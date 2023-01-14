ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escanaba, MI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Forerunner: The Green Bay Correctional Institution

GREEN BAY – As the fate of the Green Bay Correctional Institution hangs in the balance, we take a look at its beginnings and long history in the community. After Wisconsin became a state in 1848, it established its first prison in Waupun to house adult men and women; the adult prison opened in 1851.
GREEN BAY, WI
wnmufm.org

One dead in Delta County crash

DELTA COUNTY, MI— An Escanaba man has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in Delta County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched Sunday around 12:35 p.m. to US-2 in Bayview. They say a tire on a pickup driven by Kenneth Arnold, 81, of Cornell blew out, causing him to cross the median into oncoming traffic. He struck another pickup driven by 55-year-old Michael Englund of Escanaba.
DELTA COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Escanaba Switching To Automated Recycling System

The Escanaba Department of Public Works is going to all automated recycling including commercial. Beginning this week on Wednesday January 18, 2023, recycling will remain the same as normally scheduled. Please make sure the cans are 3 feet apart and at least 2 feet from any objects (buildings, vehicles, trees, poles, fences, and etc.)
ESCANABA, MI
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: The hypocrites at DNR

MADISON — A few years ago, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched an investigation the agency ridiculously dubbed “Operation Crusty Crab. The target: Aquatic pet retailers and wholesalers accused of carrying illegal species. In many cases, the sting picked on small mom-and-pop stores like Sharon Woolhether’s Natural World Aquariums in Fond du Lac.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Vandals damage property, leave graffiti throughout Oshkosh’s Red Arrow Park

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police are investigating vandalism throughout the city’s Red Arrow Park. Property was damaged and there was extensive graffiti in the skateboard park, Pollock Pool, and throughout the city park on N. Westfield St. Police have information that several juveniles were involved. Officers are working...
OSHKOSH, WI
wisfarmer.com

The long road to Seymour, Wisconsin

Forty-five years ago, Bob and I followed his parents to Seymour Wisconsin where they had purchased a farm. It was quite an undertaking as the Manzke & Manzke partnership packed up their operation for this monumental move. Baby Rebecca was born in December 1976. We were asked to travel to...
SEYMOUR, WI
b93radio.com

14th and Erie Intersection Failure Could Cost $215,000 to Fix

Repair due to the failure of pavement beneath the intersection of 14th and Erie Avenue in Sheboygan will cost up to $215,000 to fix according to an agenda item to be considered at Monday night’s Common Council Meeting. Detail of item 20, authored by Alders Felde and Filicky-Peneski, requests...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wnmufm.org

Cause of Marquette mobile home explosion identified

MARQUETTE, MI— Officials have figured out what caused a Marquette mobile home to explode last month. The December 29th explosion at the Birch Grove Trailer Park destroyed the home, but the resident only suffered minor burns. The Marquette Fire Department says the explosion was caused by a natural gas...
MARQUETTE, MI
seehafernews.com

The Wharf Announces New Tavern on Wheels

The Wharf in downtown Manitowoc has announced a new addition to its attractions this for this year. They will be the official hub for the Manitowoc Tavern on Wheels. This 14-person, pedal-powered tavern gives the riders a tour of the Manitowoc waterfront starting and ending at The Wharf. Riders pedal...
WBAY Green Bay

Woman killed in Marinette house fire identified

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The woman who died in a Marinette house fire on January 6 has been identified as Julie Ann Price. Price, 54, was found in the ruins after crews responded to a fire on Terrace Ave. at about 1:30 p.m. a week ago Friday. Marinette police say preliminary results from an autopsy last week show she died as a result of the fire.
MARINETTE, WI
seehafernews.com

Broadwind Inc Announces $175 Million in New Tower Orders

$175 million dollars in new tower orders are coming to Broadwind, Inc. for its Manitowoc manufacturing plant. The company announced late Friday that the orders are from a leading global wind turbine manufacturer. According to a Facebook post, the new business is for Broadwind Heavy Fabrications where the fulfillment of...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

HSHS St. Nicholas Reveals New Approach to Total Hip Replacement

As an aging population continues to increase the demand for total hip replacements across the United States, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and Prevea Health in Sheboygan are offering a new and alternative approach to the procedure allowing patients to recover and return to normal activities faster. The HANA® table, which...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: Giant Muskie Hooked on Green Bay

Door County’s roller coaster of a winter continued this week as Mother Nature teased ice anglers with a few cold nights, followed by another mild spell. The 10-day forecast isn’t much better, with highs often above freezing and lows mainly in the 20s. That’s not what’s needed to lock in what so far is as much open water on Green Bay as ice.
DOOR COUNTY, WI

