Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LincolnTed RiversLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star WR Demitrius Bell offered, set to visitThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from Georgia edge rusherThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football hires Susan Elza as chief of staffThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
KSNB Local4
Aurora boys basketball claims 11-point victory over Hastings
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora boys basketball team welcomed on in Hastings Monday night. In the end, the Huskies claim the 54-43 win over the Tigers. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia boys basketball defends nest in 12-point win over Stars
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia boys basketball hosted Kearney Catholic Saturday. The Bluehawks defeated the Stars 46-34. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central girls basketball stays unbeaten in rout of Doniphan-Trumbull
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central girls basketball took its perfect record on the road Saturday for a matchup with Doniphan-Trumbull. The Patriots beat the Cardinals 56-11 to remain undefeated on the year. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Garcia-Castaneda returns to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda entered the transfer portal on October 11, midway through the 2022 season. On Monday, Garcia-Castaneda removed himself from the portal and will return to Nebraska in 2023. Garcia-Castaneda made waves early in the 2022 season catching the Huskers first touchdown of the year against...
klkntv.com
Omaha Burke’s Mason Blakenship-Jones commits to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got another commitment from an in-state player on Monday. Mason Blakenship-Jones, an athlete at Omaha Burke High School, announced his intention to play for the Huskers on Twitter. He joins a long list of 2023 in-state recruits, including Maverick Noonan, Gunnar Gottula and Malachi...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska American Legion chooses Hastings to host tournament
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska American Legion announced Duncan Field and Hastings American Legion will host the 2023 Nebraska American Legion Senior State Tournament - National Division. The tournament will run from July 22 through July 26 with Hastings Five Points Bank being the host team for the event.
Nebraska Wide Receiver Reportedly Changes Transfer Decision
After fears that Nebraska would lose wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda to the transfer portal, it appears he's not leaving Lincoln just yet. Per On3 Sports' Matt Zenitz, the junior wideout has withdrawn his name from the portal, which could turn out to be a huge win for Matt Rhule and ...
Husker Hour: Football Recruiting & Staff Updates, Nebrasketball with Brian Carr
Nebraska football continues to roll with the transfer portal
KSNB Local4
Huskers top Wildcats, 22-15
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Behind four major decisions, the No. 4 Nebraska wrestling team claimed its second conference victory over the weekend, topping No. 6 Northwestern 22-15 on Sunday afternoon. No. 10 Liam Cronin (125) got the Huskers (6-2, 2-0 Big Ten) rolling with his second win over a top-five...
saturdaytradition.com
Zavier Betts, who recently left Huskers program, returning to Nebraska football in 2023, per report
Zavier Betts stepped away from Nebraska football last year. Betts has since entered the transfer portal, but could be returning to play for the Huskers in 2023, per The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman. Betts is reportedly intending to rejoin the team and play for Matt Rhule. Betts was a former...
KSNB Local4
Huskers Fall to No. 3 Buckeyes, 76-67
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Sam Haiby put up season highs with 16 points and seven rebounds, but No. 3 Ohio State remained unbeaten with a 76-67 women’s basketball win over Nebraska on Saturday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Buckeyes (18-0, 7-0 Big Ten) jumped to a 25-12 lead...
KSNB Local4
Draft Horse Shows return to Fonner Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - History was made at Fonner Park, as horses galloped to put on a show. The first ever Thunder on the Prairie Draft Horse Show was held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Five Points Bank Arena on Saturday. There were 16 exhibitors in the...
News Channel Nebraska
Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list
BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
News Channel Nebraska
Cass County included in latest snow advisory
OMAHA - Over 70 percent of Nebraska is gearing up for winter weather once again, with 67 of the state's 93 counties under a winter storm watch in the days ahead. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch that includes Cass County on Monday afternoon. It says heavy...
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy snow may impact the Wednesday evening commute
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Accumulating snowfall is appearing likely during the afternoon and evening could impact the drive home, with snow lasting into the overnight. Some icy conditions are possible south of I-80 during the afternoon. A storm system pushing into the...
klkntv.com
‘As genuine as it gets’: Friend remembers Nebraska man killed in plane crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dustan Biegler found his passion above ground in the clouds. The man from Valparaiso, a village of about 600 people northeast of Lincoln, was working to get his pilot’s license when the plane he was in crashed near Auburn in southeast Nebraska. Officials said...
KSNB Local4
Police searching for missing Aurora couple
GIPD’s Chief Falldorf “flying” into retirement. It’s the end of an era at the Grand Island Police Department, as Chief Robert Falldorf ends a decades-long career with GIPD. Draft Horse Shows return to Fonner Park. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST. History was made...
KETV.com
Explaining the snowy weather phenomenon that occurred in the Omaha area Friday
LA VISTA, Neb. — A strange snow phenomenon occurred in the Omaha area Friday morning. Factory-effect snow, which can bring a quick dusting of snow, hit parts of south Omaha and Sarpy County around 9 a.m. It happens when heat and steam from an industrial plant are added to...
klkntv.com
Lincoln restaurants scramble to keep up with rising egg prices
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Diners and cafes in Lincoln have been coming up with unique ways to fight the rising price of eggs. From dipping into personal funds to using egg alternatives, business owners continue to find ways to serve meals at affordable prices. Hi-Way Diner owner Scott Walker...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Comments / 0