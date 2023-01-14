YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony H. Pellice, Jr., 71, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at home in the company of his wife, after a five-year battle with cancer. Anthony known as “Buddy” or “Tony” to most, was born March 25, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, to Anthony...

