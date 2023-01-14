The fourth-quarter earnings season has just started. The sentiments around the earnings season this time is pretty bearish, definitely for economic reasons. Barring the Energy sector’s strong contribution from the S&P 500 index, Q4 earnings for the rest of the index are expected to be down -11.7% on +3.1% higher revenues. The -11.7% decline in index earnings decline today is down from -2.9% on October 5th, per Zacks Earnings Trends issued on Jan 11, 2023.

12 HOURS AGO