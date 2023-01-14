MSU WR, Philadelphia Grad Tulu Griffin Enters Transfer Portal
Mississippi State wide receiver Tulu Griffin has entered the transfer portal. He announced this on Twitter Friday afternoon.
The Philadelphia HS graduate had 4 touchdowns, 35 receptions and nearly 450 receiving yards this past season, which all are career highs for a season.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0