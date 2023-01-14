BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Friday night at Worthy Brewing, during a reception for winners of the 2022 Central Oregon Gives campaign, The Source Weekly announced that the popular end-of-year giving project had topped $1 million in revenues in 2022 for the first time, bringing the total raised by the campaign to nearly $3 million for more than 80 nonprofits since the start of the project in 2018.

OREGON STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO