dailybadgerbulletin.com
Forerunner: The Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY – As the fate of the Green Bay Correctional Institution hangs in the balance, we take a look at its beginnings and long history in the community. After Wisconsin became a state in 1848, it established its first prison in Waupun to house adult men and women; the adult prison opened in 1851.
wnmufm.org
One dead in Delta County crash
DELTA COUNTY, MI— An Escanaba man has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in Delta County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched Sunday around 12:35 p.m. to US-2 in Bayview. They say a tire on a pickup driven by Kenneth Arnold, 81, of Cornell blew out, causing him to cross the median into oncoming traffic. He struck another pickup driven by 55-year-old Michael Englund of Escanaba.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Escanaba Switching To Automated Recycling System
The Escanaba Department of Public Works is going to all automated recycling including commercial. Beginning this week on Wednesday January 18, 2023, recycling will remain the same as normally scheduled. Please make sure the cans are 3 feet apart and at least 2 feet from any objects (buildings, vehicles, trees, poles, fences, and etc.)
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: The hypocrites at DNR
MADISON — A few years ago, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched an investigation the agency ridiculously dubbed “Operation Crusty Crab. The target: Aquatic pet retailers and wholesalers accused of carrying illegal species. In many cases, the sting picked on small mom-and-pop stores like Sharon Woolhether’s Natural World Aquariums in Fond du Lac.
WBAY Green Bay
Vandals damage property, leave graffiti throughout Oshkosh’s Red Arrow Park
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police are investigating vandalism throughout the city’s Red Arrow Park. Property was damaged and there was extensive graffiti in the skateboard park, Pollock Pool, and throughout the city park on N. Westfield St. Police have information that several juveniles were involved. Officers are working...
wisfarmer.com
The long road to Seymour, Wisconsin
Forty-five years ago, Bob and I followed his parents to Seymour Wisconsin where they had purchased a farm. It was quite an undertaking as the Manzke & Manzke partnership packed up their operation for this monumental move. Baby Rebecca was born in December 1976. We were asked to travel to...
Saginaw County woman, 44, injured in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash
ALGER COUNTY, MI – A woman was hospitalized Friday, Jan. 13 after her snowmobile struck several trees in the Upper Peninsula. The Alger County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:30 p.m. to the snowmobile accident on Trail 8 near Shingleton, according to a news release. Wendy Batterbee, 44 from...
wnmufm.org
Speed and alcohol factors in Marinette County crash, officials say
POUND, WI— One person died in a single-vehicle accident in Marinette County on Saturday. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 7:20 a.m. to County Highway B near 9th Road in Pound. They found a car on its side, smoldering. Investigation indicates Nereo Rios, 36, of Coleman was westbound when...
b93radio.com
14th and Erie Intersection Failure Could Cost $215,000 to Fix
Repair due to the failure of pavement beneath the intersection of 14th and Erie Avenue in Sheboygan will cost up to $215,000 to fix according to an agenda item to be considered at Monday night’s Common Council Meeting. Detail of item 20, authored by Alders Felde and Filicky-Peneski, requests...
wnmufm.org
Cause of Marquette mobile home explosion identified
MARQUETTE, MI— Officials have figured out what caused a Marquette mobile home to explode last month. The December 29th explosion at the Birch Grove Trailer Park destroyed the home, but the resident only suffered minor burns. The Marquette Fire Department says the explosion was caused by a natural gas...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton welcomes the first Slim Chickens restaurant in the state of Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Appleton will now have an additional option to choose from when ordering chicken from a fast-food restaurant. Headquartered in Arkansas, Slim Chickens has migrated and made its way up to Wisconsin, making it the first of its kind in the state. Chad Sternitzky...
seehafernews.com
The Wharf Announces New Tavern on Wheels
The Wharf in downtown Manitowoc has announced a new addition to its attractions this for this year. They will be the official hub for the Manitowoc Tavern on Wheels. This 14-person, pedal-powered tavern gives the riders a tour of the Manitowoc waterfront starting and ending at The Wharf. Riders pedal...
WBAY Green Bay
Woman killed in Marinette house fire identified
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The woman who died in a Marinette house fire on January 6 has been identified as Julie Ann Price. Price, 54, was found in the ruins after crews responded to a fire on Terrace Ave. at about 1:30 p.m. a week ago Friday. Marinette police say preliminary results from an autopsy last week show she died as a result of the fire.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities searching for 35-year-old last seen in Marinette County
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 35-year-old man. Deputies are looking for Theodore W. Egge, who is 5’11” and weighs around 190 pounds with blue eyes and no hair. “He is not...
seehafernews.com
Broadwind Inc Announces $175 Million in New Tower Orders
$175 million dollars in new tower orders are coming to Broadwind, Inc. for its Manitowoc manufacturing plant. The company announced late Friday that the orders are from a leading global wind turbine manufacturer. According to a Facebook post, the new business is for Broadwind Heavy Fabrications where the fulfillment of...
wearegreenbay.com
Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
seehafernews.com
HSHS St. Nicholas Reveals New Approach to Total Hip Replacement
As an aging population continues to increase the demand for total hip replacements across the United States, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and Prevea Health in Sheboygan are offering a new and alternative approach to the procedure allowing patients to recover and return to normal activities faster. The HANA® table, which...
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Giant Muskie Hooked on Green Bay
Door County’s roller coaster of a winter continued this week as Mother Nature teased ice anglers with a few cold nights, followed by another mild spell. The 10-day forecast isn’t much better, with highs often above freezing and lows mainly in the 20s. That’s not what’s needed to lock in what so far is as much open water on Green Bay as ice.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Identify Stabbing Suspect, Ask for Public’s Help in Locating Him
The Green Bay Police Department has identified a suspect in a recent stabbing incident and is asking the public to keep an eye out for him. 21-year-old Angel Guerrero is believed to be responsible for the stabbing of a 17-year-old Green Bay male in the 1100 block of Raddison Street.
UPMATTERS
