Journal Review
SAC Wrestling: Mounties take third, Athenians edge out Chargers for 4th
LINDEN – Southmont wrestling saw its three-year Sagamore Conference championship streak come to an end on Saturday at the 2023 SAC Championships at North Montgomery. Lebanon brought home the title, scoring 242.5 points. Western Boone placed second with 220 and the Mounties earned a third place finish as they scored 211 points. Crawfordsville edged out North Montgomery for 4th as CHS scored 148.5 points to the Chargers 147.0.
Journal Review
Ward and Brewer lead Mounties past sectional foe
Southmont (9-3) Carson Chadd 5-8 1-5 11, Vince Reimondo 0-3 0-0 0, Trip Ward 8-11 2-2 23, Kyler McCandless 2-4 0-0 4, Lucas Oppy 0-3 1-2 1, Hayden Hess 1-5 1-3 3, EJ Brewer 7-9 3-5 17; Totals 23-43 8-17 59. 3 pt shooting: RP 6-20 (Mullins 2, Robins 2,...
Journal Review
Athenians don’t back down from Patriots in loss
CVL 9 9 18 12 - 48 Bethesda Christian (11-1): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Isaac Mlagan 0-0 0-0 0 Luke Douglas 4-9 2-4 13 Sam Mlagan 8-14 3-4 19 Jimmy Fancher 1-1 0-0 3Luke Stuckey 2-6 8-8 12 Jesse Gehring 0-1 1-3 1 Jamison Chapman 4-9 6-6 15. Totals 19-40 20-25 63.
Journal Review
DePauw shoots past Little Giants to earn rivalry win
GREENCASTLE - Wabash College traveled to North Coast Athletic Conference rival DePauw on Saturday leading the conference. Hot shooting by the Tigers sent Wabash packing by a score of 86-80 in a close and rugged game causing a log jam towards the top of the NCAC standings. The Tigers shot...
Journal Review
Contestants sought for Strawberry Festival program
Entry forms are now available for anyone interested in participating in the Strawberry Festival Queen Scholarship Program or the Jr. Royalty Contest. The queen program is open to any high school girl in grades 9-12 and the Jr. Royalty contest is open to boys and girls ages 6-10 as of May 1, 2023. All contestants must reside or attend school full-time in Montgomery County. The entry fee for the Jr. Royalty program is $25 and the entry free for the Queen program is $45.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Genda Funeral Home Undergoing Name Change
As announced earlier this year, Genda Funeral Home has recently undergone an ownership change. As a part of this ownership change, new owner Pat Day has updated the branding to reflect the Day name as a part of the business. Genda Funeral Home is becoming Day & Genda Funeral Home...
WLFI.com
"Oh, another one," one student's reaction to Bloomington stabbing
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University sophomore Gavin Chiu had one thought after reading of an Indiana University student being stabbed while on a bus in Bloomington last week. "It's pretty tragic to say my initial reaction was 'Oh, another one,'" he said. 56-year-old Billie Davis has been...
VCSC school board launches investigation on current member
TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County School Board is investigating claims that board member James Skelton inappropriately met with the mother of a student who was the subject of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The allegation was made during the most recent board meeting on Monday by a member of the public. […]
Journal Review
Annual cheer campaign wraps up
Donations to the 111th annual Sunshine Society Cheer Certificate campaign are still being accepted, however, the annual fundraising effort is drawing to a close. Organizers will continue to accept donations this month in hopes of reaching the $20,000 goal. As of Jan. 13, the fund had raised $15,408 for local families in need.
Journal Review
Local Record: Jan. 17, 2023
• Warrant served in the 100 block of South Blair Street — 2:21 a.m. • Donald Creighton Harrington, 56, Crawfordsville, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia — 2:50 a.m. • Operating a vehicle while intoxicated at North Washington and West North streets...
Journal Review
Letter: Couple grateful for local health care
I am writing to express my appreciation for the staff at Franciscan Hospital in Crawfordsville and Franciscan Hospital in Lafayette. On Jan. 2, 2023, my wife had an emergency and I had to rush her to the Crawfordsville’s emergency room. Despite the hospital being full, the staff there looked for other locations to ensure that the exceptional treatment could be continued and she was subsequently transferred to Franciscan in Lafayette where she stayed in the ICU for three more days.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Illinois
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo thought fatigue hurt the Spartans down the stretch of Friday's 75-66 loss at Illinois. It was MSU's second Big Ten road game in a four-day stretch, having picked up a win at Wisconsin on Tuesday. MSU was in control until a devastating 18-4 run...
Public meeting coming for busy Vermillion intersection
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Changes could be coming to one busy intersection along State Road 63– but officials want to hear from the public first. The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a public forum regarding to changes to an intersection near “The Beef House restaurant,” and Interstate 74 on Jan. 25th at the American […]
WTHI
Several students expelled, and others suspended in connection to claims of racial harassment at West Vigo High School
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several West Vigo High School students have been expelled in connection to the racial harassment incidents, and others suspended. That is according to Interim Superintendent Dr. Tom Balitewicz. We told you before, the Vigo County School Corporation said it had learned of students transferring away...
WTHI
Terre Haute home fully engulfed in flames
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department is working to put out a large house fire. The fire happened at around one in the afternoon on Monday at 2325 Sycamore Street behind the Advanced Auto Parts store on Wabash Avenue. News 10 will have updates from the...
Driver dies in Tippecanoe County crash early Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A driver who's believed to have crashed during the early morning hours Saturday was found dead at around 10 a.m. near the crash scene in far eastern Tippecanoe County. Investigators say at around 10 a.m. someone called 911 to report a vehicle in the ravine on...
Indiana man charged with kidnapping, vehicular hijacking in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – It was a night of a kidnapping, carjacking and crimes that crossed state lines. An Indiana man is now behind bars in Champaign County facing several felony charges. Champaign Police responded to the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Marketview Drive around 9:24 p.m. Thursday night. They found 26-year-old Ryan Hutchison […]
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen appears in court, mouths 'I love you' to 2 women: report
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen appeared in a Carroll County courtroom in Indiana on Friday. A judge ruled jurors will be chosen from a different county.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Seven Arrested After Saturation Patrol
Friday evening, troopers from the Lafayette Post conducted a saturation patrol searching for dangerous and impaired drivers. During the patrol, troopers issued 106 warnings, 28 citations, arrested one person for possession of methamphetamine, and arrested six people for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. One of the OWI arrests resulted from the driver being involved in a crash.
Judge denies request from Delphi, Indiana murder suspect
CHICAGO (CBS) – The man accused of murdering two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana was back in court on Friday.Richard Allen was in shackles as he was brought into the Carroll County Courthouse. Allen's defense team argued for a change of venue, away from Delphi, where the murders took place in 2017.But the judge denied the change of venue request, ruling outside jurors could be brought in from a different part of Indiana.The judge also decided to keep a gag order in place to keep attorneys from publicly discussing the case.The bodies of Abby Williams and Libbey German were found in the woods near the Delphi Historic Trail on Valentine's Day in 2017.
