Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Houses In Wichita”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Circle girls prevail on Thornton’s late bucket
TOWANDA, Kansas—Circle’s girls were stymied at every turn by Buhler’s strong effort Friday night. The Crusaders used offensive rebounding to build a 12-7 lead after one quarter, but the Thunderbirds cut that to a point at halftime and led 28-26 after three quarters. Buhler opened the final...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Circle boys eventually pull away, beat Buhler
TOWANDA – Circle’s boys are fourth in the current Class 4A rankings, but the T-Birds team that achieved that didn’t show up until the third quarter Friday night. Circle found itself trailing a plucky Buhler team, 27-24, after Jeffrey Neill hit two free throws with 42.2 seconds before halftime.
🏀 Salthawks claw their way past Panthers
HUTCHINSON, Kan.-The Hutch High Basketball teams continue to be unbeaten in the 2022-2023 basketball season with a sweep of the Great Bend Panthers 45-33 in the girls game and 69-53 in the boys contest. GIRLS GAME RECAP:. Sophomores Grace Posch and Aliyah Green both scored 12 points each to pace...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Wichita State men’s basketball rallies from 16-point deficit to defeat Tulsa
WICHITA, Kansas—It was a tale of two halves for the Wichita State Shockers, as they went into the locker room down by 14 points to the Tulsa Hurricanes who came into the game without a conference win and a 4-11 record. The Hurricanes were scorching from the field in...
KVOE
Xerarch Tungjaroenkul wins Newton Tournament of Champions; Spartans finish 15th
For the second consecutive year, Emporia High has a champion in the Newton Tournament of Championships. Xerarch Tungjaorenkul won the 150-pound bracket of the Newton Tournament of Champions Saturday. He defeated Maize’s Clayton Bowers by a 5-1 decision in the championship match. Lukas Hainline finished fourth at 138. Davian...
Wichita teen breaks Jim Ryun’s 58-year-old Kansas high school record with fastest U.S. mile
Trinity Academy junior Clay Shively also has the fastest high school indoor mile time in the country this season.
Emporia gazette.com
Winter boundary line drawn near Emporia again
The next winter storm system to come through our area may be much like the last one – with a dividing line north of Emporia. The National Weather Service advises at least a trace of snow is expected in northern Lyon and Chase Counties between Tuesday night and Thursday morning. Cottonwood Falls and Strong City could receive a trace as well, much like last Thursday.
KWCH.com
Wichita State prepares for season with interim coach, returning MLB draft pick
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State baseball’s return to the field is only a month away and may look a bit unfamiliar to some fans. Not because of the faces on the field - in fact they return their top three batting average leaders and two lowest ERA starting pitchers - but it will be a new head coach at the helm.
Emporia gazette.com
Pope receives warm homecoming at Bowyer Building
Jess Pope is rodeo royalty, and he was treated to a reception fit for a king Saturday night at the Bowyer Building, thanks to Brody Peak, Emporia Livestock Sales, Inc. owner. Peak also happens to be Pope’s employer — that is, when the world champion bareback rider is not out on the rodeo trail.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Naomi June (Pond) Grist
Naomi June (Pond) Grist was born May 18, 1925 in Wichita, Kansas to Valma and Arden Pond. She passed away peacefully at Vista Grande Skilled Nursing in Cortez, Colorado on December 22, 2022. She will be remembered for her love of the Lord, devotion to her family, and compassion for others. June attended high school and junior college in El Dorado before marrying Warren Grist and graduating from Kansas University in 1948.
KWCH.com
Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings
Wichita State prepares for season with interim coach, returning MLB draft pick. The Shockers kick their season off in just a month and look towards their returning bats to make a boom. Scheels holds career expo, opportunities available ahead of summer opening in Wichita. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:26...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Newman Fall 2022 Grads
WICHITA- Newman University officials have announced the students who completed the requirements to earn a degree at the close of the 2022 fall semester. Fall graduates will also be honoured during the university’s annual commencement ceremony on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Hartman Arena. More information is available on the spring 2023 graduation website (https:// newmanu.edu/registrar/ graduation).
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Rick Casady
Rick Casady, 69, of Benton, KS, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at home. Memorial service 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Church of the Nazarene, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Benton Cemetery, Benton, KS. Rick was born in Kirksville, MO on December 21, 1953, to the late Geneva Maxine (Hawkins) and Gail “Hoppy” William Casady.
Farmington Park Neighborhood meeting Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch Rec and the Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative have a series of upcoming meetings for its featured neighborhoods. The first of those meetings is for the Farmington Park neighborhood Tuesday night, Jan. 17 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church at 140 East 30th. Ward Davis with Ward Davis Builders, who has been working on the Farmington Park project, plans to be at the meeting to give an update.
January Third Thursday inside at Memorial Hall
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — January's Third Thursday is all about Hutch Happenings. You'll find over 30 booths from local non-profits, businesses, and artists; as well as stage performances inside Memorial Hall from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy shopping, dining, and connecting with your community as you explore all that's happening...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Come Worship With Us
ANDOVER BAPTIST Andover Baptist Church 1043 S. Andover Rd. 417 W. Central, P.O. Box 7 316-733-5207 www.faithofandover.org Jerry Smith, Pastor S.S. 9:30am, W.S. 10:45am, E.S. 6:00pm, Mon. Study 10:00am, Wed. Youth 6:30pm – Adult 7:00pm Metro East Baptist Church 333 N. 143rd Street E. 316-733-5088 Dr. Mark Penick, Senior...
2 killed in south central Kansas house fire
Two people were killed in an Arlington, Kansas, house fire Saturday night.
Two injured, one critically, in crash west of Wichita
A crash in west Wichita has left two injured, one critically.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Windy and mild Sunday, rain and snow chances follow
Temps started our unusually mild today across central and southwest Kansas, especially for an early morning in January. Warm air continues to move into the Sunflower State as strong south to southwest winds carry us through Sunday. Temperatures will rocket into the 60s in much of Kansas with 50s far northwest where there will be a lighter northwest to northeast wind behind a weak cool front.
Comments / 0