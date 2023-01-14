Depending on which part of the season you choose to embrace — the 2-6 start or the 7-2 finish — the Steelers are either a team in trouble or one on the rise. Depending on which aspect of the offense is to be believed — the one that averaged a meager 1.6 touchdowns per game and had the fewest 40-yard plays in the NFL or the one that wrapped up the season out-rushing two of the league's top running teams — the unit is either in need of a new coordinator or taking baby steps in the right direction.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO