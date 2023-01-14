ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NESN

Red Sox Reportedly Add Veteran Catcher On Minor-League Deal

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly added some depth to their catching ranks. The Red Sox on Monday agreed to a minor-league deal with veteran catcher Jorge Alfaro, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. The contract comes with a $2 million salary if Alfaro makes the 26-man roster, and has opt-outs on both June 1 and July, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, who confirmed the report.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox officially sign Dominican shortstop Yoelin Cespedes

The Red Sox have officially signed international free agent Yoelin Cespedes, per the club’s MLB.com transactions log. Cespedes received a signing bonus of approximately $1.4 million, according to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez. Cespedes is a 17-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic who is regarded by MLB Pipeline as the...
BOSTON, MA
kalkinemedia.com

Cardinals Mozeliak Baseball

FILE- John Mozeliak, St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations, talks to the media before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals on July 30, 2022, in Washington. The resignation of Matt Holliday as the St. Louis Cardinals bench coach caught Mozeliak by surprise, but he’s happy with the hiring of Joe McEwing. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Sign Domingo Tapia To Minor League Deal

The Padres have signed right-hander Domingo Tapia to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He will presumably be invited to major league Spring Training. Tapia, 31, had some major league success in 2021, split between the Mariners and Royals. Between those two clubs, he tossed...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kalkinemedia.com

Hawks Raptors Basketball

Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday (3) drives past Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
ATLANTA, GA
MLB Trade Rumors

Scott Boras: Blue Jays, Cubs, Twins 'were really after' Xander Bogaerts

Xander Bogaerts’ first visit to free agency resulted in an 11-year, $280M deal with the Padres that greatly exceeded projections, even for a player who was expected to land one of the offseason’s biggest contracts. Agent Scott Boras discussed some of the twists and turns of Bogaerts’ free agent trip with USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, and Boras identified that Bogaerts was San Diego’s second choice, once Trea Turner rejected a reported $342M offer from the Padres.
SAN DIEGO, CA

