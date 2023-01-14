High School Girls Basketball: Packed crowd watches Central avenge previous blowout against Jay

Another day, another time when girls high school basketball in the Panhandle produces a surprising result.

Upsets in the area appear to occur on a nightly basis. The latest of which came in front of a standing-room-only audience at Central High School as the fever-pitch atmosphere lifted the home Jaguars past a rival.

Central never trailed during a 44-36 home victory over Jay on Friday. One month prior, the Royals blasted past the Lady Jags 61-30, but as has been the case so often during the 2022-23 campaign, the script got flipped.

"It feels amazing because we lost to them last time, but our determination came through today," said Central sophomore guard Autumn Boutwell, who led all scorers with 15 points. "And the crowd made it so much better."

High School Girls Basketball: Pace establishes itself as district favorite with win at Navarre

PNJ's Basketball Leaderboard: Escambia, Santa Rosa county stat leaders in second week of January

Shortly after halftime, the game was tied at 19-19 before the home team closed out the third quarter with a 12-0 run. Creating steals from its full-court press, Jay responded by orchestrating an 11-0 spurt to trim its deficit to a single point, but the team went cold the rest the way.

The hosts drained a series of timely free throws to pull away.

"It's a tremendous win," Central head coach Zac Wright said. "The Royals are our rivals, so there's nothing sweeter than that."

The Jaguars improved their record to 9-7 this season, that includes a 2-1 against District 1-1A competition.

Meanwhile, after an upset win at Pace last week pushed its record to a season-best 12-1, Jay has dropped its last two games.

"We just couldn't anything going, offensively," Jay head coach Jorey Diamond said. "They did a good job defensively in their little zone. They came out here wanting it more than we did tonight, that's the bottom line. They wanted it more in front of their home fans, and we needed to step up to the challenge and we didn't."

Here are three takeaways from Friday night in Allentown.

'Energy'

At any given Central game, you won't see Wright take a seat.

In fact, there's rarely a moment when he isn't roaming up and down the sideline barking instructions to his players. That was especially the case on Friday.

Defensively, the head coach called out rotations in the 2-3 zone defense and commanded his players to front the post in a effort to deny an entry pass to the tallest player on the floor: Jay 6-foot junior center Madalyn Grimes. Offensively, after one of his players missed a free throw, Wright would implore them to get set before demonstrating a high-arcing release.

His engagement with his players are why they've bought in during their first season playing for him.

"The best thing about playing for him is his energy. He keeps it up every game," Boutwell said. "It's different from our old coach, but I think he's found a way to get through to us."

Wright's most impassioned expression to his team was during the Jaguars' third-quarter surge.

Central junior forward Anna Hernandez knocked down a free throw to put the home team up 20-19 before seventh-grade guard Lakin Mathews drilled a three-point shot. After Mathews collected a steal on the ensuing possession, Boutwell nailed a 3-pointer in transition.

The sequence led to a Royals timeout, with Wright racing onto the court to congratulate his players. The 12-0 was capped by a field goal from freshman forward Lily Mathews and another Boutwell make from deep.

"I'm just so proud of the girls," Wright said. "They showed heart and played the game the right way."

'He loves the games as much as we do'

Also in the first year with his team, Diamond is another coach that his players appreciate playing for.

"I love him so much. He's an awesome coach," eighth-grade forward Aubreigh Nelson said. "I really think he loves the games as much as we do and I think he loves us a lot."

With the Royals coming off a losing season, the head coach immediately set high expectations for his players, with a district title as the goal. But the key in developing a contender came during an offseason camp at Troy University at the end of last summer.

"That to me was the turning point with our bunch. Because it wasn't just playing the games, it was that we got to gel as a team," Diamond said. "We got to learn each other and do things together. And when we came back from that, we really came together as a team."

With the chemistry in tact, Jay ripped off a terrific start to the season thanks to its defense. The squad relinquished just 31.2 points per game during that stretch with several contributors helping shut teams down.

Freshman guard Kaylee Gilbreath is the team's best one-on-one defender and generally matches up against the opponent's best player. Sophomore wing Carleigh Baker is another solid perimeter defense while Nelson uses her length to challenge shots in the interior.

Yet, the Royals couldn't take away the Jaguars' strength: shooting. They made seven 3-pointers. Additionally, the visitors couldn't rattle Central. Instead, it was the other way around.

A Baker 3-pointer made it 31-30 early in the fourth. After a pair of free throws pushed the deficit back up to three, Jay committed a turnover before being called for a shooting foul and a technical foul on the ensuing defensive possession.

Splitting four free throws, Central completed a four-point trip down floor with a Lakin Mathews basket inside. From there, the road team had four turnovers and went 2-for-8 from the field. The two makes were a 3-pointer from eighth-grade guard Audrey Bodiford and a half-court shot at the buzzer from fellow eighth grader Presley Hawthorne.

Lessons to be learn

The Jay and Central boys basketball teams followed the girls to complete a night of hoops, with even more fans lined up against the walls behind the baskets to catch the action.

To get a sense of the night's enthusiasm, all you needed to do is look outside to a full parking lot and an overflow of cars parked on the streets surrounded the school. It was certainly loud inside as the two rural communities cheered on their squads.

But for a few players on the visiting side, that excitement was difficult to handle.

"It was definitely hard. A rivalry game on the road is one of the toughest positions to be in as a team," said Hawthorne, who finished the night with a team-best 12 points. "We didn't play as hard as we usually do and this atmosphere definitely affected us."

Nelson added: "It was really nerve-wracking and honestly, it's disappointing because I didn't play how I know I could. I'm disappointed in myself because I didn't play to my full potential."

The Royals also aim to do a better job closing out games. They relinquished a fourth-quarter advantage Tuesday in a 30-29 loss at Paxton. On Friday, the team fought back only to fall short late.

"The one thing we've learned over the last two games is that you can't take anything for granted," Diamond said. "Every game is a new game, especially when you are playing in a rivalry game like this one. You got to be prepared for them to play their best. ... We're still young and haven't quite figured out how to do that yet and that's all part of the process. But we still got a few weeks left in the season and we're excited about getting prepared for the district. And ultimately, that's when we what to be at our best."

Jay next plays at 5:30 p.m. at Baker. Central visits Milton at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Patrick Bernadeau is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at (850) 503-3828, on Twitter @PatBernadeau or via email at pbernadeau@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: High School Girls Basketball: Packed crowd watches Central avenge previous blowout against Jay