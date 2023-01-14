Marcus Henderson is leaving Arkansas to return home. The former offensive lineman for the Razorbacks has announced that he has committed to Memphis after he entered the transfer portal nearly a month ago. The Memphis, Tennessee native was the 21st Arkansas player to enter the portal since August. He was injured for most of 2022, appearing in 2 games in 2021 and 5 games his freshman season, mostly on special teams, in 2020.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO