Adamson, Le Roux collect C-USA weekly awards

DALLAS — Oreoluwa Adamson and Christiaan Le Roux have been named Conference USA Indoor Field Athletes of the Week for their performances in the Leonard Hilton Memorial Invitational last Friday in Houston, the league office announced Tuesday. Adamson leaped to gold in the women's long jump at the season...
UTSA to host Rice in first action of a three-game home stand

SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA basketball program will look to snap a three-game losing streak as it returns to the Convocation Center for a pivotal week of C-USA action. The Roadrunners will host three-straight home games during the week as they try and rebound from a rough road trip.
UTSA opens road trip at Rice on Monday night

HOUSTON – The UTSA women's basketball team opens a week-long road trip against Rice in Houston on Monday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. (CT) from the Tudor Fieldhouse and will be streamed on CUSA.tv. LEADING THE ROADRUNNERS. Junior Jordyn Jenkins leads the conference in scoring with 293 points,...
