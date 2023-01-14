ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Shelter in place issued for south Santa Cruz County as deputies search for white Honda Odyssey

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office sent a shelter in place for White Road and Larkin Valley Road Monday. The Sheriff's Office is investigating a crime in the area. Deputies said at 3 p.m., they were dispatched to the Mar Monte area of Highway 1 for reports of a shooting. A The post Shelter in place issued for south Santa Cruz County as deputies search for white Honda Odyssey appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Shelter in place ordered in south Santa Cruz County

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's is asking for some residents in south Santa Cruz County to shelter in place. According to an alert sent to residents in the area of White Road and Larkin Valley Road, the sheriff's office was asking people to shelter in place. The shelter-in-place order came as the sheriff's office "investigates a crime in the area," the alert read.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Clara County Evacuation Warnings Expanded South of Gilroy

Santa Clara County expanded existing evacuation warnings to residents in the watershed areas along Bloomfield Avenue south of Gilroy. The new evacuation zone includes Bloomfield Avenue between Highway 25 and Highway 152 and south of Bloomfield to the county line, officials said. The prior evacuation warning zone was expanded due...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville announced Monday that they had lifted al evacuation warnings in city limits. The city wanted to remind people that the Monterey County Sheriff's Office still closed off access to Pajaro from Watsonville. It will remain closed until they lift the closure. The County of Santa Cruz said they The post All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP asking public's help finding driver who ran over man found on highway

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol asked the public for help Monday finding a driver who hit a man and left him for dead on Highway 4 earlier this month.In a social media post, CHP officials said Damond Lazenby was reported missing on New Year's Day. Seven days later, Lazenby's body was found near the shoulder of eastbound Highway 4 between Port Chicago Highway and Willow Pass Road in Contra Costa County.Detectives said that it appeared Lazenby was hit by a vehicle,"The CHP believes Lazenby was struck by the right front portion of a vehicle, and the driver fled the scene. The vehicle is possibly a dark color sedan," the CHP said.The CHP asked that anyone with information regarding the driver or suspect vehicle is encouraged to leave a detailed message on the CHP 24/7 tip line at (707) 917-4491.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Pothole on CA-101 blows out tires of 25 vehicles, lanes closed

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A pothole in the second lane from the left on northbound CA-101 has caused major delays and flat tires for approximately 25 vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page. The left two lanes near the Woodside Road offramp in Redwood City are closed. Reopening time is unknown. Expect […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Massive California mudslide prompts evacuations in Berkeley Hills

A mudslide in the Berkeley Hills prompted the evacuation of about ten homes. Emergency crews responded to the area of Middlefield Road, Wildcat Canyon Road and The Spiral at about 7 a.m. as mud and debris were shifting in the area. Residents were evacuated, and all three roads were closed due to the slide.
BERKELEY, CA
pajaronian.com

Pajaro residents still evacuated

PAJARO—On the same day that the City of Watsonville lifted its evacuation warnings and orders, residents of the town of Pajaro are questioning why the orders keeping them out of their homes still stand. The Main Street bridge over the Pajaro River was still closed as of Monday afternoon.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Body found floating near Ferry Building: San Francisco police

SAN FRANCISCO - A body was found floating in the San Francisco Bay near the Ferry Building on Sunday. Officers responded to the area of Embarcadero and Ferry Plaza around 10:11 a.m. and recovered the body. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Foul play is not...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
benitolink.com

Pacheco Creek crests near San Felipe Road

Waters rose rapidly in the Lovers Lane area after cresting the levee along Pacheco Creek. Residents declined to leave the area. Photo by John Chadwell. The ex-military MRAP was used as a high-water rescue vehicle to save three people trapped by rising waters along Lovers Lane Road. Photo by John Chadwell.
HOLLISTER, CA
TheAlmanac

Missing-dog mystery sparks police investigation

Carolina Bruchilari wants her dog back. The Palo Alto resident thought her beloved German shepherd, Scott, would only be gone for two weeks when she entrusted him to a trainer in mid-December to help him get over a few nervous habits he exhibited after emigrating from Brazil. But instead of...
PALO ALTO, CA

