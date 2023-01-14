Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Aurora boys basketball claims 11-point victory over Hastings
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora boys basketball team welcomed on in Hastings Monday night. In the end, the Huskies claim the 54-43 win over the Tigers. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central girls basketball stays unbeaten in rout of Doniphan-Trumbull
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central girls basketball took its perfect record on the road Saturday for a matchup with Doniphan-Trumbull. The Patriots beat the Cardinals 56-11 to remain undefeated on the year. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia boys basketball defends nest in 12-point win over Stars
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia boys basketball hosted Kearney Catholic Saturday. The Bluehawks defeated the Stars 46-34. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Schmitt hits game-winner as No. 19 UNK women’s basketball survives Tigers
HAYS, Kan. (Press Release) - Redshirt junior point guard Sarah Schmitt hit a driving layup with 8.8 seconds left and redshirt senior forward Shiloh McCool played solid defense in the waning seconds to help No. 19 Nebraska Kearney get past rival Fort Hays State, 53-52, Saturday afternoon in Gross Memorial Coliseum.
KSNB Local4
Former UNK safety Mandelko returning as ST coordinator, DL coach
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Jake Mandelko is the Lopers new special teams coordinator and defensive line coach. The Lexington native is a former standout safety for the Lopers, earning All-Region honors as a senior in 2009. He is a...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska American Legion chooses Hastings to host tournament
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska American Legion announced Duncan Field and Hastings American Legion will host the 2023 Nebraska American Legion Senior State Tournament - National Division. The tournament will run from July 22 through July 26 with Hastings Five Points Bank being the host team for the event.
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle accident in Kearney County sends two to hospital
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon. The Kearney Sheriff's Office said that around 12:20 p.m., they were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident near the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 44. A Hastings woman was driving west in a Lexus RX350 and...
KSNB Local4
Draft Horse Shows return to Fonner Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - History was made at Fonner Park, as horses galloped to put on a show. The first ever Thunder on the Prairie Draft Horse Show was held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Five Points Bank Arena on Saturday. There were 16 exhibitors in the...
KSNB Local4
Police searching for missing Aurora couple
GIPD’s Chief Falldorf “flying” into retirement. It’s the end of an era at the Grand Island Police Department, as Chief Robert Falldorf ends a decades-long career with GIPD. Draft Horse Shows return to Fonner Park. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST. History was made...
Kearney Hub
New Tommy's Express Car Wash will open in Kearney in mid-March
KEARNEY – Ben Conover and his partner Matt Preister are all in on Kearney’s car wash business. Sometime around mid-March, when they open their bright red Tommy’s Express Car Wash in north Kearney, they’ll know if their investment of time and money was worth it. Conover...
Kearney Hub
Weather Service issues storm watch, warning ahead of snowfall in Kearney area
The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Winter Storm Watch ahead of expected snow. The service said in its advisory the watch and warning areas include Buffalo, Hall, Howard, Merrick, Hamilton, Adams, Phelps, Adams, Clasy, Furnas, Harland, Franklin, Webster, Phillips, Smith, Rooks, Nance and Nuckolls counties. In a...
NebraskaTV
Family of missing couple Bob and Loveda Proctor asks for public's help
AURORA, Neb. — The search continues as the Nebraska State Patrol and other agencies work together to find Bob and Loveda Proctor of Aurora. The State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Central Nebraska. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. Proctor who is...
KSNB Local4
YWCA Grand Island offers digital-literacy coaching
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - YWCA of Grand Island is providing Digital Literacy Coaching using the Northstar Digital Literacy Program. The Northstar Digital Literacy Curriculum, offered through YWCA of Grand Island, hopes to help adults acquire the skills they need in the workplace. “People without basic computer skills are at...
NebraskaTV
Kearney man charged with burglarizing Kearney Cinema 8
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man faces charges after he allegedly burglarized a Kearney movie theater. Waco Carpenter, 60, is charged in Buffalo County Court with burglary and criminal mischief ($501 to $1,499). According to an arrest affidavit, just after noon Jan. 2, a Kearney Police officer was called...
NebraskaTV
Elderly couple missing; Aurora PD asking public for help
AURORA, Neb. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing elderly couple. According to APD, Robert and Loveda Proctor went missing Friday afternoon. They were last seen at around 2 p.m. in Aurora. The couple may be traveling in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica...
Nebraska State Patrol finds 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during traffic stop
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two Arizona men for allegedly harboring 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police Department’s Chief Falldorf “flying” into retirement
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s the end of an era at the Grand Island Police Department as Chief Robert Falldorf ends a decades-long career with GIPD. The department came together earlier on Friday for the chief’s last day on the job. About 36 and a half years...
Kearney Hub
Holdrege Animal Rescue hopes to add foster homes
HOLDREGE – The Holdrege Animal Rescue is hoping to add more fostering opportunities to its organization this year. The nonprofit organization has been operating in Phelps County since 2008. Between October 2021-22, HAR placed 33 dogs and 20-25 cats in adoptive homes. It also helped find new homes for 15 to 20 dogs and numerous cats and helped search for lost pets.
KSNB Local4
Experts give home buying tips for 2023
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re looking into buying a home in 2023, local experts say there are three key factors to be aware of. Those include finding a realtor, a great lender and educating yourself about the market. Wood Bros Realty says housing market prices are still very fluid, but the average home in Grand Island is more than $350,000. They also said having professional help can enhance your home buying experience.
