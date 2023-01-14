Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
The Best TV Shows Set in ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Related
No confirmation on how woman lost her pants: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Ambulance veers off roadway while transporting patient: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A private ambulance driver lost control near Echo Glen Jan. 11 while trying to avoid a deer in the roadway. The vehicle went off the roadway and became disabled after striking a rock. Another ambulance arrived to pick up the patient. The patient was stable, and the disabled ambulance was...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland utility worker shot in attempted aggravated robbery, persons of interest wanted, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A utility worker was shot during an attempted aggravated robbery on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying two persons of interest. The attempted aggravated robbery happened in the area of West 31st Street and Mapledale Avenue around 10:30 p.m....
Child burned, pets perish in Ohio house fire
All residents were outside the house when firefighters arrived, but one child was taken to the hospital for burns. The child's status is not known at this time.
Multiple fire depts. from different states called for house fire
Multiple departments from different states are being called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County.
cleveland19.com
4 injured in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash
HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to a Hambden Fire Department Facebook post. Firefighters say they went to the intersection of Chardon Windsor Road and Claridon Troy Road in Hambden Township for a two-vehicle crash. Firefighters say four people...
Suspect arrested in Lear Road break-ins: Avon Lake police blotter
Three business reported break ins from January 2-5. One of the business provided video footage. On January 6, while investigating suspicious activity near one of the businesses, a suspect was arrested and charged with possession of drugs, stolen items and drug paraphernalia. Disturbance: Inwood Boulevard. On December 22, a man...
‘Car theft pandemic’ continues: What police believe motive is behind recent crime
A North Olmsted Mercedes Benz dealership, just the latest in what North Olmsted police Sgt. Matthew Beck is calling a "car theft pandemic."
Four Lyndhurst streets to be resurfaced this year; deer culling continues
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- City Council’s Roads & Utilities Committee approved Monday (Jan. 16) funding for the resurfacing this year of four streets, while council’s Service & Sewers Committee discussed the 2023 sidewalk repair program. Due for resurfacing this year are four streets north of Mayfield Road. They include:...
Two arrested in fatal shooting at Akron skate park
AKRON, Ohio -- Two men are charged with murder in the December fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at an Akron skate park. Julian Fort, 24, and Nathan Hendrix, 23, have been jailed since a federal task force arrested them on Friday on charges accusing them of murdering Zion Neal, Akron police said in a news release.
whbc.com
Homeless Man Faces 16 Charges in Alliance Incident
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 46-year-old man listed as homeless and previously with a Massillon address faces kidnapping and other charges in Alliance. They say Jason Krach used a knife to force a female driver and another person in a car to continue driving, despite a police pursuit, according to Alliance police.
Woman shot in vehicle in Youngstown
Youngstown police are investigating after a woman was shot in a car Sunday night.
cleveland19.com
Akron police, U.S. Marshals arrest 2 for murder of man at Akron skate park
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police detectives and members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two suspects for the murder of a man at an Akron skate park in December 2022. Akron police said Julian Fort, 24, and Nathan Hendrix, 23, were arrested at two separate locations...
Police recover stolen truck and investigate assault at retirement home: Chagrin Falls police blotter
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Assault, Hamlet Hills Drive:. Charges are pending a police investigation into a 4:53 p.m. Jan. 5 incident. Police responded to the scene where a man aggressively threw an elderly female to the ground resulting in her being transported to the hospital with injuries. The man was also transported to the hospital after EMS checked him.
cleveland19.com
Geauga County teen thwarts burglary by pointing mom’s gun at home intruder
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Geauga County mother is still on edge days after her teenage son had to stop a home intruder by pointing a gun at him. “Now I have cameras in my house which I’ve never wanted before and I never thought I’d have and I’m at work like with my phone propped up with cameras now watching my front door,” said Ashleigh Jarrett.
cleveland19.com
Brunswick woman arrested for 10th OVI after crashing into police cruiser, troopers say
Brunswick Hills Township, Ohio (WOIO) - A 59-year-old Brunswick woman was arrested for her 10th OVI after crashing into a Brunswick Hills Township police cruiser on Friday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash occurred on Terrington Drive at Kenton Lane around 9:20 p.m. Troopers...
OVI suspect passed out behind the wheel: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: Columbia Road. An officer at 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 5 spotted a man passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle while stopped at a green light at Columbia Road at Detroit Road. The driver’s foot was on the brake. The officers knocked on the...
Woman charged with theft, disorderly conduct after refusing to pay bar tab: North Ridgeville police blotter
A woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct-persisting and theft after refusing to pay her bar tab on January 3. On January 4, officers were dispatched for a hit-skip accident. After an investigation, a suspect was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, stopping after an accident, drug paraphernalia possession, and child endangerment.
State investigating death of 92-year-old woman who walked out of Bedford nursing home
BEDFORD, Ohio -- State authorities are investigating after nurses at a Bedford nursing home found a 92-year-old patient dead outside the facility Saturday morning. Bedford police went to the Woodside Senior Living facility on Rockside Road just before 7 a.m. Saturday after nurses discovered the body of Annie Luckett on the facility’s back patio, according to a copy of a police report released Monday.
2 men arrested and charged in killing of Akron teen shot at skate park
Two men have been arrested for the murder of 19-year-old Zion Neal, according to Akron police. Akron detectives, assisted by a task force, arrested the two men Friday morning in separate locations
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1