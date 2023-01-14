Read full article on original website
Bemidji High School’s Vocalmotive Show Choir Named Grand Champions in Onalaska, WI
Bemidji High School’s Vocalmotive show choir started off its season in style this past weekend in Onalaska, Wisconsin. Vocalmotive was awarded Best Choreography and Best Band, and they were named Grand Champions of the event. In addition, Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke awarded Vocalmotive’s Abbie Fettig and Micah Cerven with Showstopper Awards.
Pizza Ranch in Bemidji Ready to Open to the Public
After years of development and setbacks, Pizza Ranch’s new Bemidji location is officially set to open to the public early next week. Friday marked a special “soft opening” for the restaurant, where select community members were allowed to dine. This “first bite” event also gave newly hired employees an opportunity to hone their skills before the grand opening.
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
2 Detroit Men Sentenced for Conspiring to Traffic Fentanyl to Red Lake
The U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced that two men been sentenced to prison for conspiracy to traffic fentanyl to the Red Lake Reservation. Court documents state that in March 2021, Douglas McClendon and Christopher Richard of Detroit, MI conspired with others to traffic drugs such as fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine to individuals in the Red Lake area.
