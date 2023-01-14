Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov. Abbott roasted for hypocritical post on MLKAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B employee starts online petition calling for punishment-free sick daysAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with this list.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Whataburger changed since being acquired by an out of state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular San Antonio food truck to open its first restaurantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks are waiving Jarrett Culver.
Luka Doncic Refuses To Rank LeBron James Among All-Time NBA Greats: "I Just Enjoy Great Basketball Players."
Luka Doncic simply appreciates LeBron James.
Erik Spoelstra Says Heat LeBron James Would Have Been The Best Player At Every Position If He Played There
LeBron James is one of the best players to have ever played the game of basketball, and there's no doubt that he is still dominating with the Los Angeles Lakers. As of right now, LeBron James is putting up 29.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG, and 6.8 APG. Even though his numbers...
Knicks Seek to 'Do Right' in Derrick Rose Trade
If Derrick Rose's New York Knicks career is indeed over, the team reportedly wants to make sure that there are no hard feelings.
“Shawn and I were close, but Vin and I are on a whole different level” - Gary Payton differentiated his relationships with Shawn Kemp and Vin Baker
Separating the Payton-Kemp duo signaled the start of the Sonics' unfortunate downfall in the late 90s
"It depends on what the rules are" — When Rip Hamilton and Tayshaun Prince claimed the '04 Pistons would beat the '16 Warriors
Rip Hamilton believes the Pistons' versatility would overwhelm the Warriors.
Bol Bol drops brutally honest take on his time with Denver Nuggets amid breakout campaign - “I could’ve worked a lot harder”
Bol said that he probably could have worked harder to make things work the Nuggets, but was appreciative of the things he learned during his time in Denver
Tim Bradley On Gervonta Davis: “He’s A Piece Of S–T”
Future Hall of Famer and ESPN broadcaster Timothy “Desert Storm” Bradley is most distinctly not a fan of current multititlist Gervonta “Tank” Davis. “I just don’t like the guy because of what I hear and what I see,” Bradley said to Fight Hub regarding Davis, who was recently accused of assaulting the mother of his daughter. “I think he’s a piece of shit. I honestly do. He’s a piece of shit. You put your hands on women like that, you’re a piece of shit in my book. You’re not a man. My dad always told me you’re a coward if you do something like that. You’re a coward deep down inside. You’re a coward because you’ve gotta to pick on somebody who can’t even defend themselves. That’s not right. And I don’t care about the what happened and all the whatever he’s saying afterwards and she did this and she did that”
When Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan clashed in practice
It is pretty much common knowledge that Michael Jordan was almost as intense during Chicago Bulls' practices as he was during games. There are plenty of stories that confirm this, but it is always great to hear something new in that context as it seemingly keeps adding to the legend of MJ.
Micah Parsons misses Dallas Cowboys Saturday practice, makes major announcement fans will love
Micah Parsons reportedly missed the Dallas Cowboys’ walk-through practice Saturday, and followed it up with a major announcement. With a playoff showdown with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looming Monday, that first sentence probably scared the heck out of Cowboys fans. No worries, though. In fact, there...
"You've never seen another video from our practice" -Draymond Green confirms 'sucker punching' video was leaked to portray him as a villain
Warriors marquee veteran Draymond Green confirms ‘someone’ wanting to harm his image after leaked punching video fiasco
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Video: Firefighter wins $10,000 with half-court shot at Spurs game
SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs fell to the visiting Kings on Sunday evening, but one of the biggest moments came with the teams off the floor. A fan named Matthew participated in Victory Capital's Half Court Heroes promotion with a simple assignment to win $10,000: hit a layup, an NBA three and a half-court shot.
New Orleans Pelicans Player Loses Shoes to Fan
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham lost his Air Jordans to a young fan.
Cowboys BREAKING: Move on Hankins; Vander Esch & Biadasz In
As the Cowboys look to finally slay their Tom Brady dragon, they will see three key starters make their return to help, including the just-moved Johnathan Hankins.
“There’s rumblings about certain players on the team not being happy” - CJ McCollum reveals the Toronto Raptors are on the verge of making a move
CJ McCollum's statement provides a bit more credibility to a secret that everyone in the league already knows about.
Jayson Tatum Drops 51 Points in Unreleased Air Jordans
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum scored 51 points in the Air Jordan 37 Low.
