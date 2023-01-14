Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Democrats promise Right-to-Work repeal amid staunch Republican opposition
With Democrats driving the conversation in Lansing for the first time in decades, it’s no surprise they’ve come out swinging on one of their long-sought policy wishes: repealing Michigan’s “right-to-work” laws. Democratic lawmakers this week introduced a trio of bills which would undo a ban...
Tax talks, policy pushes as Democratic agenda unfolds: Your guide to Michigan politics
The 102nd Michigan Legislature officially opened for business Wednesday, Jan. 11, which has Lansing buzzing with renewed energy as lawmakers and their staff settle in for the new term. As a reminder of the historic moment, Wednesday’s session was used to solidify leadership roles, which meant swearing in the first...
What will Perry Johnson run for next?
Former candidate for governor Perry Johnson has a big and expensive announcement to make.
Washington Examiner
Cherry outlines priorities on Michigan Legislature's opening day
(The Center Square) – Just as he did in the Michigan House of Representatives, Flint Democrat John Cherry brings to the Senate priorities for increasing consumer protections for mobile home residents and initiating retirement benefits for officers in conservation and public safety. In a phone interview conducted with The...
Barnes seeking another term as MDP chair, faces challenge from former state House member
When Michigan Democrats meet for their convention next month in Detroit, Lavora Barnes, who led the party to historic wins in November and complete control of state government in Lansing, won’t have an unchallenged path to a new term as party chair. Barnes last week confirmed she is planning on seeking another term. “I am […] The post Barnes seeking another term as MDP chair, faces challenge from former state House member appeared first on Michigan Advance.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan DNR seeks input on state parks management plan
Michigan is home to 103 state parks, and a new plan will help guide decisions about those parks for the next five years. The last strategic plan served as a guiding document since 2017. The new plan will influence management decisions through 2027, and emphasizes the use of renewable energy.
Detroit News
Editorial: Dems turn back toward 'Lost Decade'
When Rick Snyder was elected governor in 2010 the state ranked dead last in economic growth and employment in a Business Leaders for Michigan report. It had spent most of the previous 10 years in a single-state recession, the infamous "Lost Decade" that saw its residents, jobs and opportunities marching off to other places.
lansingcitypulse.com
With growing backlash to wind energy, Michigan turns to solar power
Michigan residents can expect to see more solar energy parks soon. Experts hope solar parks will spark less resistance than 600-foot wind turbines. The state and its utility companies are scrambling to increase renewable energy sources. When what was then the tallest wind turbine in the U.S. was erected on...
Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy
In a recent column, I argued that Michigan needs to switch from a business-focused economic development strategy to one centered on expanding its workforce. The reason is pretty simple. Michigan, like other northern states, is growing older and running out of workers. Deaths outpace births in the state in 2020 and 2021, according to the […] The post Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Gov. Whitmer makes appointment to Board of State Canvassers
On Friday, Jan. 13, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the re-appointment of Mary Ellen Gurewitz, a Democrat, and Richard Houskamp, a Republican, to the Board of State Canvassers.
Why we can't wait: It's past time to overhaul cash bail
In Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s book, “Why We Can’t Wait,” he traced the history of the fight for civil rights and urged our nation to finally realize its promises of equality and justice for all its people. In this book, he also published a version of his powerful essay, “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” — a correspondence he originally authored as he sat incarcerated. What Dr. King called for was then considered so radical that he was relentlessly surveilled and eventually assassinated. And yet, so many of us seemingly expect the great social changes of our era to come...
UPMATTERS
Representative Jenn Hill announces proposed legislation
State Representative Jenn Hill held her first press conference after taking office today. She announced a democratic package of proposed legislation Friday before an audience of labor union members at the United Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center in Negaunee Twp. To highlight the significance of Michigan house Democrats’ priorities for the Upper Peninsula.
What Exactly is ‘Right to Work’ and ‘Prevailing Wage?’
The Democrats laid out their first pieces of legislation last week as they took control in Lansing. The first six bills were introduced Thursday in the Senate and amongst them were repealing Michigan’s ‘Right to Work’ law and restoring ‘Prevailing Wage.’ Those are two buzz terms in the labor sector but may not be known in every household.
Detroit News
Ficano: Repealing right-to-work law won't hurt business prospects | Opinion
An issue catching the attention of both the business community and organized labor is the effort to repeal Michigan's “right-to-work” legislation. As a result of a major win in the governor’s race as well as both legislative chambers, repealing right to work has become an initial priority.
mea.org
Pension tax repeal on deck, Whitmer and legislative leaders announce
After a long 11 years, retired educators may soon experience relief from the unfair retirement tax imposedon them by former lawmakers, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan’s new Democratic legislative leaders announced Thursday. Flanked by new House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, and new Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids,...
wtvbam.com
AARP: Michigan in top five states where retirees are moving
WASHINGTON D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) – The American Association of Retired People (AARP) is reporting that Michigan is now a national magnet for retirees looking for greener pastures. The authors used census data to compute the rankings. Florida was first, drawing about 12% of the seniors seeking new places to...
Five Types of Items That Michigan Goodwill Stores Won’t Accept
Goodwill stores in Michigan will not accept these items as donations, just FYI. Whether you're moving, cleaning, or just trying to reclaim some space, Goodwill stores in Michigan are always looking for donations to fill their shelves. However, not all donations can or will be accepted. See what you cannot donate to Goodwill below.
WLUC
Minimal relief at the pump for Michigan drivers to begin the week
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Drivers across Michigan won’t see much relief at the pump, as gas price averages have decreased by 2 cents over the past week. According to AAA of Michigan, the average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Michigan is now $3.30, which is the same price as the current national average. Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA says, “Lower gasoline demand has helped to slow increasing gas prices.”
Michigan Capitol Confidential
CapCon’s Michigan Constitution Project: What we hope to achieve
Michigan Capitol Confidential has begun The Michigan Constitution Project. This year we will educate our readers on our state constitution, with the understanding that it has more depth than just the words on the page. Over time, a citizenry ignorant of the law and unwilling to hold bureaucrats accountable will lose its freedom. Let’s remain free.
wcmu.org
Election audits in Michigan begin this week with rolling of 10-sided die
Audits of the 2022 election began today. A group of bipartisan officials took turns rolling a ten-sided die to generate a random number. The number was then used to select batches of ballots to compare with tabulator results. Chris Swope is a Lansing City Clerk, and one of the officials...
Comments / 5