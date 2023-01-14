Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Dallah Healthcare Acquires Shares In International Medical Center Co
* COMPLETION PROCEDURES OF SHARES ACQUISITION IN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER COMPANY. * FINANCIAL IMPACT WILL BE VISIBLE ON FINANCIAL RESULTS STARTING FROM Q1 2023. * FOLLOWING ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER , DALLAH’S OWNERSHIP PERCENTAGE WILL BE 27.18% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The...
kalkinemedia.com
United Microelectronics Corp reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* United Microelectronics Corp reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 25 cents per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 26 cents per share. * Revenue rose 3.5% to $2.21 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $2.17 billion. * United Microelectronics Corp's reported EPS for the quarter was 25 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 8.9% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * United Microelectronics Corp shares had risen by 15.9% this quarter. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for United Microelectronics Corp is $7.85 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 17 at 03:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 0.26 0.25 Missed Sep. 30 2022 0.37 0.35 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.30 0.29 Missed Mar. 31 2022 0.22 0.28 Beat.
kalkinemedia.com
Shionogi & Co Ltd - Initiated Phase1/2/3 Clinical Trial (Part 2), Phase 3 Additional Dose Clinical Trial In Japanese Pediatric Subjects Of Covid-19 Vaccine
* SHIONOGI & CO LTD - INITIATION OF A PHASE1/2/3 CLINICAL TRIAL (PART 2), PHASE 3 ADDITIONAL DOSE CLINICAL TRIAL IN JAPANESE PEDIATRIC OF COVID-19 VACCINE, S-268019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rocky Swift) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual...
kalkinemedia.com
JB Hi-Fi Says Q2 JB Hi-Fi Australia Comparable Total Sales Grew 4.9%
* PRELIM HY23 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX A$329.9 MILLION, UP 14.6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Which sectors are pushing ASX higher today?
Australian shares have opened higher, boosted by miners, banks and real estate stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.5 per cent, or 38.1 points in the opening minutes of trade in a broad advance. All 11 sharemarket sectors were higher in the morning. Bauxite miner, alumina refiner and aluminium smelter Alumina, up 2.3 per cent, was doing the best on the benchmark index. Champion Iron, down 2 per cent was doing the worst. Super Retail Group rallied 7.1 per cent. Tyro Payments surged 10.7 per cent. Ioneer soared 24.2 per cent. Bigtincan advanced 6.8 per cent. Baby Bunting sank 10.2 per cent.
kalkinemedia.com
What’s brewing at BHP Limited?
Shares of BHP have gained 8.43% in the last one month of trading on ASX. In the previous six months, the company has gained 34%. In December 2022, BHP inked a scheme implementation deed to acquire OZ Minerals. Australian multinational firm dealing in mining, metals, natural gas, and petroleum, BHP...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX to rise; Ioneer secures $1b loan from the US
The Australian share market is expected to rise at the open. Ioneer has secured a $1 billion loan from the US Department of Energy. Baby Bunting reports that their total sales of $254.9 million. Macmahon finalises $1.1 billion for the Greenbushes lithium project.
kalkinemedia.com
How have these ASX BNPL stocks performed in January so far?
Buy now, pay later is a digital innovation that has changed how we make payments. The sector players offer a relatively new type of personal lending, enabling users to make payments towards their purchases of goods and services in convenient and manageable instalments over time. In today’s show, we cover: Zip, Splitit Payments and Humm.
kalkinemedia.com
Lack of data thwarts EU's first attempt to launch LNG price assessment
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union energy regulators were unable to launch a planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) price assessment by a Friday deadline because they did not receive enough data from market participants. The price assessment by the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) is to be...
kalkinemedia.com
Code Camp: Cluey’s (ASX:CLU) vertical for extra-curricular skills
Cluey, which has earned awards at multiple forums for its online tutoring services, operates in another key vertical through its Code Camp subsidiary. Code Camp delivers learning programs focused on coding and new-age technologies like virtual reality and animation, and game design. It is expected that Code Camp will build...
kalkinemedia.com
Luye Pharma SAys U.S. FDA Approves Co's Rykindo® For Treatment Of Schizophrenia And Bipolar 1 Disorder
* LUYE PHARMA- U.S. FDA APPROVES LUYE PHARMA'S RYKINDO® FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA AND BIPOLAR 1 DISORDER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Comments / 0