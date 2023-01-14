ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Man Accidentally Leaves $230,000 Dollar Jackpot in Vegas Casino Snafu

Casinos are a dime a dozen and usually, the deck is stacked in favor of the house. But, for one not-so-unlucky gambler, his trip nearly cost him a fortune. The patron, Arizona resident Robert Taylor, was visiting Treasure Island Casino last year when he decided to play several rounds on the infamous slot machines featuring games such as Black Jack, Video Poker, and Video Keno. Assuming that he had just spent a typical uneventful weekend in Vegas, he flew back home to begin the work week.
How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions

Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.
A Cape woman claims $10 million in scratch ticket winnings

Helen Cicoria plans to spend her winnings on home improvements and travel. A Buzzards Bay woman recently claimed her winnings from a $10 million lottery ticket sold at a West Wareham gas station. Helen Cicoria bought the winning ticket at a Speedy Mart and claimed her prize on Wednesday, opting...
Man who bought $15M lottery ticket in Luck, Wisconsin claims prize

LUCK, Wis. -- The man who bought the winning Megabucks ticket in Luck, Wisconsin is $15 million richer after coming forward to claim his prize.Mark Cunningham bought the ticket at the Wayne's Food Plus last week. He came forward, claiming his prize in Madison.While waiting for it to be validated, Wisconsin lottery officials say Cunningham joked he actually had two winning tickets. One was worth $15.1 million, while the other won him $2.MORE: $15.1 million lottery ticket sold in Luck, WisconsinThe store that sold the ticket also got $100,000.
Mega Millions reaches record-breaking jackpot for Friday

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a record-breaking $640 million ($328.3 million cash) for the drawing on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, and could provide someone with a very happy New Year's celebration. The current jackpot has been rolling over since the Dec. 27 drawing which did not bring a ticket match. This marks only...
Mega Millions lottery jackpot now at $1.1 billion

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery and the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing will be $1.1 billion, the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.There were five tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, two in New York and one each in Florida, Maryland and New Jersey, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. They are each worth $1 million.The numbers drawn Friday were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and the Mega number was 13. The jackpot was $940 million.The drawing was the 24th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.
Dreaming of Winning Mega Millions Monster Jackpot in Louisiana

Folk all around Louisiana are dreaming about hitting it big. The latest Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to nearly a billion dollars. The jackpot for Friday night's drawing is now at $940 million dollars. The one time, lump sum payout is $483 million before taxes. This makes this big prize the 4th largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the 6th largest jackpot in U.S. history.
