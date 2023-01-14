Read full article on original website
Live in Tri-Cities? Here’s how many wind turbines you might soon see from your house
5 times more people in Benton County would live close to wind turbines than in the rest of Washington combined, finds analysis of proposed Horse Heaven project.
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers
Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
Gun Control: Conceal Vs Open Carry in Yakima? Do you Need Training?
With the topic of gun rights, safety, and possession constantly under discussion and debate, it made me question where we stood on the subject in Washington State. Especially where one side of the state’s opinion seems to be drastically different from the others regarding owning and using a firearm.
Overdoses Already Taking Lives in Yakima in The New Year
A record 98 overdose deaths kept authorities busy in Yakima County in 2021. Last year the record wasn't broken but still 83 people lost thier lives to drug overdoses in Yakima County. Coroner Jim Curtice says about half of the deaths are connected to the deadly drug fentanyl. Just days...
Retired Benton prosecutor saw his share of horrific crimes. Some still haunt him after 36 years
He was the longest-serving elected prosecutor in Washington when he retired.
2 more doctors, nurse practitioner now practicing in the Tri-Cities area
Their specialties include occupational medicine, rheumatology and emergency medicine.
Everything is Up in Yakima Including the Price of Gas
The cost of gas is up on this Monday. Gas prices in Yakima are up 8 pennies a gallon over the last week selling for an average of $3.60 per gallon Monday. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 4.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 25.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.56 per gallon.
This $23 Sushi Monstrosity is so Insane It Found Its Way to Yakima
There is never a time I'm not in the mood for sushi. I can't explain it. Something about the perfect bite-sized pieces that I can just pop in my mouth without having the need to cut anything works for me. The quickest way to get food from the plate to my face is always best. And it sushi just looks cool. It's definitely an art form.
Union Gap Bringing the Best Burgers in the Valley with Burger Week Next Month
When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a burger. But where would you go? So many options in the Yakima Valley it's hard to narrow down to your favorite. And even if you already have a favorite it's fun to see what else is out there. Fortunately, our friends in Union Gap are having what they're calling Burger Week. Sounds like fun!
ifiberone.com
Minivan rolls after colliding with $140,000 Tesla at dangerous intersection near Quincy
QUINCY - One of the most dangerous intersections in the region claimed another crash on Monday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol. At about 3:30 p.m., Washington State Troopers say a local couple was traveling westward on SR 283, approaching Adams Road when they were cut off by a Tesla Model X Plaid going towards Quincy on Adams Road.
Hundreds attend funeral for Lucian Munguia
YAKIMA, Wash. — No one can ever say that Lucian Munguia wasn’t loved. He was loved, not only by his family, but by the hundreds of strangers who came to his funeral to say goodbye and the thousands more watching from across the country. Most funerals are attended by just close family and friends, unless the person who died was...
8 Celebs Spotted in the Yakima Valley
We get it, celebrities are just people like us; they eat and go to the bathroom just like anyone else... When a famous entertainer or someone with notoriety comes to town, a lively spirit seems to fill the Yakima Valley air. Excitement gets kicked up a notch. When a celebrity makes time for a visit to the Yakima Valley it does feel kind of exciting, not going to lie. In fact, the only downside to a celeb being spotted in the Yakima Valley is that the negative and the toxic people get real bent out of shape over it. They act as though we should feel ashamed to feel just a little giddy about seeing a celebrity. We, however, say hey, if you get excited about spotting a celebrity in the Yakima Valley, that’s all that counts.
No Yakima Your Gas Stoves Are Not Being Banned
If you answered yes don't worry gas stoves are not being banned in the United States. So what's going on? Why all the talk about gas stoves and the talk of banning the devices? All the talk started when an official from the Consumer Product Safety Commission in an interview suggested that banning the stoves may be a good idea because of some of the health concerns caused by using gas. In Yakima and throughout the state officials estimate 39% of households use gas stoves.
Chronically Homeless Population in Yakima is Growing
Next month the annual Point in Time survey to count homeless in the county happens as social service organizations work the help the homeless find shelter. In fact officials at Yakima Neighborhood Health Services is now converting the Yakima Valley Inn motel on North First Street into housing for homeless. Many homeless in Yakima live by the Yakima River and use services at the Yakima Union Gospel Mission.
Languages You Need to Learn In Yakima and Washington State
Do you speak a language other than English? A new study has been released showing the three most popular languages you need to learn and use in Washington State. Officials with Writing Tips says Spanish is the most popular and useful language to learn in the state and it takes the lead on a national level as well followed by Korean and Japanese.
nbcrightnow.com
WSP looking for driver who rolled car, left passenger near Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a single car rollover that turned into a personal injury hit and run shortly after 3:50 p.m. on January 15. Trooper Chris Thorson says that the WSP is still "actively looking" for the driver of the car. According to the WSP...
Got a Mask Yakima? Here Comes The Warnings of Omicron
Got that mask handy? Have you noticed more people are now wearing a mask in Yakima? The coronavirus Omicron strain XBB.1.5 is now the dominant strain in America gaining that lead in just several weeks. Here comes the wave of cases that are already impacting Yakima. Yakima Health District officials...
INKED? Yes, Even Your Yakima News Guy Has Tattoos
Okay I know many of you reading this may be surprised to know your news guy loves tattoos. It's true. No I didn't get the tattoos recently, they've been applied over the years. Tattoos were on my skin before tattoos became popular. It didn't take much to convince me to...
Many In Yakima Thought a Missing Boy Would Never Be Found
Last week the Yakima Community was invited to a prayer and support time for the family of a Yakima boy who accidentally drowned in the Yakima River last year. This Saturday, January 14 a Celebration of Life will be held for Lucian Munguia at Yakima's Stone Church 3303 Englewood Avenue in Yakima. The event is set to start at 12:00 pm.
Big Drug Bust Takes Pounds Off Yakima City Streets
A big drug bust in Yakima, one of the largest in the county was made in December. Members of the federal task force called Safe Streets on December 28 of last year seized more than 120,000 fentanyl-laced pills 42 pounds of methamphetamine, a gun and $152,000 in cash. Some of...
