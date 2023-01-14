Read full article on original website
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Canada Ice Fishing
Frozen fish are gathered in a pile on the Sainte-Anne River in Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade, Quebec, on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. The Sainte-Anne River is a tributary of the Saint-Lawrence River and is known as the tomcod capital of the world. (Bernard Brault/The Canadian Press via AP)
Britain Soccer Premier League
Arsenal's William Saliba, left, and Arsenal's Martin Odegaard celebrate their victory at the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Brown reels in Spratt to win women's Tour Down Under
Australia's Grace Brown surged home to overhaul compatriot Amanda Spratt at the finish of the third stage and win the women's Tour Down Under on Tuesday in scorching conditions. Brown, the world time trial silver medallist, reeled in three-time TDU winner Spratt on the seven-kilometre (4.3-mile) descent off the punishing...
Canadian Championships Figure Skating
Keegan Messing performs during the men's free program during the Canadian figure skating championships Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Oshawa, Ontario. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Morocco slams 'provocative' acts in Algeria football cup
Morocco on Saturday decried "provocative" acts and "transgressions" at the opening of a regional football tournament in Algeria, a new episode in an ongoing political crisis between the North African neighbours. Morocco and Algeria are locked in a bitter rivalry partly over the disputed territory of Western Sahara, where the...
Senegal pip I. Coast with only goal of three CHAN games
The three African Nations Championship (CHAN) group matches in Algeria on Saturday produced only one goal, scored by Moussa Ndiaye to give Senegal a 1-0 victory over the Ivory Coast. Ethiopia and Mozambique drew 0-0 in Algiers in Group A to lie two points behind Algeria, who edged Libya 1-0...
Mali fight back to draw with Angola in CHAN thriller
Ousmane Coulibaly equalised seven minutes from time as Mali came from two goals behind to draw 3-3 with Angola on Monday in an African Nations Championship (CHAN) thriller in Algeria. When Deivi 'Gilberto' Vieira gave the Angolans a two-goal lead on 72 minutes, his side looked set to win the...
TikTok in talks with Jordan to lift month-long ban
TikTok said Monday it is in talks with Jordan to lift a ban in place since December after videos posted on the app were accused of "inciting murder and chaos". Jordanian authorities on December 16 suspended use of the app in the kingdom, after a senior police officer was killed and others were injured during protests over fuel prices in the country's south.
