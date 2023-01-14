ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crete, NE

Garcia-Castaneda returns to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda entered the transfer portal on October 11, midway through the 2022 season. On Monday, Garcia-Castaneda removed himself from the portal and will return to Nebraska in 2023. Garcia-Castaneda made waves early in the 2022 season catching the Huskers first touchdown of the year against...
Omaha Burke’s Mason Blakenship-Jones commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got another commitment from an in-state player on Monday. Mason Blakenship-Jones, an athlete at Omaha Burke High School, announced his intention to play for the Huskers on Twitter. He joins a long list of 2023 in-state recruits, including Maverick Noonan, Gunnar Gottula and Malachi...
Nebraska American Legion chooses Hastings to host tournament

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska American Legion announced Duncan Field and Hastings American Legion will host the 2023 Nebraska American Legion Senior State Tournament - National Division. The tournament will run from July 22 through July 26 with Hastings Five Points Bank being the host team for the event.
Nebraska Wide Receiver Reportedly Changes Transfer Decision

After fears that Nebraska would lose wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda to the transfer portal, it appears he's not leaving Lincoln just yet. Per On3 Sports' Matt Zenitz, the junior wideout has withdrawn his name from the portal, which could turn out to be a huge win for Matt Rhule and ...
Huskers top Wildcats, 22-15

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Behind four major decisions, the No. 4 Nebraska wrestling team claimed its second conference victory over the weekend, topping No. 6 Northwestern 22-15 on Sunday afternoon. No. 10 Liam Cronin (125) got the Huskers (6-2, 2-0 Big Ten) rolling with his second win over a top-five...
Huskers Fall to No. 3 Buckeyes, 76-67

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Sam Haiby put up season highs with 16 points and seven rebounds, but No. 3 Ohio State remained unbeaten with a 76-67 women’s basketball win over Nebraska on Saturday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Buckeyes (18-0, 7-0 Big Ten) jumped to a 25-12 lead...
Draft Horse Shows return to Fonner Park

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - History was made at Fonner Park, as horses galloped to put on a show. The first ever Thunder on the Prairie Draft Horse Show was held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Five Points Bank Arena on Saturday. There were 16 exhibitors in the...
Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list

BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
Cass County included in latest snow advisory

OMAHA - Over 70 percent of Nebraska is gearing up for winter weather once again, with 67 of the state's 93 counties under a winter storm watch in the days ahead. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch that includes Cass County on Monday afternoon. It says heavy...
Police searching for missing Aurora couple

GIPD’s Chief Falldorf “flying” into retirement. It’s the end of an era at the Grand Island Police Department, as Chief Robert Falldorf ends a decades-long career with GIPD. Draft Horse Shows return to Fonner Park. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST. History was made...
Lincoln restaurants scramble to keep up with rising egg prices

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Diners and cafes in Lincoln have been coming up with unique ways to fight the rising price of eggs. From dipping into personal funds to using egg alternatives, business owners continue to find ways to serve meals at affordable prices. Hi-Way Diner owner Scott Walker...
