ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97 Rock

Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers

Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
YAKIMA, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Bon Appétit! 3 of the Best Restaurants in Washington State are in Yakima

A huge congrats to these restaurants in the Yakima Valley. They were picked as the best places to eat by the editors of Seattle Met. But what is the Seattle Met? Well, it’s a magazine that covers everything from lifestyle, shopping, traveling, real estate, health, and eating and drinking, not only in Seattle but throughout Washington State. The Best Restaurants in Washington State had their editors spend a year traveling throughout our state in search of the best of the best in eats.
YAKIMA, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

7 Fantastic Restaurants In Yakima To Get Your Teriyaki Fix!

I guess I don’t know what Teriyaki is. Weirdly, I’m just now realizing it, especially being an overweight guy who loves chicken teriyaki. As my wife & I were discussing our dinner plans and meal prepping for the next week, the topic of Teriyaki came up. I don’t want to get into how dumb I was and how confusing I made our conversation, but let’s just say, between my wife and Wikipedia, I now know more about Teriyaki besides the fact that it’s delicious.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Minivan rolls after colliding with $140,000 Tesla at dangerous intersection near Quincy

QUINCY - One of the most dangerous intersections in the region claimed another crash on Monday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol. At about 3:30 p.m., Washington State Troopers say a local couple was traveling westward on SR 283, approaching Adams Road when they were cut off by a Tesla Model X Plaid going towards Quincy on Adams Road.
QUINCY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Hundreds attend funeral for Lucian Munguia

YAKIMA, Wash. — No one can ever say that Lucian Munguia wasn’t loved. He was loved, not only by his family, but by the hundreds of strangers who came to his funeral to say goodbye and the thousands more watching from across the country. Most funerals are attended by just close family and friends, unless the person who died was...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima community gathers for a celebration of life for Lucian Mungia

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima community gathered at Stone Church in Yakima to celebrate the life of Lucian Mungia. Lucian went missing in September at Sarg Hubbard Park. Last month Lucian’s remains were discovered in the Yakima river. Lucian was at the center of a nationwide search. Lucian’s...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Empty Bowls Returning to Pybus Public Market

Both amateur and professional artists are invited to create their own bowl during the Empty Bowls painting events starting on Friday. The Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council is hosting their annual Empty Bowls campaign at Pybus Public Market on Jan. 20 and Feb. 17, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees...
WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Traffic Alert: AM pass closures reported due to a fire, avalanche danger and rockslides in WA & OR

A photo of Thursday morning rockslides near Ellensburg provided by the Washington Department of Transportation. 9am Update: I-84 is back open between La Grande and Pendleton. Previous Story: _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MOUNTAIN PASS UPDATES 7:15am ODOT: I-84 is closed between La Grande and Pendleton due to a fire early this morning. WSDOT: I-90/Snoqualmie: snow on Snoqualmie this morning, followed by lots of...
ELLENSBURG, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima Pub Has a Taste of St. Louis with Toasted Ravioli

I love to travel and, even more-so, I love to try regional foods. These are foods you don't know of, haven't heard of or typically are aware of outside of any specific region. For instance, most people outside of Yakima or maybe eastern Washington have never heard of cheese zombies or fry bread. I know; shocking.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday

There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSP looking for driver who rolled car, left passenger near Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a single car rollover that turned into a personal injury hit and run shortly after 3:50 p.m. on January 15. Trooper Chris Thorson says that the WSP is still "actively looking" for the driver of the car. According to the WSP...
TOPPENISH, WA
News Talk KIT

Big Drug Bust Takes Pounds Off Yakima City Streets

A big drug bust in Yakima, one of the largest in the county was made in December. Members of the federal task force called Safe Streets on December 28 of last year seized more than 120,000 fentanyl-laced pills 42 pounds of methamphetamine, a gun and $152,000 in cash. Some of...
YAKIMA, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Pop The Top & Shine Your Ride! Cruise The Ave. Is Back in Yakima: Dates Announced

I’m sick of the snow, so I’m looking forward to the warmer weather. The longer days, brighter nights. Getting into your car and just GOING! No need to sit and scrape your windshield or warm up the engine. Or even shovel the driveway before you pull out. I cannot wait to kick back with the windows down, music up, friends riding shotgun, and the breeze blowing through my scalp (I’m bald). I cannot wait to Cruising The Ave.!
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

YET ANOTHER MOVIE FILMED IN LEAVENWORTH IS COMING IN FEBRUARY

YET ANOTHER MOVIE FILMED IN LEAVENWORTH COMING IN FEBRUARY. As a fan of rom-coms, I stumbled upon a movie over the Christmas season called on the Lifetime Channel, Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas. A story about a meteorogist doing her national weather forecast show from a small town…where of course romance blossoms. Suddenly, I noticed it was filmed in Leavenworth! Well, duh. I mean, Leavenworth is Christmastown USA (according to another movie filmed there, All I Want For Christmas).
LEAVENWORTH, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
844
Followers
5K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy