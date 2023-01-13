ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soldotna, AK

Comments / 0

Related
kbbi.org

Remembering long-time assistant superintendent Dave Jones

Long-time school administrator David W. Jones died earlier this month, a year and a half after he retired from the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District. He was 64. His friends and colleagues say Jones did everything he could to put students first — even if that didn’t make him the most popular person in the room.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy