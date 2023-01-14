Read full article on original website
Shelter in place issued for south Santa Cruz County as deputies search for white Honda Odyssey
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office sent a shelter in place for White Road and Larkin Valley Road Monday. The Sheriff's Office is investigating a crime in the area. Deputies said at 3 p.m., they were dispatched to the Mar Monte area of Highway 1 for reports of a shooting. A The post Shelter in place issued for south Santa Cruz County as deputies search for white Honda Odyssey appeared first on KION546.
Ambulance stolen in San Francisco chased by CHP through San Mateo, Alameda counties
San Francisco Fire Department said an ambulance was stolen from the city's Sunset District while responding to a medical emergency Monday night. Officials said California Highway Patrol pursued the vehicle in San Mateo and Alameda counties. The pursuit was discontinued and the ambulance was later found in Oakland.
Neighbors in Santa Cruz work to save road so they aren't trapped
Just off Highway 17 at Glenwood Drive in the Santa Cruz mountains a massive sinkhole has opened. Neighbors in the area are working to keep a culvert drain from clogging up and flooding the road so they won't be trapped with no way out.
Santa Cruz County Storm Update (Jan. 16): Evacuation orders remain in place outside of Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — By Sunday morning, most evacuation orders were lifted in Santa Cruz County. County officials are still concerned for areas along the Pajaro River as storm cleanup continues across other parts of the county. Video Player: Propane, gas in high demand amid power outages in Santa Cruz...
Neighbors in Santa Cruz work to save road after 30-feet deep sink hole opens up nearby
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Santa Cruz County is still being hit hard by the storm systems moving through the Bay Area. Residents there are grappling with flooding, crumbling roads, and coastal damage as we head into the next round of heavy rainstorms. The rain has been coming down steadily for...
Shelter in place ordered in south Santa Cruz County
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's is asking for some residents in south Santa Cruz County to shelter in place. According to an alert sent to residents in the area of White Road and Larkin Valley Road, the sheriff's office was asking people to shelter in place. The shelter-in-place order came as the sheriff's office "investigates a crime in the area," the alert read.
Santa Clara County Evacuation Warnings Expanded South of Gilroy
Santa Clara County expanded existing evacuation warnings to residents in the watershed areas along Bloomfield Avenue south of Gilroy. The new evacuation zone includes Bloomfield Avenue between Highway 25 and Highway 152 and south of Bloomfield to the county line, officials said. The prior evacuation warning zone was expanded due...
Four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are over 100% full
Torrential atmospheric rivers dropped so much water into California's drought-parched, thirsty reservoirs that four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are now over 100 percent full.
All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville announced Monday that they had lifted al evacuation warnings in city limits. The city wanted to remind people that the Monterey County Sheriff's Office still closed off access to Pajaro from Watsonville. It will remain closed until they lift the closure. The County of Santa Cruz said they The post All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
CHP asking public's help finding driver who ran over man found on highway
MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol asked the public for help Monday finding a driver who hit a man and left him for dead on Highway 4 earlier this month.In a social media post, CHP officials said Damond Lazenby was reported missing on New Year's Day. Seven days later, Lazenby's body was found near the shoulder of eastbound Highway 4 between Port Chicago Highway and Willow Pass Road in Contra Costa County.Detectives said that it appeared Lazenby was hit by a vehicle,"The CHP believes Lazenby was struck by the right front portion of a vehicle, and the driver fled the scene. The vehicle is possibly a dark color sedan," the CHP said.The CHP asked that anyone with information regarding the driver or suspect vehicle is encouraged to leave a detailed message on the CHP 24/7 tip line at (707) 917-4491.
Pothole on CA-101 blows out tires of 25 vehicles, lanes closed
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A pothole in the second lane from the left on northbound CA-101 has caused major delays and flat tires for approximately 25 vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page. The left two lanes near the Woodside Road offramp in Redwood City are closed. Reopening time is unknown. Expect […]
Massive California mudslide prompts evacuations in Berkeley Hills
A mudslide in the Berkeley Hills prompted the evacuation of about ten homes. Emergency crews responded to the area of Middlefield Road, Wildcat Canyon Road and The Spiral at about 7 a.m. as mud and debris were shifting in the area. Residents were evacuated, and all three roads were closed due to the slide.
California storms: Video shows road collapsing down a hill in San Mateo County
A video has been captured of a road in San Mateo County, California, collapsing and sliding down a hill following repeated storms across the state.
Pajaro residents still evacuated
PAJARO—On the same day that the City of Watsonville lifted its evacuation warnings and orders, residents of the town of Pajaro are questioning why the orders keeping them out of their homes still stand. The Main Street bridge over the Pajaro River was still closed as of Monday afternoon.
Pothole on 101 in Redwood City leads to dozens of flat tires
Potholes seem to be reappearing on Bay Area roadways from the wet weather. In Redwood City on Monday, a pothole lead to dozens of flat tires.
Body found floating near Ferry Building: San Francisco police
SAN FRANCISCO - A body was found floating in the San Francisco Bay near the Ferry Building on Sunday. Officers responded to the area of Embarcadero and Ferry Plaza around 10:11 a.m. and recovered the body. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Foul play is not...
Hollister woman dies in crash on SR-156
A fatal crash occurred after a driver lost control on wet roadways in Hollister on Saturday, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.
Pacheco Creek crests near San Felipe Road
Waters rose rapidly in the Lovers Lane area after cresting the levee along Pacheco Creek. Residents declined to leave the area. Photo by John Chadwell. The ex-military MRAP was used as a high-water rescue vehicle to save three people trapped by rising waters along Lovers Lane Road. Photo by John Chadwell.
Missing-dog mystery sparks police investigation
Carolina Bruchilari wants her dog back. The Palo Alto resident thought her beloved German shepherd, Scott, would only be gone for two weeks when she entrusted him to a trainer in mid-December to help him get over a few nervous habits he exhibited after emigrating from Brazil. But instead of...
SF woman sitting in car targeted in smash-and-grab robbery
Stunning video shows the moment a robbery suspect broke into a woman's car while she was still sitting in the driver's seat.
