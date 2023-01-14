ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

A winner! $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold to 1 person in Maine

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01zkY2_0kEVUBq300

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Friday night’s winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot — which recently surged to $1.35 billion — were revealed to have belonged to a single ticket bought in Maine.

The winning numbers were 30, 43, 45, 36, 61 and the megaball was 14.

Infidelity, manipulation and child abuse: Sen. Morrissey and wife’s rift goes public with new allegations

Fourteen other tickets, bought in California, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, New York, Philadelphia and Texas, won $1 million.

The Mega Millions Jackpot will now reset to $20 million for the drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to the Mega Millions website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is tentatively backing a top Republican lawmaker’s proposal to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia and use some of the money they generate to crack down on illegal gambling, according to multiple Capitol Square sources. That stance could potentially mean another reprieve for the slots-like games the state has spent years […] The post Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

$500 Stimulus Payments to Arrive in Virginia in February

$500 in stimulus payments will be arriving in the state of Virginia in February. The payments will be under Virginia’s Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) program. In the city of Alexandria in Virginia, 170 residents were selected and notified in December 2022 to receive $500 in...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

DMV residents try their luck at Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot

It may have been Friday the 13th, but plenty of people all over D.C., Maryland, and Virginia were feeling lucky, purchasing Mega Millions tickets for their shot at a $1.35 billion jackpot. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to a few people in North Bethesda Friday who already have plans for the money if they win.
MARYLAND STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

70K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy