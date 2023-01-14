Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Live in Tri-Cities? Here’s how many wind turbines you might soon see from your house
5 times more people in Benton County would live close to wind turbines than in the rest of Washington combined, finds analysis of proposed Horse Heaven project.
Gun Control: Conceal Vs Open Carry in Yakima? Do you Need Training?
With the topic of gun rights, safety, and possession constantly under discussion and debate, it made me question where we stood on the subject in Washington State. Especially where one side of the state’s opinion seems to be drastically different from the others regarding owning and using a firearm.
Overdoses Already Taking Lives in Yakima in The New Year
A record 98 overdose deaths kept authorities busy in Yakima County in 2021. Last year the record wasn't broken but still 83 people lost thier lives to drug overdoses in Yakima County. Coroner Jim Curtice says about half of the deaths are connected to the deadly drug fentanyl. Just days...
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers
Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
Retired Benton prosecutor saw his share of horrific crimes. Some still haunt him after 36 years
He was the longest-serving elected prosecutor in Washington when he retired.
2 more doctors, nurse practitioner now practicing in the Tri-Cities area
Their specialties include occupational medicine, rheumatology and emergency medicine.
This $23 Sushi Monstrosity is so Insane It Found Its Way to Yakima
There is never a time I'm not in the mood for sushi. I can't explain it. Something about the perfect bite-sized pieces that I can just pop in my mouth without having the need to cut anything works for me. The quickest way to get food from the plate to my face is always best. And it sushi just looks cool. It's definitely an art form.
Everything is Up in Yakima Including the Price of Gas
The cost of gas is up on this Monday. Gas prices in Yakima are up 8 pennies a gallon over the last week selling for an average of $3.60 per gallon Monday. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 4.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 25.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.56 per gallon.
Hundreds attend funeral for Lucian Munguia
YAKIMA, Wash. — No one can ever say that Lucian Munguia wasn’t loved. He was loved, not only by his family, but by the hundreds of strangers who came to his funeral to say goodbye and the thousands more watching from across the country. Most funerals are attended by just close family and friends, unless the person who died was...
Union Gap Bringing the Best Burgers in the Valley with Burger Week Next Month
When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a burger. But where would you go? So many options in the Yakima Valley it's hard to narrow down to your favorite. And even if you already have a favorite it's fun to see what else is out there. Fortunately, our friends in Union Gap are having what they're calling Burger Week. Sounds like fun!
Bon Appétit! 3 of the Best Restaurants in Washington State are in Yakima
A huge congrats to these restaurants in the Yakima Valley. They were picked as the best places to eat by the editors of Seattle Met. But what is the Seattle Met? Well, it’s a magazine that covers everything from lifestyle, shopping, traveling, real estate, health, and eating and drinking, not only in Seattle but throughout Washington State. The Best Restaurants in Washington State had their editors spend a year traveling throughout our state in search of the best of the best in eats.
ifiberone.com
Minivan rolls after colliding with $140,000 Tesla at dangerous intersection near Quincy
QUINCY - One of the most dangerous intersections in the region claimed another crash on Monday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol. At about 3:30 p.m., Washington State Troopers say a local couple was traveling westward on SR 283, approaching Adams Road when they were cut off by a Tesla Model X Plaid going towards Quincy on Adams Road.
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima community gathers for a celebration of life for Lucian Mungia
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima community gathered at Stone Church in Yakima to celebrate the life of Lucian Mungia. Lucian went missing in September at Sarg Hubbard Park. Last month Lucian’s remains were discovered in the Yakima river. Lucian was at the center of a nationwide search. Lucian’s...
8 Celebs Spotted in the Yakima Valley
We get it, celebrities are just people like us; they eat and go to the bathroom just like anyone else... When a famous entertainer or someone with notoriety comes to town, a lively spirit seems to fill the Yakima Valley air. Excitement gets kicked up a notch. When a celebrity makes time for a visit to the Yakima Valley it does feel kind of exciting, not going to lie. In fact, the only downside to a celeb being spotted in the Yakima Valley is that the negative and the toxic people get real bent out of shape over it. They act as though we should feel ashamed to feel just a little giddy about seeing a celebrity. We, however, say hey, if you get excited about spotting a celebrity in the Yakima Valley, that’s all that counts.
Traffic Alert: AM pass closures reported due to a fire, avalanche danger and rockslides in WA & OR
A photo of Thursday morning rockslides near Ellensburg provided by the Washington Department of Transportation. 9am Update: I-84 is back open between La Grande and Pendleton. Previous Story: _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MOUNTAIN PASS UPDATES 7:15am ODOT: I-84 is closed between La Grande and Pendleton due to a fire early this morning. WSDOT: I-90/Snoqualmie: snow on Snoqualmie this morning, followed by lots of...
KIMA TV
'They leave us in the dark,' mobile homeowners share concerns after purchasing their park
A mobile home park community in Selah came together to purchase their park land to save it from being bought out and demolished for redevelopment. Today we hear from people who live at Selah Hills, and they open up about how difficult this transition has been. "Nobody knows anything and...
kpq.com
Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday
There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
nbcrightnow.com
WSP looking for driver who rolled car, left passenger near Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a single car rollover that turned into a personal injury hit and run shortly after 3:50 p.m. on January 15. Trooper Chris Thorson says that the WSP is still "actively looking" for the driver of the car. According to the WSP...
10 Best Yakima Valley Places for a Romantic Date in 2023
Wintertime in the Yakima Valley might be tough on the outdoor romantic date scene but Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Do you have your plans already made for a romantic night? We asked some of our friends where the best romantic places for a date in the Yakima Valley, and they gave us some great suggestions we can pass along to you.
Big Drug Bust Takes Pounds Off Yakima City Streets
A big drug bust in Yakima, one of the largest in the county was made in December. Members of the federal task force called Safe Streets on December 28 of last year seized more than 120,000 fentanyl-laced pills 42 pounds of methamphetamine, a gun and $152,000 in cash. Some of...
107.3 KFFM
Yakima, WA
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0