kptv.com
21-year-old man arrested for burglary in SE Portland; meth, M30 pills seized
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested following a burglary in southeast Portland early Sunday morning. Just after 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary at an ATV dealership in the 10200 block of Southeast Foster Street. Police said an employee arrived at the business and could see someone inside who shouldn’t be there.
Cornelius man pleads guilty to murdering wife in front of children
A Cornelius man pleaded guilty Thursday of murdering his wife in front of two of the couple’s four children, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said.
Outlook Online
Crime Briefs: Gresham man makes citizen arrest
Saturday evening, Jan. 14, the Gresham Police Department received reports of shots fired from an apartment complex near Southeast 170th and Stark Street. The 911 callers said there was a “suspicious” man walking in the parking lot of the complex, holding a semi-automatic rifle.
thebrockvoice.com
Beaverton resident charged in connection to collision that claimed three lives
A Beaverton resident has been charged in connection to a collision that claimed the lives of three people and injured two others last summer. According to the DRPS, the collision occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. on July 1, 2022 on Lakeridge Road, north of Concession 4 Thorah. Three people were pronounced deceased at the scene of the two-vehicle collision and two others were transported to a trauma centre after suffering serious injuries.
KATU.com
One wounded in Northeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was wounded in a shooting in Northeast Portland on Monday. Police were called to Northeast 102nd Avenue and Glisan Street at 2:45 p.m. The wounded person was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. No one has been arrested.
kptv.com
Police looking for suspect in Tigard armed robbery
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - The Tigard Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a suspect in an armed robbery that happened on New Year’s eve. At 11 a.m. that morning, a man walked into a Foxy’s on Southwest Pacific Highway near Southwest Canterbury Lane. He pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the employee working at the register, then walked out.
KATU.com
Two arrested, caught with sawed-off shotgun inside stolen vehicle in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police officials arrested two convicted felons Sunday who were caught driving in a stolen car in East Portland with a sawed off shotgun in the vehicle. East Precinct Portland Police officers spotted the stolen vehicle driving near Northeast 148th Avenue and Halsey Street with switched license plates.
Chronicle
Burglar Who Set Fire at Vancouver Mayor's House Gets Prison Time
A man who set a fire at the Vancouver mayor's home Sept. 12 and burglarized her house the night before was sentenced Friday to nearly 3 1/2 years in prison. Aidan Michael Murray, 28, no address listed, pleaded guilty to first-degree arson, second-degree malicious mischief and residential burglary in Clark County Superior Court. As part of the plea agreement, charges of third-degree theft and second-degree burglary were dismissed.
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing Portland businesses
A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Multnomah County Friday after he was found guilty of breaking into two Portland businesses and stealing tens of thousands of dollars, the district attorney’s office said.
KATU.com
Tigard Police ask for help finding New Year's Eve armed robbery suspect
TIGARD, Ore. — The Tigard Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding the suspect in an armed robbery. On New Year's Eve 2022, just after 11 a.m., a man walked in a man walked into Foxy’s on SW Pacific Highway near SW Canterbury Lane. He showed...
kptv.com
Man charged in Lents Neighborhood shooting that injured 1
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person has been charged and a gun has been seized in connection to a shooting outside of a bar in the Lents neighborhood. According to the Portland Police Bureau, East Precinct officers responded Dec. 12 at 1:30 a.m. to the 5000 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue. Arriving officers found one victim with gunshot wounds.
Channel 6000
Portland police arrest wanted person, find meth, fentanyl, guns
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau apprehended a wanted person Friday and recovered guns and drugs from the person. According to police, the bureau’s East Neighborhood Response Team took the person into custody. Police did not say what the person was wanted for, but said the...
KATU.com
Driver arrested after car leaves Historic Columbia River Highway, ends up in a tree
CORBETT, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says a man drove his car off the Historic Columbia River Highway Saturday night near the Vista House. The car was suspended in a tree. Corbett Fire responded and was able to reach the driver using a high-angle rope rescue.
kptv.com
‘Told myself expect the worst’: Fire destroys Portland home, 3 roommates displaced
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A house fire in north Portland early Sunday morning left the three occupants scrambling to find housing, with few remaining belongings. Kate Savage said she got a call from her roommate around 2:30 a.m. At first, she thought her roommate was joking. Savage said she remembered...
Man convicted after 18-month-old boy assaulted, tests positive for meth
A Tigard man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after an 18-month-old boy in his care endured "very violent and repetitive blows" and tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
Suspect sought in SE Portland shooting of man, 11-year-old girl
A search is underway for the man suspected of shooting two people, including an 11-year-old girl, in Southeast Portland Tuesday night
KATU.com
Police: Missing Seaside woman found Saturday morning in Neawanna Creek
SEASIDE, Ore. — Law enforcement from the north Oregon coast has recovered the body of a missing woman from December. Police say 58-year-old LaDawn Rene Bloom went missing on December 4, 2022. On Saturday morning, January 14, a search operation in Neawanna Creek uncovered possible signs a vehicle had...
Lifetime movie on convicted murderer Nancy Crampton Brophy to premiere Saturday
The Portland romance novelist Nancy Crampton Brophy, who was convicted in 2022 of murdering her husband, is the focus of a Lifetime dramatic crime movie that will be released Saturday.
KGW
Vancouver teacher pleads not guilty after being accused of sending explicit texts to student
Shelley Leatherwood, 45, appeared in court Friday and entered into a not guilty plea. She remains on administrative leave.
