Tommie Harris, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Tommie Harris, Jr. will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Harris departed this life Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
Shari B. Tenney, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shari B. Tenney, 60, died Thursday, January 12, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Shari was born August 31, 1962, in Warren, a daughter of Lloyd and Evelyn Howse Bryant. She graduated from high school in 1980 and enjoyed crocheting, cooking and baking. She was...
Cynthia J. Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia J. Johnson, passed peacefully on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the Hospice House. Cynthia was born February 23, 1954, in Youngstown, the daughter of Roy and Helen Tusin McVicker. She was a lifelong area resident. She was Chaney High School graduate and was a...
Richard Hayes, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rick” Hayes, 74, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, January 13, 2023. Rick was born in Asheville, North Carolina on December 18, 1948, to parents Richard and Betty (Garland) Hayes and came to the area in 1970.
Anthony H. Pellice, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony H. Pellice, Jr., 71, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at home in the company of his wife, after a five-year battle with cancer. Anthony known as “Buddy” or “Tony” to most, was born March 25, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, to Anthony...
Mary Lou Weibel, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Weibel, 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Otterbein Senior Living Center in Lebanon, Ohio. Prior to moving to Otterbein in 2017, Mary Lou was a long-time resident of Boardman, Ohio. She was born on March 16,...
Janet Lillian Metz, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lillian Metz, 82, of Austintown, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at her residence from her long battle with Alzheimer’s. Janet was born on May 13, 1940 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of James R. McWilliams and Mary (Krah) McWilliams. She...
Gregory B. Budd, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory B. Budd, 67 of Austintown, died unexpectedly Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his residence. Gregory was born May 25, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of the late Oliver and Geraldine (Gilchrist) Budd and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Austintown Fitch and...
John Michael Pokrivnak, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Michael Pokrivnak passed away Friday morning, January 13, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family and the amazing staff of Southern Care In-Home Hospice. John, known by his family and friends as “Pokey” or “Butch”, was born September 26, 1944 in Youngstown,...
Anthony Rossodivita, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony F. Rossodivita, 65, was promoted to glory and fully restored by our Lord on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Anthony was born January 15, 1957, in Youngstown, the son of Sylvia Felice and John Rossodivita of Campbell, Ohio. Anthony married the love of his life,...
William Arthur Straitiff, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Arthur Straitiff, 92, died peacefully on Thursday, January 12, 2023. His last years were spent at Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland, where he received wonderful, compassionate care. He was born on March 19, 1930, the son of the late William A. and Doris...
Sharon Lynn Vaughn, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Lynn Vaughn, 64, of Sugarcreek, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Community Health Care of Niles. She was born October 31, 1958, in Steubenville, Ohio, the daughter of Mel and Betty Stevens Street. Sharon was of the Baptist faith and was director...
Richard C. Gardner, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard C. Gardner, 47, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, formerly of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in his home after an extended illness. Born April 12, 1975 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Diane (Gardner) Perkins and Richard Cannon of Georgia. Richard...
Christos “Chris” Sarigianopoulos, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chris Sarigianopoulos, 92, of Campbell, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Chris was born on December 23, 1930 in Agrínion, Greece and moved to the United States in 1961. He was a loving and devoted husband to Irene, father, grandfather and brother. He...
Blanche Marie Michaels Roman, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Blanche Marie Michaels Roman, 95, of Masury, Ohio passed away peacefully Saturday morning, January 14, 2023. Mrs. Roman was born October 24, 1927, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Adalbert and Anna (Wajtal) Musial. She was a 1946 graduate of Farrell High School, where...
Lezlie A. Miller, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lezlie A. Miller passed away peacefully with her family by her side at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 9:30 p.m. She was 60 years old. Lezlie was born in Warren on April 2, 1962, the daughter of the late Robert...
Luke G. Dougherty, Hanoverton, Ohio
HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Luke G. Dougherty, 94, formerly of Boardman, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home. Luke was born December 16, 1928 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the son of Luke and Margaret Arnold Dougherty. He was a graduate of Boardman High School. Luke worked as a linotype...
Dorothy M. Rupert, New Waterford, Ohio
NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy M. Rupert, age 89, of New Waterford, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Alliance Community Hospital. She was born on April 3, 1933, in New Waterford, daughter of the late Aura and Hazel Oberholtzer Maple. Dorothy was a loving mother. Her husband,...
Joseph H. Tarantino, Jr., Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph H. “Joe” Tarantino, Jr., 69, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Omni Manor Health Care Center. Joe died from complications of many diseases he battled for more than ten years including cancer, kidney disease, leukemia, dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease, among others. Throughout all of these trials, Joe never complained and his faith remained strong.
Woman shot in vehicle in Youngstown
Youngstown police are investigating after a woman was shot in a car Sunday night.
