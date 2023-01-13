Read full article on original website
Cornhole is on the rise in St. Lawrence County
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - “Cornhole to us is a couple of things. More than anything, its community, camaraderie.”. To players, this is more than just a game to pass the time, but a game of skill. Mike Langstaff founded Seaway Honey Holes in Rensselaer Falls only a...
State Police ask for help locating a Jefferson County man
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police in Lowville are asking for the public’s help locating a Jefferson County man. Tyler J. Moroughan, 30, was reported missing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, leaving a residence on Champion Street in West Carthage, Jefferson County. Moroughan is 5′9″ tall,...
North Country communities could qualify for state help to pick up the cost of the Christmas Blizzard
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Whether it was the high winds, or the white-out conditions, the Christmas blizzard cost counties. Either in overtime costs to cleanup roads, or damages to the waterfront like in Ogdensburg. St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matt Denner says New York State could help with...
Renovations are underway for a Hops Spot location in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Delayed, but still set to to open. The old Cavallario’s Cucina on the corner of North Massey and Prospect streets will house a new Hops Spot location. It would be the second in the North Country: the first is in Clayton. The property was...
Watertown Target store evacuated Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Target on outer Arsenal Street in the Town of Watertown was evacuated for a short time Saturday night. Town of Watertown Fire Department officials say they were called to the store around 5:30 PM for a burning odor that was coming from an office area inside the store.
Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club receive donation from SeaComm
SeaComm recently donated $500 to the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club. The funds will be used to support the organization in providing a safe environment for local students to play, learn, and grow into caring and responsible citizens. The Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club serves over 1,500 youth throughout St. Lawrence County, through membership and community outreach. From the left are SeaComm Teller Mackenzie White, Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Tom Luckie, SeaComm Ogdensburg Branch Manager Elizabeth LeValley, and SeaComm Teller Christine Gilbert. Submitted Photo.
Cocaine seizure was behind abduction of N.Y. couple, Montreal court told
The seizure of 50 kilograms of cocaine in Vermont was behind how an elderly couple were abducted from their home in the state of New York and smuggled into Canada, where they were held against their will for two days in Magog. Story continues below. Article content. Guillaume Poirier, the...
Ogdensburg man arrested as traffic stop turns into drug charges
TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - In St. Lawrence County, an Ogdensburg man is facing drug and traffic charges. New York State Police officials say they arrested Timothy Dawley, 44, of Ogdensburg following a traffic stop in the Town of Oswegatchie. They say Dawley was stopped for a loud...
Snow-covered roads, limited visibility prompt weather advisory for Jefferson, Lewis counties
JEFFERSON, LEWIS COUNTIES, N.Y. (WWTI) — A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Jefferson and Lewis counties. The advisory was issued early Friday morning and will remain in effect until Saturday, January 14 at 4 a.m. Both counties should expect to see additional...
Inmate assaults 3 officers at Ogdensburg prison
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An inmate is accused of assaulting and injuring three officers at Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg. According to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, the officers’ union, it happened on Tuesday. NYSCOPBA said the inmate, serving his third stint in...
Snow continues today
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As temperatures dropped overnight and through the morning, rain changed to freezing rain, and then to snow. That’s making for slippery conditions. There’s a winter storm warning for the northern tips of St. Lawrence and Franklin counties until 7 p.m. Friday. A winter weather...
Watertown man faces possession charge in drug bust
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man faces a drug charge after police searched his Franklin Street apartment. Members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task force say 32-year-old Dejuan Butler’s apartment 307 at 114 Franklin Street has been the focus of an on-going investigation. Police say they seized 120...
NYSP: Upstate Tractor Stolen; Can You Help Identify This Suspect?
After weeks of searching, New York State Police are requesting assistance from the public to nab an Upstate tractor thief. Take a look at the surveillance footage below – if you have any information, you could help a family recover machinery worth more than $12k!. The week of December...
Roger H. Young
Roger H. Young, 78, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Gouverneur Hospital. There will be no funeral services. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Roger was born in Gouverneur on February 15, 1944, the son of Stanley and Catherine (House) Young. Following graduation from Gouverneur High...
Kirk Brown
Kirk D. Brown “Brownie”, age 73 of Fowler, passed away on January 8, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. followed by his funeral service at 1:00 p.m. There will be a Celebration of Life following the service, held at the Gouverneur VFW.
Herbert A. Haines
Herbert A. Haines, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 at his home. There will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Herbert was born on August 20, 1944 in New Jersey, the son of Ray and Pearl (Beavers)...
