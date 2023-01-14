ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Bay Area

5/5 Mega Millions Ticket Worth $928,260 Sold in Burlingame: CA Lottery

Two lucky lottery players in California won about $928,260 in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, including one in the Bay Area, according to the California Lottery. One 5/5 ticket was sold at the Chevron gas station at 1101 Broadway in Burlingame, the lottery said. Another winning 5/5 ticket was sold...
BURLINGAME, CA
KCRA.com

2 Mega Millions tickets each worth roughly $1 million sold in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Not the jackpot, but two people in California have roughly a million reasons to be happy after winning big Friday night in the Mega Millions. The two people in California each won one of two winning tickets that matched five of the numbers, just shy of matching the Meg Millions number. Each ticket goes for $982, 260.
CALIFORNIA STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Rialto, CA

Rialto is a California city belonging to San Bernardino County, 56 miles east of Los Angeles. The city lies in South California, where civilization began as early as the 1500s when the Serrano Indians lived there. Today, the city is a bustling economic hub in California. It’s not particularly known...
RIALTO, CA
Joel Eisenberg

Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences

The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Corona, CA

The vibrant city of Corona is located in Riverside County, California, and was founded in 1896. Corona was originally a rural community with roots in mining and citrus growing. Over the years, Corona has blossomed into a thriving community, initially inhabited by people of English and Irish descent. Today, Corona...
CORONA, CA
NBC Bay Area

‘This Is the Worst': Belmont Neighborhood on Edge Following Landslide

A landslide that forced two families out of their homes over the weekend continued to cause problems Monday on the Peninsula. The area of Belmont's San Juan Boulevard is shut down after part of a hillside under and between the two homes gave way on Saturday. No injuries were reported in the landslide.
BELMONT, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Inland Empire manufacturing is on probation

The region’s purchasing managing index dipped below 50 for the third consecutive month in December, which means that the sector is contracting, not expanding. One person who helps compile that monthly data says she expects a quick recovery, but some obstacles must be overcome to make that happen. Barbara...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Temecula, CA

Known as a tourist and resort destination, Temecula in California is championed by its award-winning wineries, festivals, and natural areas, among other things. It's located in the southwestern part of Riverside County, with a population of 110,003 as of the 2020 census. The Temecula Indians were the first settlers in...
TEMECULA, CA
vvng.com

Adelanto and Victor Valley Animal Protective League end contract; lost pets now taken to Barstow

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The City of Adelanto and the Victor Valley Animal Protective League ended their long-standing partnership that spanned over 4 decades long. As of January 6th, 2023, the contract ended, therefore, any stray animals impounded by the City of Adelanto’s Animal Control, and or any animals being turned in by Adelanto residents, will be taken to the Barstow Humane Society located at 2480 E. Main Street in Barstow.
ADELANTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Driver Stranded in Water Near Pleasanton

A driver on Sunol Road near Pleasanton got stuck in floodwaters there Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire tell NBC Bay Area this motorist was driving on Sunol Road close to the intersection with Koopmann Road. Firefighters said this woman told them she thought she could drive through the flooded roadway, but then became stuck in three feet of water.
PLEASANTON, CA

