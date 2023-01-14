ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olive Branch, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
desotocountynews.com

Eagles win another road basketball challenge

Three DeSoto County boys’ basketball teams took to the road for MLK Day holiday play Monday and one team is returning home with a victory. Horn Lake traveled to Lanier High School in Jackson to take part in the MLK Classic and came away with an 88-70 victory over Pascagoula.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Jameson Steward

Ole Miss Has a Hard 2023 Football Schedule

The Lane Kiffin era at Ole Miss has been somewhat difficult to understand. During the Covid-shortened 2020 season, Ole Miss went 5-5 and won their bowl game. Then in 2021, The Rebels went 10-3 and were considered one of the top ten teams in the country. The Rebels started well in 2022 but ended the year on a disappointing slide to 8-5.
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Memphis Tigers set for first trip to Temple in 4 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in four years the Memphis Tigers are off to Philadelphia to take on the Temple Owls Sunday at 2:00 p.m. This will be the first time since Jan. 24, 2019 when Penny Hardaway had his first season as the Tigers head coach.
MEMPHIS, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Marcus Henderson, former Arkansas OL, announces transfer commitment

Marcus Henderson is leaving Arkansas to return home. The former offensive lineman for the Razorbacks has announced that he has committed to Memphis after he entered the transfer portal nearly a month ago. The Memphis, Tennessee native was the 21st Arkansas player to enter the portal since August. He was injured for most of 2022, appearing in 2 games in 2021 and 5 games his freshman season, mostly on special teams, in 2020.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
desotocountynews.com

Arc Northwest Mississippi to open Achievement Center

Photo: This church building on Pleasant Hill Road in Olive Branch is set to become the new home of the Arc Northwest Mississippi later this spring. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The non-profit organization that the past several years has brought advocacy, awareness and programming for intellectual and developmental disabilities should be in...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Oxford Eagle

Campbell Clinic expanding to Oxford

Industry leader in orthopedic medicine Campbell Clinic has announced plans to open an Oxford location this spring. The clinic will be at 2580 South Lamar Blvd. and is anticipated to begin seeing patients in May or June. This expansion comes after 10 years of planning and effective geographic expansion in...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto County offices close for King/Lee holiday

Government offices will be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The state of Mississippi and the state of Alabama also officially acknowledge the third Monday in January as Robert E. Lee’s birthday, so it is a state holiday in that regard. The City of...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores:, Jan. 10-16, 2023

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Pacific Fusion: 85 on […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

A run and walk for unity

People braved the cold and rain of the early morning Monday to show unity with the 11th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day 5K run/walk at Snowden Grove Park. Leaving from the Forever Young center of the BankPlus Sports Center building at 8 a.m., first the runners and then the walkers started and continued through the park to honor and respect the unity the late Civil Rights leader showed during his time.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Friends, family and fans say final farewell to Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) -- Hundreds gathered Saturday for the funeral of Memphis rapper Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell. The service, which was also streamed online, was held at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi. Speakers included family members, musicians Mitchell collaborated with as well as local and state politicians.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Radio Ink

Tracy Bethea Named PD of WDIA Memphis

IHeartMedia has appointed Tracy Bethea as program director of WDIA (1070 AM), its urban oldies and classic soul station in Memphis. Bethea will be responsible for the station’s music content, marketing, promotions, community events and on-air material. She reports to Sue “Bis Sue” Purnell, the senior vice president of programming at iHeart’s mid-South area.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman struck, killed by vehicle in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A female pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Friday night. According to MPD, at 7:19 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian being hit in the area of 3rd Street and East Fairway. The victim was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. She died from her injuries. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
MLK50

No A/C, mold and mice plague these apartments: Here’s how the landlord gets away with it

After paying $1,800 to move into the My Love Apartments and then buying his own stove, Kris Davis didn’t have $100 to spare. But his landlord insisted he owed it after she found dog poop on the property and blamed his collie mix, Daisy. He was sure he’d picked up after her and that a stray dog was the real culprit, but he also knew he couldn’t afford a lawyer, and his landlord could be harsh.
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

GloRilla Attends Gangsta Boo’s Funeral, Wants To “Keep Representing” Her

Memphis feels a deep loss right now, but artists like the “F.N.F.” hitmaker are keeping the city’s musical legacy alive. When news broke of Memphis legend Gangsta Boo’s passing, sympathizers and artists like GloRilla attended her funeral with heavy hearts. As the hip-hop world and beyond mourns her loss, the next generation is recognizing the importance of legacy. Furthermore, GloRilla spoke at the proceedings about her commitment to keeping the Three 6 Mafia queen’s spirit alive.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy