ready for some playoff football, Chiefs Kingdom?. The Kansas City Chiefs have the week off as the NFL’s No. 1 seed, but six games will be played during the wild-card round of the playoffs this weekend. Some of those games will help determine Kansas City’s opponent in the divisional round.
Multiple former Washington players will be active on Wild Card weekend
The Washington Commanders looked to be in an excellent position to make the NFC playoffs after a Nov. 27 win over the Atlanta Falcons to improve to 7-5. Unfortunately for the Commanders, they’d go winless in their next four games and were eliminated during Week 17. Washington would defeat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 to finish the 2022 season 8-8-1.
Tampa Bay’s Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas
Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
NFL Insider Shares Injury Update on Bengals Left Tackle Jonah Williams
CINCINNATI — Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams suffered a dislocated left knee cap in Sunday night's 24-17 win over the Ravens according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. The 27-year-old left the game in the second quarter and didn't return, but he hasn't been ruled out for Cincinnati's Divisional...
Cardinals hire Monti Ossenfort as team’s new general manager
The Arizona Cardinals have hired Monti Ossenfort as the team's new general manager. The franchise announced the hiring of Ossenfort on Monday, one week after owner Michael Bidwill announced that head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim would not return following a dreadful 4-13 season. The 44-year-old Ossenfort...
Gerry Dulac: Steelers enter 2023 at crossroads between mediocre and team on the rise
Depending on which part of the season you choose to embrace — the 2-6 start or the 7-2 finish — the Steelers are either a team in trouble or one on the rise. Depending on which aspect of the offense is to be believed — the one that averaged a meager 1.6 touchdowns per game and had the fewest 40-yard plays in the NFL or the one that wrapped up the season out-rushing two of the league's top running teams — the unit is either in need of a new coordinator or taking baby steps in the right direction.
Falcons Assistant a Candidate for Offensive Coordinator
Arthur Smith won’t return to run the Tennessee Titans offense. It is possible, though, that the Titans could bring in some of Smith’s influence. Charles London will interview to be the Titans offensive coordinator, according to a CBS Sports report Monday morning. London has spent the last two...
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers odds: NFL playoff point spread, moneyline, total
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in a divisional NFL playoff game. The 49ers are a 4-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The 49ers are -200 on the moneyline in the game. The Cowboys are +170. The over/under for the game is set at 46 points.
Patriots Assistant Reportedly Turns Down Head Coaching Interview
New England Patriots fans haven't gotten a whole lot of good news lately, as their team missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. But some arrived Saturday. It sounds like defensive assistant Jerod Mayo will be back with the team in 2023. Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reported ...
