Bartlesville, OK

DSR Senior Spotlight: Wahl soars to big heights for BHS

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 3 days ago
It's been an unforgettable year for Bartlesville High's Jack Wahl, on whom today's DSR Senior Spotlight shines.

Twelve months ago, he was part of the Bruin basketball team that won 12 games, doubling its victory total from the previous season.

And, just eight months ago, he made school history as the first Bruin to win the boys' long jump state championship. (Although two Bartlesville Sooner High human launching pads did it back in the 1970s — Paul Martell in 1974 and 1975 and Greg Brewer in 1978.)

Wahl — who captured the 2022 Class 6A high jump crown with a distance of 6-feet-6-inches — is not the only exceptional Bruin jumper in the past decade. A.J. Parker cleared 6-foot-10 in the mid-2010s to set the school record, David Kelley twice finished second at state (6-foot-6, 2017; 6-foot-8, 2018) and Adam Nakvinda placed in the top seven at 2021 state meet.

But, Wahl did something none of the other cloud-punchers did — bring home the gold.

Kelley suffered from a bit of bad luck. In 2017, the winner soared an untouchable 7-foot-4 feet. And, in 2018, he actually tied for the top jump but lost first place on the tiebreaker process.

Wahl's achievement stood out another way last spring — among the nine OSSAA schools the E-E attempts to cover, Wahl was the only athlete to win at state.

He and Kelley had something else in common — basketball.

But, Kelley didn't play hoops for the Bruins after his exceptional talent in the high jump was discovered.

Wahl has continued to suit for to play hoops. He is listed at 6-foot-4 on the roster, but plays about two three-feet taller, or so it seems.

He has delivered several dominating blocks or shot pressures and has worked hard on the boards for the Bruins. Wahl is helping the Bruins find their competitive stride.

