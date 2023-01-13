The Dodgers are known around the league to have one of the best farm systems across the past decade and it's no coincidence that every year they are in playoff contention. This year for the first time in a while, Los Angeles will actually be relying on their farm system even more than usual in order to fill in some gaps from players leaving and also help keep the team under the luxury tax.

