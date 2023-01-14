Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped objectRoger MarshMenifee, CA
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglarsEdy ZooOrange County, CA
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Bernardino, CA
Related
NBC Bay Area
5/5 Mega Millions Ticket Worth $928,260 Sold in Burlingame: CA Lottery
Two lucky lottery players in California won about $928,260 in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, including one in the Bay Area, according to the California Lottery. One 5/5 ticket was sold at the Chevron gas station at 1101 Broadway in Burlingame, the lottery said. Another winning 5/5 ticket was sold...
YAHOO!
Winning ticket for $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot sold in Maine, but 2 Calif. tickets come close
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine matched Friday night's winning numbers to score the lottery game's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. But two people who bought tickets in California — one in Riverside and the other in Burlingame — matched 5 numbers for prizes of more than $900,000 each.
KCRA.com
2 Mega Millions tickets each worth roughly $1 million sold in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Not the jackpot, but two people in California have roughly a million reasons to be happy after winning big Friday night in the Mega Millions. The two people in California each won one of two winning tickets that matched five of the numbers, just shy of matching the Meg Millions number. Each ticket goes for $982, 260.
4 “Big Winner” Mega Millions Tickets Sold In New York
There was a grand prize winner for last night's Mega Millions drawing. Someone in the state of Maine matched all five white balls along with the mega ball to claim the Mega Millions' 2nd largest jackpot ever. The jackpot was worth $1.35 Billion dollars. "Big Winners" are tickets that matched...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Rialto, CA
Rialto is a California city belonging to San Bernardino County, 56 miles east of Los Angeles. The city lies in South California, where civilization began as early as the 1500s when the Serrano Indians lived there. Today, the city is a bustling economic hub in California. It’s not particularly known...
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences
The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Corona, CA
The vibrant city of Corona is located in Riverside County, California, and was founded in 1896. Corona was originally a rural community with roots in mining and citrus growing. Over the years, Corona has blossomed into a thriving community, initially inhabited by people of English and Irish descent. Today, Corona...
NBC Connecticut
Lucky Lottery Wins: $50,000 Powerball Ticket in CT; $20,000 and $10,000 Mega Millions Wins
There was a $50,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut Saturday night and one Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $20,000 Friday while another won $10,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 24-26-39-47-57 and the Powerball was 23. The $50,000 winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. The Powerball jackpot for tonight...
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California store
Luck was on one California lottery player’s side during the recent Mega Millions drawing. According to the California Lottery, one California winning ticket matched five numbers in the January 10, 2023 drawing. That ticket is worth $3,970,609.
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
abc11.com
$10 lottery ticket leads to nearly $500,000 prize for North Carolina man
ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- What started off as a $10 lottery ticket ended up being a nearly $500,000 prize for a man from Asheville. A press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery says Stephen Hinson stopped by Sav-Mor on Patton Avenue on Jan. 2 and picked up a Big Bucks Bingo ticket.
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in California
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BusinessInsider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped object
A California witness at Menifee reported watching a hovering blue-colored, disc-shaped object that moved away very fast at 2:36 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
California reservoirs rise after weeks of storms drench the state: See how much
After weeks of atmospheric rivers, bomb cyclones and Pineapple Express moisture, California reservoir levels have seen a steep rise.
NBC Bay Area
‘This Is the Worst': Belmont Neighborhood on Edge Following Landslide
A landslide that forced two families out of their homes over the weekend continued to cause problems Monday on the Peninsula. The area of Belmont's San Juan Boulevard is shut down after part of a hillside under and between the two homes gave way on Saturday. No injuries were reported in the landslide.
iebusinessdaily.com
Inland Empire manufacturing is on probation
The region’s purchasing managing index dipped below 50 for the third consecutive month in December, which means that the sector is contracting, not expanding. One person who helps compile that monthly data says she expects a quick recovery, but some obstacles must be overcome to make that happen. Barbara...
postnewsgroup.com
California Family Whose Beachfront Properties were Seized 100 years ago, Sells Land Back to County for $20 Million
The great-grandchildren of the African American couple Willa and Charles Bruce, whose land in Southern California was taken in 1924 and returned to the family last year, have opted to sell it back to the local government for $20 million. In the 1920s, the beach resort was extremely popular with...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Temecula, CA
Known as a tourist and resort destination, Temecula in California is championed by its award-winning wineries, festivals, and natural areas, among other things. It's located in the southwestern part of Riverside County, with a population of 110,003 as of the 2020 census. The Temecula Indians were the first settlers in...
vvng.com
Adelanto and Victor Valley Animal Protective League end contract; lost pets now taken to Barstow
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The City of Adelanto and the Victor Valley Animal Protective League ended their long-standing partnership that spanned over 4 decades long. As of January 6th, 2023, the contract ended, therefore, any stray animals impounded by the City of Adelanto’s Animal Control, and or any animals being turned in by Adelanto residents, will be taken to the Barstow Humane Society located at 2480 E. Main Street in Barstow.
NBC Bay Area
Driver Stranded in Water Near Pleasanton
A driver on Sunol Road near Pleasanton got stuck in floodwaters there Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire tell NBC Bay Area this motorist was driving on Sunol Road close to the intersection with Koopmann Road. Firefighters said this woman told them she thought she could drive through the flooded roadway, but then became stuck in three feet of water.
Comments / 0