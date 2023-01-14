ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tecumseh, MI

Boys Basketball: Adrian defense gives Tecumseh trouble

By Doug Donnelly, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47LivP_0kEVQYkg00

Adrian 56, Tecumseh 42

The Maples pressure gave the Tecumseh offense fits all night and the offense had three players in double figures in their SEC-White opener.

Tecumseh shot 0-for-12 from beyond the 3-point line while Adrian made 7-of-21 triple tries.

Adrian led throughout the game. The Maples led 42-34 going into the fourth quarter after leading 29-20 at halftime.

Top performers

Stevie Elam, Adrian, 17 points

Antwan Ficklen, Adrian, 12 points

Ryder Zajac, Tecumseh, 16 points, 11 rebounds

Grant Mossburg, Tecumseh, 13 points

Coach thoughts

Jamison Webster, Tecumseh, “We anticipated they would apply a lot of pressure and they did. They pushed us out further than we wanted to be to get our offense started and that gave us fits. When we had an opportunity inside, we missed a lot of shots around the rim.”

Jordan Kelly, Adrian, “I was so proud of our guys for their punch, counterpunch with Tecumseh. Every time they’d get a four- or six-point run, we’d counter it. Our guys had the mental toughness to not let them scoring a bucket or two affect them. Very good win for us.”

Up next

Tecumseh (6-2, 0-1 SEC-White) hosts Homer Monday.

Adrian (5-3, 1-0 SEC-White) hosts Lansing Sexton Monday.

Hudson 51, Blissfield 49

The score was tied 49-49 with just over 20 seconds left when Hudson set up a sidelines out-of-bounds play for Ambrose Horwath who delivered on a layup to break the tie.

The Royals led 14-12 after the first quarter and 25-21 at halftime. They made eight 3-pointers which helped them stay close throughout.

Blissfield had a chance to take the lead, but a late shot rimmed out.

Top performers

Ambrose Horwath, Hudson, 30 points

Gabe Schnoor, Blissfield, 15 points

Blake Wood, Blissfield, 13 points

Coach thoughts

Lance Horwath, Hudson: “Ambrose seemed to be on a mission tonight. The ran a double team at him in the fourth. Our guys made good plays.”

Up next

Blissfield (2-6, 0-5 LCAA) hosts Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central Tuesday.

Hudson (4-6, 1-4 LCAA) is at Summerfield Tuesday.

Onsted 43, Ida 37

At Ida, the Blue Streaks battled until the end, but Onsted had just enough to hold on for the win.

The game was tied 11-11 after the first quarter.

Top performers

Ayden Davis, Onsted, 22 points, 12 rebounds

Rylan Henagan, Onsted, 7 points

Bradlee VanBrunt, Onsted, 5 points, 4 assists

Coach thoughts

Brad Maska, Onsted: “We concluded the week with another gritty win on the road.”

Up next

Onsted will play at the Martin Luther King Showcase Monday in Rossford, Ohio.

Dundee 74, Clinton 69

Clinton went into the week undefeated but is now 6-2 after falling to Dundee Friday.

Clinton led 33-27 at halftime, but Dundee came out in the third quarter and outscored them 28-17. The Redwolves made nine 3-pointers, including four by Landon Busz and three by Ryan Tschirhart.

Top performers

Landon Busz, Clinton, 25 points

Grant Stockford, Clinton, 20 points

Ryan Tschirthart, Clinton, 11 points

Coach thoughts

Jeremy Chavez, Clinton: “We didn’t play very good defense. Tonight is what happens when you don’t play very good defense.”

Up next

Clinton (6-2, 3-2 LCAA) is at St. Clair Sunday.

Erie Mason 75, Britton Deerfield 50

At Britton, the Eagles doubled BD in 3-point shots, 10 to five, and shot nearly 90 percent from the free throw line to beat the Patriots.

Top performers

Logan Shiels, BD, 21 points, 8 rebounds

Keegan Bush, BD 4 assists

BD (3-5, 1-2 TCC) hosts Addison Monday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
statechampsnetwork.com

STATE CHAMPS! Top 25 Hockey Rankings – Week of 1/15/23 – Detroit Catholic Central stays No. 1; Allen Park, Grosse Ile, Heritage and Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard/Greenhills jump into the top 25.

Here are the top 25 teams in Michigan, as of the week of January 15th, 2023:. 1 Detroit Catholic Central (Division 1) The Shamrocks remain unbeaten and the clear favorite in Division 1. Past week: Wins over Port Huron Northern and Clarkston. This week: At #10 Brother Rice, Host #19...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Starting Michigan DL announces return for his senior season

Michigan’s football team is losing two key defensive linemen to the NFL draft this offseason, but it also is returning another. Kris Jenkins, who finished fifth on the team with 54 tackles in 2022, announced in a social media post Monday that he is coming back for his senior season in Ann Arbor. The news comes on deadline day to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClutchPoints

Tom Izzo provides brutal Malik Hall injury update

Overall, the 2022-23 campaign has gone relatively swimmingly for head coach Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team. At 12-5, the team owns the third-best record in the Big Ten Conference, behind only nationally ranked squads in Rutgers and Purdue, and is fresh off a seven-game win streak.
EAST LANSING, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

The Chelsea School District looks to a familiar face to fill in as Athletic Director

The Chelsea School District has a plan for the departure of Brad Bush, who has been serving as CSD’s Athletic Director/Assistant Principal at Chelsea High School. The Sun Times News followed up with CSD Superintendent Michael Kapolka about the plan to replace Bush, who recently accepted an Assistant Director position with the Michigan High School Athletic Association.
CHELSEA, MI
Michigan Daily

Strong 3-point performance pushes Michigan past Michigan State

After a dominant win over Michigan State, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico was asked to comment on her team’s 9-for-20 performance from three-point range. Safe to say, she was pleased. “That’s a pretty good night,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico responded. “I’ll take that any night.”...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball beats sloppy Michigan State at raucous Crisler Center

ANN ARBOR -- In front of a large, enthusiastic crowd mostly wearing maize, Round 1 of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry went to the home team. The Michigan women’s basketball team beat Michigan State 70-55 on Saturday afternoon at Crisler Center. Michigan’s Leigha Brown led all players with 17 points...
ANN ARBOR, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Chelsea High School Welcomes New Head Coaches

David Slusser is the new varsity boys track head coach and Eric Swager will serve as the boys assistant. Loren Thorburn is the girls head coach and Bert Kruse is the girls assistant. James Mida will coach throwers, and Shane Rodriguez and Sheon Conlon will coach pole vaulters.
CHELSEA, MI
US 103.1

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed

You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
DETROIT, MI
Tracy Stengel

A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's Pastor

A year ago, the congregation of St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church in Brooklyn, Michigan was in mourning. Their pastor, The Very Rev. David Hudgins, 53, passed away in an automobile accident. Without warning the vibrant, gregarious, and humble head of their church was gone. It was a shock. Father Dave was their beacon who, by example, led his flock closer to Jesus.
BROOKLYN, MI
WTOL 11

Dog returns home after being gone for 77 days

TOLEDO, Ohio — Just last month, an east Toledo family was reunited with their dog after it was missing for 3 months. Kaia made her way out of the Bray family home back in October and the family did everything they could to bring her back. The family said they posted on Facebook, searched themselves and reached out to the community for help.
TOLEDO, OH
WILX-TV

Sault Tribe announces appeal of Lansing and Romulus Casino lawsuits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians will seek relief from a Jan. 3 ruling from Ingham County Judge Joyce Draganchuk that would award $88 million in damages to the developers of the proposed casinos in Lansing and Romulus. The Tribe’s gaming arm, Kewadin Casinos...
LANSING, MI
WTOL 11

Fire destroys Temperance, Michigan home

TEMPERANCE, Mich. — A Temperance, Michigan family was forced to find a new place to stay on Saturday evening after their home suffered heavy damage in a fire. Fortunately no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire started around 4:45...
TEMPERANCE, MI
westbendnews.net

Multi-State Pursuit ends in Williams County

Mill Creek Township – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:33PM, Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on US20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Indiana State Police terminated their pursuit at the state line. At approximately 8:37PM, a trooper with the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol located the pursuit vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on US20 near County Road 11. Ohio troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and a pursuit ensued which ended in a single vehicle crash on County Road 20/N west of US127. The suspect exited the vehicle after the crash and fled on foot. After a physical altercation in a field east of US127, the suspect was taken into custody. Two officers sustained minor injuries from the physical altercation.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy