Alarms and Rock Throwing Juveniles in Attala
2:43 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked an attempted theft on Road 5216. 8:38 a.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department checked on a fire alarm at the First Baptist Church. 10:44 a.m. – Attala deputies were sent to a one-vehicle accident on Hwy 43 S with no reported injuries.
Welfare Checks, a Grass Fire And an Accident with Injuries in Attala
2:47 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a one-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hwy 12 E near Ethel. 7:13 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about a man blocking traffic and yelling in the Square. 9:12 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent on a welfare check...
Trespassing and other recent arrests
On 1-13-2023, Clintavrous Williams, a 23 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor) and Failure to Appear in Court by Lt. Casey Pounders. On 1-12-2023, Charles Patton, a 37 year old b/m from Ackerman, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony) and Suspended...
Receiving Stolen Property and Domestic Violence Arrests Arrests in Attala and Leake
DENNIS L STOVALL, 56, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,331. DANIEL P STRONG, 21, of Tupelo, Receiving Stolen Property, Obstruction of Public Streets, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $0. DARRELL L TATE, 46, of Kosciusko, Violation Motor Vehicle Lighting...
Alert Issued for Missing Louisville Teen
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered / Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Montevious Goss of Louisville. He is described as a black male, five-foot-eight inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown braided hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Wednesday, January 11, at about 7:30 am in the 100 block of Dean Dr. in Winston County. Montevious Goss was last seen getting into a green Dodge single-cab pickup traveling in an unknown direction.
Fighting, a False Alarm, and More in Attala
7:52 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Choctaw Ct for a dispute between neighbors. 8:07 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a one-vehicle accident that happened on Knox Rd near Landrum St. No one was injured. 10:11 a.m. – Attala Central Fire Dept was dispatched to...
Man arrested in Oktibbeha County for setting fire to dog pen
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Oktibbeha County is accused of setting a dog pen on fire. Now, he’s facing some serious charges. Dustin Winfield was charged with arson and aggravated animal cruelty. Deputies were called to Self Creek Road, just after midnight Thursday morning about...
Hard-headed and Rude Trespassers Friday in Leake
9:21 a.m. – Carthage Police were requested at a residence on Old Canton Rd to remove a man from the property who had been told several times to leave. 1:50 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call from Madden Country Store on Hwy 488 about a trespasser who had been on the property and made rude gestures.
Checkpoint results in drug arrest
A Newton County man was arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop in the Linwood community last week, the authorities said. Ricky Stevens, 43, 1079 Road 4302, Little Rock, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said Stevens was out on...
Man sentenced to more than 12 years for firing gun during altercation on Mississippi Indian reservation
A man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the use of a firearm during the aggravated assault of another man. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, of Conehatta, used a handgun to shoot the victim multiple times at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation which resulted in injury to the victim.
Deputies arrest family duo with weed, crack cocaine
A mother and son duo was arrested on drug charges after Sheriff’s deputies found weed and crack cocaine at a Carver Avenue residence on Friday morning, the authorities said. The son, Korzay Thurrell Willis, 20, 243 Carter Avenue, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark.
DUIs, Domestic Violence, and Leaving the Scene in Attala and Leake Arrests
JEREMIAH BANKS, 22, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A. BRITTNEY L BLACK, 26, of Carthage, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $500, $500. JOSHUA A BRUNT, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell, Trespass After Notice of...
Two Sentenced for Domestic Violence
Two men in Leflore County have been sentenced for two separate domestic violence cases. More details are in the story.
Two, including former University of Mississippi football player, charged with kidnapping
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested two men, including a former University of Mississippi football player, in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Laurel. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said officers responded to Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway on Thursday, January 12. When they arrived at the scene, the victim said he […]
Conehatta Man Sentenced in Voluntary Manslaughter Case
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Conehatta Man Sentenced in Voluntary Manslaughter Case. Friday, January 13, 2023. U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Mississippi. Jackson, Miss....
Delta Mayors Trying to Save Their Hospitals
Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons and Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams are asking the state of Mississippi to expand the Medicaid program. More details are in the story.
Burglary, DUIs, and Multiple Public Drunk Arrests in Attala and Leake
FREDY R LOPEZ, 25, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Motor Vehicle Lighting Requirements Violation, Hold for ICE, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, N/A. AJ LUCKETT, 54, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500. JALANTA MHOON,...
Future of city pool in doubt as usage numbers plummet, water leaks
STARKVILLE – When associate city engineer Chris Williams started planning revamps for the pool at Moncrief Park, he already knew there were problems. Parking is limited, some old pipes need replacing and the pool house, which already needed a roof over the dressing rooms, will need additional repairs after a car crashed into part of the building in June.
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Ole Miss and professional football player was arrested and charged with kidnapping Thursday. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, Jerrell Powe, 35, of Buckatunna, Mississippi, was encountered by Ridgeland police at Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland. Myers said that an accomplice, 35-year-old Gavin Bates of Roseville, California, was arrested and charged with kidnapping as well.
