FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversyEdy ZooSaint Paul, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
A Vikings Win over Giants Would Be Historic. Here’s Why.
Robert Griffin III Fires Back At Michael Vick Over Lamar Jackson Comment
ESPN's Robert Griffin III didn't care for some of Michael Vick and others comments on Lamar Jackson's knee injury this weekend. Appearing on FOX's pregame show ahead of the Saturday slate of games, Vick told Jackson: "Put a brace on it, let's go... I played a whole season on a sprained MCL." RGIII ...
Look: Pete Carroll's Comment On Brock Purdy Is Going Viral
The legend of Brock Purdy grew in his playoff debut. Purdy continued his spectacular run by leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's first-round playoff matchup. The seventh-round pick completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 passing yards, three passing ...
The Vikings Have Daunting Marching Orders
NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Announcement
Will Sean Payton coach in the NFL next season? It may all depend on one AFC West team: the Los Angeles Chargers. According to CBS, Payton "has had his eyes" on the Los Angeles Chargers head coaching job. The only issue is the Chargers have yet to fire current head coach Brandon Staley. ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dianna Russini Video
ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini is trending for her time in Buffalo on Sunday morning. The Bills are set to host the Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Bills Mafia is going viral on social media on Sunday evening. Russini and fellow ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington are going viral ...
The Weird Thing about Kirk Cousins in These Playoffs
Report: Rams Make Official Decision On Matthew Stafford For 2023
The gang is getting back together in Los Angeles. One day after Rams head coach Sean McVay informed the organization that he plans to return to the sidelines for the 2023 season, the team made a move to ensure his quarterback will be back, as well. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the ...
NFL World Shocked By Dolphins' Inexcusable Mistake
Mike McDaniel's inexperience as an NFL head coach was, unfortunately, on full display on Sunday. The Dolphins made way too many costly, and frankly inexcusable, mistakes in a playoff loss to the Bills on Sunday. The worst by far came late in the fourth quarter when the Dolphins trailed ...
NFL World Demands "Immediate" Dismissal of Head Coach
Saturday will go down as an absolutely devastating day for fans of the Los Angeles Chargers organization, and many fans want someone to pay for the breakdown that led to the team blowing the 27-point lead they held against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their playoff game on Saturday.
Chargers HC Brandon Staley speaks on Joey Bosa's consequential penalty vs. Jaguars
Edge defender Joey Bosa aided the Jacksonville Jaguars to achieve the unthinkable in their 27-point comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card round with a crucial penalty he committed late in the second half. After a Jaguars touchdown, Bosa removed his helmet, slamming it to the...
NFL mock draft predicts Broncos will trade 1st-round pick for Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos have an in-person interview with ex-New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton scheduled for Tuesday in Los Angeles. Payton is one of the highest-profile coaches available and at least one pundit believes the Broncos are the front runners to hire him. To do so, Denver would have to compensate New Orleans because Payton is still under contract with the Saints for two more seasons.
Doug Pederson made masterful moves during Jaguars’ epic comeback
Doug Pederson has received praise for turning around the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. On Saturday night, he proved in a huge way just how valuable he is as a head coach as his team came back from down 27-0 in the playoffs to win 31-30. The Jaguars fell behind 27-0 in their AFC Wild Card... The post Doug Pederson made masterful moves during Jaguars’ epic comeback appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sportszion.com
Packers’ players brutally mock Vikings after they suffer humiliating loss vs Giants in wild-card round
The rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings has been sparked again after the Vikings’ exit from the wild card round last night. The Packers-Vikings rivalry has taken on a new dimension in the modern NFL era. This season, the Vikings have clinched the NFC North, whereas the Packers failed to claim the playoff spot with just a win. Both rival fans and players got engaged in social media banter after games.
Look: Jerry Jones Is Pushing For Big Move In Texas
Texas has pretty much everything you could want as a sports fan - well, except for sports gambling. Unlike states like New Jersey, New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania and others, the state of Texas has yet to legalize sports gambling. Jerry Jones wants that to change. The Dallas Cowboys owner is ...
Brutal Giants roughing the passer call had NFL Twitter shook
New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was issued a controversial roughing the passer penalty late against the Minnesota Vikings. The New York Giants were perhaps the biggest surprise team of the 2022 NFL season. In their first year of a supposed rebuild, and they made it to the playoffs and pushed the Minnesota Vikings to the limit. Late in the fourth quarter, however, the referees almost prevented the Giants from picking up the victory.
NFL World Reacts To Suzy Kolber's Voting Decision
ESPN's Suzy Kolber decided to turn one of her MVP votes into an incredible gesture this year. Per the Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, Denny Kellington, the Bills trainer who performed life-saving CPR on Damar Hamlin, received a fifth-place vote from Kolber who called it a "symbolic gesture for ...
We Now Know 80% of Sunday’s Vikings Offensive Line
Broncos Reportedly Deny 1 Team's Request To Interview Coach
On Friday, the Falcons requested an interview with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the same position. However, that interview is not expected to happen. According to multiple reports, the Broncos plan to block the Falcons' request to interview Evero. Evero is currently a ...
Vikings Fans Turn Sights on Shiny New Target
