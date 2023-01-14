A winner! $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold to 1 person in Maine
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Friday night’s winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot — which recently surged to $1.35 billion — were revealed to have belonged to a single ticket bought in Maine.
The winning numbers were 30, 43, 45, 36, 61 and the megaball was 14.
Fourteen other tickets, bought in California, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, New York, Philadelphia and Texas, won $1 million.
The Mega Millions Jackpot will now reset to $20 million for the drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to the Mega Millions website.
