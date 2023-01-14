Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Is EZCORP (EZPW) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 16th
MTG - Free Report) : This mortgage insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days. MGIC Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | MGIC Investment Corporation Quote. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the...
NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
NBT Bancorp (. NBTB - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
YETI vs. POOL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
YETI - Free Report) and Pool Corp. (. POOL - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a...
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
DVN - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this oil and gas exploration company have returned +5.8% over the...
Here's Why Urban Outfitters (URBN) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Oracle, NVIDIA, Kimberly-Clark in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes closed the second consecutive winning week to start 2023 with gains. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite made massive strides, rising 4.8% in the week, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2.7% and 2%, respectively. Economic indicators released through the week,...
Is Most-Watched Stock Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Worth Betting on Now?
ALB - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this specialty chemicals company have returned -14.5%, compared...
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Yaskawa Electric Corp. (YASKY)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end...
Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
CMA - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week
Wall Street was pretty upbeat with the S&P 500 (up 2.67%), the Dow Jones (up 2.0%), the Nasdaq (up 4.8%) and the Russell 2000 (up 5.3%) offering superb returns last week. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq logged their best week since November, per CNBC. The 10-year U.S. treasury yield started the week at 3.53%, hit a high of 3.61% and ended at 3.49%. The decline in the U.S. treasury yield triggered the stock market rally.
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Resources Connection (RGP) Stock?
RGP - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $12.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
SYBX - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
What Makes Cintas (CTAS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
SKT or SPG: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
SKT - Free Report) and Simon Property (. SPG - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong...
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Aurora Cannabis (ACB) This Year?
ACB - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1181 different companies and currently...
Afya (AFYA) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Is International Seaways (INSW) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
INSW - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question. International Seaways is one of 136 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at...
4 Stocks to Buy on a Solid Rebound in Consumer Sentiment
Soaring inflation has been crippling trade and people have been compelled to spend cautiously. However, prices have been cooling over the past couple of months, which has given a boost to consumer sentiment lately. The University of Michigan's preliminary December reading showed that consumer sentiment improved in January for the second consecutive month.
