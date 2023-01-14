Read full article on original website
Police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for THC vape penJade Talks CrimeKansas City, MO
Why Kansas City Might Lose Out on Millions of DollarsEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
KCTV 5
Overland Park police look for suspect after patrol vehicle is rammed
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The authorities are looking for a suspect in Overland Park after a man driving a stolen Jeep rammed one of their patrol vehicles. According to the police, this all happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. At that time, Overland Park police received a call about a...
Suspected drunk driver charged in Overland Park crash that left woman dead
Alexander Grayson Kohrs was charged last week with second-degree murder and DUI/involuntary manslaughter.
Kansas City man accused of killing woman in drunk driving crash in Overland Park
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is accused of drunk driving and killing a woman in a deadly crash in Overland Park on the day before Halloween.
WIBW
Topeka man hospitalized after trapped in rear-end collision with salt truck
GRANTVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sent to the hospital after his legs were pinned underneath his dashboard and steering wheel following a rear-end collision with a salt truck. The Soldier Township Fire Department says that around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to give...
KCTV 5
Monday morning house fire in KCK leaves 1 dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died following an overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas. Neighbors told KCTV5 a home in the area of 32nd Street and Greeley Avenue caught fire just after midnight. The homeowner said a man had been staying downstairs in the residence after...
WIBW
One arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during Topeka search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after cocaine and marijuana were found during the search of a home in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3400 block of SE Girard St. connected to an ongoing investigation.
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for missing woman last seen Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing woman who has not been seen since Wednesday, Jan. 11. Deshauna Roberts, 50, was last seen leaving the University Health hospital around 6 p.m. that day. The hospital, which was formerly known as Truman Medical Center, is located at 2301 Holmes Road.
KCTV 5
Public asked for help in obtaining info on girl’s remains found in Ray County
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman whose remains were found in rural Ray County in April of last year has been identified. The Ray County Sheriff’s Office said skeletal remains were discovered by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area on April 27, 2022. Sheriff Scott Childers said...
WIBW
Rear-end collision sends Gardner man to hospital
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Gardner man was injured Sunday morning in a rear-end collision on I-635. According to the KHP crash logs, Alberto Gaytan, 38 was driving south on I-635 when his vehicle rear ended a semi-truck as they were going up a hill. Gaytan was taken to...
WIBW
Kansas man injured in turnpike crash
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City, Kansas man was injured after crashing into another vehcile on the I-70 turnpike Saturday evening. According to the KHP crash log, Cory Baston, 33, was driving east on I-70 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck another vehicle inside of the barrier wall.
KCTV 5
5 people, two pets evacuated in Monday morning fire off Denver Avenue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Five people and a couple of pets had to be evacuated Monday morning after a house fire in east Kansas City. First responders arrived at a residence off Denver Avenue near Interstate 70 about 3:30 a.m. and found a house engulfed in flames. The response...
Suspected road rage led to deadly shooting on I-435 in Lenexa
Lenexa police are investigating a suspected case of road rage that turned deadly. Investigators say someone shot and killed a 59-year-old.
KCTV 5
House fire in Kansas City Monday morning off Denver Avenue
Large fire...
KCTV 5
I-470 WB ramp to 71 Highway closed at Grandview Triangle for dump truck rollover
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some Kansas City drivers may need to find an alternate route due to a crash on I-470 Monday afternoon. A dump truck rolled over just before 12:45 p.m. on the westbound ramp to U.S. Highway 71/I-435 northbound ramp at the 3-Trails Crossing Memorial Highway, formerly known as the Grandview Triangle.
KCTV 5
Ray County sheriff asks for information about woman whose remains were found by mushroom hunter
Hundreds volunteer time at Harvesters for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. "What he believed in and what he spent his life doing is very much in alignment with our mission, which is feeding our neighbors throughout our 26 counties that we serve."
Police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for THC vape pen
The Kansas City police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for a THC vape pen and THC ointment. @jadetalkscrime TERMINALLY ILL PATIENT HOSPITAL ROOM RAIDED FOR VAPE PEN AND SALVE #truecrimejade#truecrimeclan#jadetalkscrime#truecrime#crimetok#truecrimenews#truecrimetiktok#tiktoktruecrime#gregbretz♬ [News coverage] Inorganic: Flat: 12(1011945) - 8.864Greg Bretz is a 69 year old man who is hospitalized and in his final stages of terminal, inoperable cancer. He most often lies "flat on his back" in his hospital bed and can't stand up without being assisted. His doctor in the hospital advised him "to do whatever he wants to alleviate his excruciating pain because there is nothing left that medical science can do for him."
KCTV 5
Vigil held on what would have been Dustin Niehaus’ 30th birthday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - He told his mother he was stopping for cigarettes and that was the very last time Valerie Niehaus spoke to her son. On Nov. 28, 29-year old Dustin Niehaus was shot and killed at the Cloud 9 liquor store in Kansas City, Missouri. Now, more...
KCTV 5
Large fire erupts in detached garage in Kansas City
Egg prices, 60 percent higher since last year, impacting local businesses. Mr. Dee's Donut Shop in Shawnee goes through hundreds of eggs every week, but now they're having to find an alternative way to get those eggs to keep these beloved treats in the hands of Kansas Citians.
KFVS12
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Four people are dead and a child is injured after they were each shot in the head in a home in Cleveland Friday night, WOIO reports. Police say Angelic Gonzalez, 34, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and Jayden Baez, 16, were all found dead at the scene. Anthony Boothe, 48, died on Sunday in the hospital and his 8-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Kansas City woman injured by rock that crashed through her windshield speaks out
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman is out of the hospital and speaking out for the first time after she was hit in the head with a rock that crashed through her windshield.
