Maine State

Skycop46
2d ago

Weird numbers, close together, twice in a row. Were these really drawn or just selected!

Brently Bennett
2d ago

The Government won another billion dollar jackpot.

Derwin Bannerman
2d ago

Absolutely they are Real careful where they select the winning Tickets come from especially that kind of money I have been playing the NYS Lottery for 30 years and I have rarely seen people of color win Big Money which Definitely tells me something We play the Lotto Too

George J. Ziogas

How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions

Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.
EVART, MI
country1037fm.com

Those Second Chance Lottery Tickets Payoff

Happy birthday to Dondrell Lee of Charlotte, North Carolina, and for winning $200,000 in a second-chance drawing. The North Carolina Education lottery has chances to win for a second chance, so don’t throw tickets away. Lee, a 59-year-old retail worker who turns 60 in a week, said he is still in a state of awesomeness! The lucky man says, “It’s just unbelievable.” Mr. Lee beat some long odds of 1.7 million entries in the drawing. He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $142,500. He said he wants to use his winnings to pay some bills and possibly take a vacation someplace warm.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sharee B.

Man Accidentally Leaves $230,000 Dollar Jackpot in Vegas Casino Snafu

Casinos are a dime a dozen and usually, the deck is stacked in favor of the house. But, for one not-so-unlucky gambler, his trip nearly cost him a fortune. The patron, Arizona resident Robert Taylor, was visiting Treasure Island Casino last year when he decided to play several rounds on the infamous slot machines featuring games such as Black Jack, Video Poker, and Video Keno. Assuming that he had just spent a typical uneventful weekend in Vegas, he flew back home to begin the work week.
NBC News

NBC News

