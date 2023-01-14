ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

97 Rock

Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers

Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

This $23 Sushi Monstrosity is so Insane It Found Its Way to Yakima

There is never a time I'm not in the mood for sushi. I can't explain it. Something about the perfect bite-sized pieces that I can just pop in my mouth without having the need to cut anything works for me. The quickest way to get food from the plate to my face is always best. And it sushi just looks cool. It's definitely an art form.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Everything is Up in Yakima Including the Price of Gas

The cost of gas is up on this Monday. Gas prices in Yakima are up 8 pennies a gallon over the last week selling for an average of $3.60 per gallon Monday. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 4.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 25.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.56 per gallon.
YAKIMA, WA
Hundreds attend funeral for Lucian Munguia

Hundreds attend funeral for Lucian Munguia

YAKIMA, Wash. — No one can ever say that Lucian Munguia wasn’t loved. He was loved, not only by his family, but by the hundreds of strangers who came to his funeral to say goodbye and the thousands more watching from across the country. Most funerals are attended by just close family and friends, unless the person who died was...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Bon Appétit! 3 of the Best Restaurants in Washington State are in Yakima

A huge congrats to these restaurants in the Yakima Valley. They were picked as the best places to eat by the editors of Seattle Met. But what is the Seattle Met? Well, it’s a magazine that covers everything from lifestyle, shopping, traveling, real estate, health, and eating and drinking, not only in Seattle but throughout Washington State. The Best Restaurants in Washington State had their editors spend a year traveling throughout our state in search of the best of the best in eats.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Minivan rolls after colliding with $140,000 Tesla at dangerous intersection near Quincy

QUINCY - One of the most dangerous intersections in the region claimed another crash on Monday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol. At about 3:30 p.m., Washington State Troopers say a local couple was traveling westward on SR 283, approaching Adams Road when they were cut off by a Tesla Model X Plaid going towards Quincy on Adams Road.
QUINCY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima community gathers for a celebration of life for Lucian Mungia

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima community gathered at Stone Church in Yakima to celebrate the life of Lucian Mungia. Lucian went missing in September at Sarg Hubbard Park. Last month Lucian’s remains were discovered in the Yakima river. Lucian was at the center of a nationwide search. Lucian’s...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

8 Celebs Spotted in the Yakima Valley

We get it, celebrities are just people like us; they eat and go to the bathroom just like anyone else... When a famous entertainer or someone with notoriety comes to town, a lively spirit seems to fill the Yakima Valley air. Excitement gets kicked up a notch. When a celebrity makes time for a visit to the Yakima Valley it does feel kind of exciting, not going to lie. In fact, the only downside to a celeb being spotted in the Yakima Valley is that the negative and the toxic people get real bent out of shape over it. They act as though we should feel ashamed to feel just a little giddy about seeing a celebrity. We, however, say hey, if you get excited about spotting a celebrity in the Yakima Valley, that’s all that counts.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Traffic Alert: AM pass closures reported due to a fire, avalanche danger and rockslides in WA & OR

A photo of Thursday morning rockslides near Ellensburg provided by the Washington Department of Transportation. 9am Update: I-84 is back open between La Grande and Pendleton. Previous Story: _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MOUNTAIN PASS UPDATES 7:15am ODOT: I-84 is closed between La Grande and Pendleton due to a fire early this morning. WSDOT: I-90/Snoqualmie: snow on Snoqualmie this morning, followed by lots of...
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday

There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSP looking for driver who rolled car, left passenger near Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a single car rollover that turned into a personal injury hit and run shortly after 3:50 p.m. on January 15. Trooper Chris Thorson says that the WSP is still "actively looking" for the driver of the car. According to the WSP...
TOPPENISH, WA
107.3 KFFM

10 Best Yakima Valley Places for a Romantic Date in 2023

Wintertime in the Yakima Valley might be tough on the outdoor romantic date scene but Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Do you have your plans already made for a romantic night? We asked some of our friends where the best romantic places for a date in the Yakima Valley, and they gave us some great suggestions we can pass along to you.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Big Drug Bust Takes Pounds Off Yakima City Streets

A big drug bust in Yakima, one of the largest in the county was made in December. Members of the federal task force called Safe Streets on December 28 of last year seized more than 120,000 fentanyl-laced pills 42 pounds of methamphetamine, a gun and $152,000 in cash. Some of...
YAKIMA, WA
YAKIMA, WA

107.3 KFFM

