Lumberton, NC

‘Rain drops’: Seventy-First boys basketball snaps four-year drought in rout of Lumberton

By Rodd Baxley, The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago

It’s been almost four years since Seventy-First boys basketball accomplished what it did Friday night in a 75-54 win against Lumberton.

The Falcons (13-1, 6-0) made it rain with 10 3-pointers against the Pirates (12-2, 5-1) to take sole possession of first place in the United 8 Conference.

According to MaxPreps, Seventy-First hadn't hit double-digit 3-pointers in a game since March 2, 2019 in an NCHSAA playoff win against Holly Springs.

In the first 13 games of this season, the Falcons averaged 4.2 three-pointers per game.

Despite the program’s drought, first-year coach Jeremy Ingram wasn’t surprised by Friday’s effort. Ingram has seen the extra work the Falcons have put in on practice days and their commitment to utilizing their new shooting machine.

“To be honest, I feel like we should have been doing that. We always penetrate and get open 3s, we just haven’t shot the ball well,” Ingram said.

“I told the guys, ‘Tonight's the night it all comes together.’ Sure enough, it was rain drops dropping everywhere. For a coach, it’s exciting to see the guys get excited making 3s. We put in so much work, for it to come full circle for them, it’s a cool moment.”

Senior guard Randy Dockery led the team with four treys. DeAndre Nance and Shawn Barber had two each, with Jakoi Hassell and Jared Davis knocking down one shot each from long range to put a bow on the Falcons’ hot-shooting night.

“We ain’t shooters like that,” Dockery said with a laugh.

“It just opens up the game for our drives – for Jared and us to slash to the basket. We come in here on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 a.m., just getting up shots on the new (shooting) gun that we got. It’s paying off.”

Davis had a game-high 24 points to lead three Falcons in double figures. Dockery added 16 and Hassel tallied 11.

Winners of 12 straight, Seventy-First is chasing back-to-back conference championships.

“When we’re making shots, we all feel like we’re unbeatable, because teams can’t stack the paint on us,” Davis said.

“It just shows our work – our offseason work – and coming in the gym early to get up shots, we're not being afraid of the moment.”

Jaiden Shephard and Tre Lewis had 14 points each for the Pirates. Ja’Merl Brockington finished with 13.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: ‘Rain drops’: Seventy-First boys basketball snaps four-year drought in rout of Lumberton

