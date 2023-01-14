ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenexa, KS

KCTV 5

Monday morning house fire in KCK leaves 1 dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died following an overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas. Neighbors told KCTV5 a home in the area of 32nd Street and Greeley Avenue caught fire just after midnight. The homeowner said a man had been staying downstairs in the residence after...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

One arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during Topeka search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after cocaine and marijuana were found during the search of a home in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3400 block of SE Girard St. connected to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD looking for missing woman last seen Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing woman who has not been seen since Wednesday, Jan. 11. Deshauna Roberts, 50, was last seen leaving the University Health hospital around 6 p.m. that day. The hospital, which was formerly known as Truman Medical Center, is located at 2301 Holmes Road.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Rear-end collision sends Gardner man to hospital

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Gardner man was injured Sunday morning in a rear-end collision on I-635. According to the KHP crash logs, Alberto Gaytan, 38 was driving south on I-635 when his vehicle rear ended a semi-truck as they were going up a hill. Gaytan was taken to...
GARDNER, KS
WIBW

Kansas man injured in turnpike crash

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City, Kansas man was injured after crashing into another vehcile on the I-70 turnpike Saturday evening. According to the KHP crash log, Cory Baston, 33, was driving east on I-70 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck another vehicle inside of the barrier wall.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

House fire in Kansas City Monday morning off Denver Avenue

Large fire...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Jade Talks Crime

Police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for THC vape pen

The Kansas City police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for a THC vape pen and THC ointment. @jadetalkscrime TERMINALLY ILL PATIENT HOSPITAL ROOM RAIDED FOR VAPE PEN AND SALVE #truecrimejade#truecrimeclan#jadetalkscrime#truecrime#crimetok#truecrimenews#truecrimetiktok#tiktoktruecrime#gregbretz♬ [News coverage] Inorganic: Flat: 12(1011945) - 8.864Greg Bretz is a 69 year old man who is hospitalized and in his final stages of terminal, inoperable cancer. He most often lies "flat on his back" in his hospital bed and can't stand up without being assisted. His doctor in the hospital advised him "to do whatever he wants to alleviate his excruciating pain because there is nothing left that medical science can do for him."
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Large fire erupts in detached garage in Kansas City

Local families...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KFVS12

Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Four people are dead and a child is injured after they were each shot in the head in a home in Cleveland Friday night, WOIO reports. Police say Angelic Gonzalez, 34, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and Jayden Baez, 16, were all found dead at the scene. Anthony Boothe, 48, died on Sunday in the hospital and his 8-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
CLEVELAND, MO

