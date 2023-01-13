Read full article on original website
Related
kbbi.org
Remembering long-time assistant superintendent Dave Jones
Long-time school administrator David W. Jones died earlier this month, a year and a half after he retired from the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District. He was 64. His friends and colleagues say Jones did everything he could to put students first — even if that didn’t make him the most popular person in the room.
kbbi.org
DOT will make progress on dozens of new, ongoing Peninsula road projects this year
The new year ushers in a new season of road work for the Alaska Department of Transportation. Several construction projects are ongoing or due to begin on the Kenai Peninsula in 2023, with others in early planning stages. David Post with the Alaska Department of Transportation said one of the...
Comments / 0