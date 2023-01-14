Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Andrew McCutchen has signed elsewhere, Bo Bichette is likely heading to arbitration, and more!
It’s time for everyone’s favourite series, News and Notes!. Although it’s only been a few days since the last article, there has been some notable news, as the Jays have avoided arbitration with 11 players. Furthermore, a right-handed outfielder who mashes left-handed pitching is off the board. Let’s dig in.
Report: Blue Jays Sign Top International Amateur OF Enmanuel Bonilla
Blue Jays reportedly sign international free agent prospect Enmanuel Bonilla as the 2023 signing period opened.
Red Sox Reportedly Add Veteran Catcher On Minor-League Deal
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly added some depth to their catching ranks. The Red Sox on Monday agreed to a minor-league deal with veteran catcher Jorge Alfaro, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. The contract comes with a $2 million salary if Alfaro makes the 26-man roster, and has opt-outs on both June 1 and July, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, who confirmed the report.
Phillies Can't Come to Agreement With Top Two Relievers in Arbitration Filings
The Philadelphia Phillies failed to reach an agreement with José Alvarado and Seranthony Domínguez in a bid to avoid arbitration hearings.
Yardbarker
Red Sox officially sign Dominican shortstop Yoelin Cespedes
The Red Sox have officially signed international free agent Yoelin Cespedes, per the club’s MLB.com transactions log. Cespedes received a signing bonus of approximately $1.4 million, according to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez. Cespedes is a 17-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic who is regarded by MLB Pipeline as the...
kalkinemedia.com
Cardinals Mozeliak Baseball
FILE- John Mozeliak, St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations, talks to the media before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals on July 30, 2022, in Washington. The resignation of Matt Holliday as the St. Louis Cardinals bench coach caught Mozeliak by surprise, but he’s happy with the hiring of Joe McEwing. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Padres Sign Domingo Tapia To Minor League Deal
The Padres have signed right-hander Domingo Tapia to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He will presumably be invited to major league Spring Training. Tapia, 31, had some major league success in 2021, split between the Mariners and Royals. Between those two clubs, he tossed...
A look at the spring training schedules for the Orioles, Pirates and Braves
Despite one fewer team in the area, there will be plenty of options for area fans to attend spring training in 2023. While the Tampa Bay Rays have moved their spring training operations this spring, the Baltimore Orioles (Sarasota), Pittsburgh Pirates (Bradenton) and Atlanta Braves (North Port) will hold spring training in the area.
kalkinemedia.com
Hawks Raptors Basketball
Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday (3) drives past Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
Blue Jays say bullpen coach Matt Buschmann stepping down
Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann has opted to leave the organization to pursue other opportunities, the team said.
Scott Boras: Blue Jays, Cubs, Twins 'were really after' Xander Bogaerts
Xander Bogaerts’ first visit to free agency resulted in an 11-year, $280M deal with the Padres that greatly exceeded projections, even for a player who was expected to land one of the offseason’s biggest contracts. Agent Scott Boras discussed some of the twists and turns of Bogaerts’ free agent trip with USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, and Boras identified that Bogaerts was San Diego’s second choice, once Trea Turner rejected a reported $342M offer from the Padres.
Comments / 0