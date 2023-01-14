ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, OR

kptv.com

21-year-old man arrested for burglary in SE Portland; meth, M30 pills seized

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested following a burglary in southeast Portland early Sunday morning. Just after 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary at an ATV dealership in the 10200 block of Southeast Foster Street. Police said an employee arrived at the business and could see someone inside who shouldn’t be there.
PORTLAND, OR
Outlook Online

Crime Briefs: Gresham man makes citizen arrest

Saturday evening, Jan. 14, the Gresham Police Department received reports of shots fired from an apartment complex near Southeast 170th and Stark Street. The 911 callers said there was a “suspicious” man walking in the parking lot of the complex, holding a semi-automatic rifle.
GRESHAM, OR
thebrockvoice.com

Beaverton resident charged in connection to collision that claimed three lives

A Beaverton resident has been charged in connection to a collision that claimed the lives of three people and injured two others last summer. According to the DRPS, the collision occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. on July 1, 2022 on Lakeridge Road, north of Concession 4 Thorah. Three people were pronounced deceased at the scene of the two-vehicle collision and two others were transported to a trauma centre after suffering serious injuries.
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

One wounded in Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was wounded in a shooting in Northeast Portland on Monday. Police were called to Northeast 102nd Avenue and Glisan Street at 2:45 p.m. The wounded person was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. No one has been arrested.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police looking for suspect in Tigard armed robbery

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - The Tigard Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a suspect in an armed robbery that happened on New Year’s eve. At 11 a.m. that morning, a man walked into a Foxy’s on Southwest Pacific Highway near Southwest Canterbury Lane. He pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the employee working at the register, then walked out.
TIGARD, OR
Chronicle

Burglar Who Set Fire at Vancouver Mayor's House Gets Prison Time

A man who set a fire at the Vancouver mayor's home Sept. 12 and burglarized her house the night before was sentenced Friday to nearly 3 1/2 years in prison. Aidan Michael Murray, 28, no address listed, pleaded guilty to first-degree arson, second-degree malicious mischief and residential burglary in Clark County Superior Court. As part of the plea agreement, charges of third-degree theft and second-degree burglary were dismissed.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Man charged in Lents Neighborhood shooting that injured 1

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person has been charged and a gun has been seized in connection to a shooting outside of a bar in the Lents neighborhood. According to the Portland Police Bureau, East Precinct officers responded Dec. 12 at 1:30 a.m. to the 5000 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue. Arriving officers found one victim with gunshot wounds.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Portland police arrest wanted person, find meth, fentanyl, guns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau apprehended a wanted person Friday and recovered guns and drugs from the person. According to police, the bureau’s East Neighborhood Response Team took the person into custody. Police did not say what the person was wanted for, but said the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police: Missing Seaside woman found Saturday morning in Neawanna Creek

SEASIDE, Ore. — Law enforcement from the north Oregon coast has recovered the body of a missing woman from December. Police say 58-year-old LaDawn Rene Bloom went missing on December 4, 2022. On Saturday morning, January 14, a search operation in Neawanna Creek uncovered possible signs a vehicle had...
SEASIDE, OR

