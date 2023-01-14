Effective: 2023-01-16 20:13:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet on west facing beaches, except 7 to 10 feet on the southwest coast near Jalama. Dangerous rip currents are also expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM PST Wednesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding is possible around the time of high tide, causing inundation of sea water in low lying coastal areas and minor beach erosion. High tides will be 6.3 feet at 508 AM on Tuesday, and near 7 feet at 6 AM on Wednesday. Even higher tides are forecast for Thursday through Monday with tides 7.4 feet or higher, peaking Friday through Sunday near 7.8 feet between 730 AM to 930 AM. Coastal flooding is likely to persist through early next week.

