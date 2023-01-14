ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

Iran hangs former defense ministry official over spy claim

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once worked for its defense ministry, despite an international outcry over his death sentence and those of others held amid nationwide protests.

Iran’s Mizan news agency, associated with the country’s judiciary, announced Ali Reza Akbari’s hanging.

It did not say when it happened. However, there were rumors he had been executed days ago.

Iran had accused Akbari, without offering evidence, of being a spy for Britain’s MI-6 intelligence agency. It aired a highly edited video of Akbari discussing the allegations resembling others that activists have described as coerced confessions.

On Friday, State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel criticized Akbari’s pending execution.

“The charges against Ali Reza Akbari and his sentencing to execution were politically motivated. His execution would be unconscionable," she said. “We are greatly disturbed by the reports that Mr. Akbari was drugged, tortured while in custody, interrogated for thousands of hours, and forced to make false confessions.”

She added: “More broadly, Iran’s practices of arbitrary and unjust detentions, forced confessions, and politically motivated executions are completely unacceptable and must end.”

Britain’s Foreign Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly had earlier called on Iran to stop the execution.

“The Iranian regime should be in no doubt,” he wrote Friday online. “We are watching the case of Ali Reza Akbari closely.”

Iran’s government for months has been trying to allege — without offering evidence — that foreign countries have fomented the unrest gripping the Islamic Republic since the death of a woman in September detained by the morality police. Protesters say they are angry over the collapse of the economy, heavy-handed policing and the entrenched power of the country’s Islamic clergy.

Iran is one of the world’s top executioners.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Yemen rebels, Saudis in back-channel talks to maintain truce

CAIRO (AP) — Amid Yemen’s longest-ever pause in fighting — more than nine months — Saudi Arabia and its rival, the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, have revived back-channel talks, hoping to strengthen the informal cease-fire and lay out a path for a negotiated end to the long civil war, according to Yemeni, Saudi and U.N. officials. The quiet is fragile, with no formal cease-fire in place since a U.N.-brokered truce ended in October. It has been shaken by Houthi attacks on oil facilities and fiery rhetoric...
Leader Telegram

German Defense Minister Lambrecht quits in blow to Scholz

BERLIN — German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said she will step down following a series of missteps and days of speculation over her future, a blow to Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government as it weighs crucial decisions on arming Ukraine. In a brief statement published Monday by her ministry, Lambrecht said she asked Scholz to relieve her of her cabinet post, blaming intense media reporting as an unacceptable distraction. Scholz said he had “great respect” for the decision, thanked Lambrecht for her service and promised to...
Leader Telegram

Turkish President Erdogan keeps the world guessing on NATO expansion

Six months after Turkey agreed to NATO allies inviting Sweden and Finland to join the alliance, the expansion has stalled as Ankara holds out on ratifying the applications. Fresh tensions flared last week after protesters in Stockholm affiliated with Kurdish movements hanged an effigy of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, prompting Turkey to put yet more pressure on Sweden to crack down on outlawed groups. Now, with a Turkish election due...
Leader Telegram

Sunak plans to strengthen anti-protest laws with police powers

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to strengthen anti-protest legislation, giving police additional powers to clamp down on demonstrations even before they’ve caused any disruption. The government on Monday will propose an amendment to its own Public Order Bill — currently working its way through the House of Lords — to broaden the definition of what constitutes “serious disruption,” according to a statement from Sunak’s office. “We cannot have protests...
Leader Telegram

Death toll in Russian strike on Ukrainian building up to 35

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from the weekend Russian missile strike on the apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 35, an official said Monday. Rescuers continued searching through the rubble for more victims, regional Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said. At least 75 people were wounded and 35 others were still missing after Saturday's strike. About 1,700 people lived in the multi-story building, with...
Leader Telegram

South Africa government faces legal threat over crippling blackouts

Opposition politicians and South Africa’s biggest labor union say they’re readying a lawsuit against the head of the state-owned power company and a government official that oversees it as blackouts cripple the nation. The co-called demand letter, which pledges a lawsuit if the government doesn’t take certain steps in the coming days, further ratchets up pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa. The crisis already prompted him to cancel a trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos to hold meetings at home with business and labor...
The Independent

Trump news - live: US now ‘investigation nightmare’ says Trump as he tells GOP to not give in on debt limit

Donald Trump has had a busy weekend venting on Truth Social about his grievances relating to his treatment since a large trove of classified material was recovered from Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach home, in the summer.The former president’s ire was reignited following the discovery of a small number of classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president at his home and an office he once used.Mr Trump is especially vexed by his perception of the differences in the respective special counsels that Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed to investigate the separate matters.Robert Hur, whom Mr Trump...
Leader Telegram

Ukraine races to rescue people from Russian strike on Dnipro

DNIPRO, Ukraine (AP) — Rescue workers in Ukraine scrambled Sunday to pull survivors from the rubble of an apartment building hit a day earlier by a Russian missile in the southeastern city of Dnipro. Emergency crews worked through the frigid night at the multi-story residential building as the death toll rose to 23, according to the city government. The casualties were the worst from a barrage of Russian strikes on several cities in Ukraine on Saturday. ...
Leader Telegram

Australian Open bans flags from Russia, Belarus on site

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Flags from Russia and Belarus were banned from the site of the Australian Open on Tuesday after more than one was brought into the stands by spectators on Day 1 of the year's first Grand Slam tournament. Normally, flags can be displayed during matches at Melbourne Park. But Tennis Australia reversed that policy for the two countries involved in the invasion of Ukraine that began nearly a year ago. ...
Leader Telegram

Japan, India hold first joint air drill as China concerns grow

Japan and India held their first joint air drills in an area outside of Tokyo as both countries step up military exercises with other countries amid worries about China’s assertiveness. About four F-2 and four F-15 fighters are expected to take part in the drills that started Monday and will run through around Jan. 26 at an airbase in Ibaraki prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, Japan’s Defense Ministry said. While the two have trained together before in other countries, this is the first one-on-one training of...
Leader Telegram

Myanmar shadow government raises $100 million to oppose junta

Myanmar’s shadow National Unity Government said it has raised more than $100 million to fund its democracy effort and topple the junta. About 45% of the funds are from the sales of so-called Spring Revolution Special Treasury Bonds, according to Tin Tun Naing, shadow minister for planning, finance and investment. The debt doesn’t pay interest and the capital will be repaid only when the democracy effort is successful. Funds were...
Leader Telegram

China’s hospital COVID death data just a 10th of total toll, experts say

The nearly 60,000 COVID-related deaths China reported for the first five weeks of its current outbreak, the largest the world has ever seen, may underestimate the true toll by hundreds of thousands of fatalities, experts said. China’s abrupt pivot from "zero-COVID" in early December unleashed a surge of omicron infections and led to 59,938 virus-related deaths in the nation’s hospitals through Jan. 12, the National Health Commission disclosed this weekend. ...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy