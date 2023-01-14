Read full article on original website
Mason County Central posts nonleague victory over Fremont in girls basketball
Mason County Central’s girls basketball team won its third straight game and defeated Fremont 42-30 in non-conference action Monday night. The visiting Spartans got the early jump on the Packers, outscoring them by 12 points, 16-4 in the first quarter. The Packers regrouped and gained a 12-9 edge in the second quarter to trail by nine, 25-16, at the half.
Hart wrestling team takes first place at Fallen Bucks Invitational
Eight wrestlers finished undefeated to lead the Hart Pirates to a 5-0 record and the championshihp at the Fallen Bucks Invitational tournament at Pine River. The Pirates opened the day with a 54-13 victory over Central Montcalm, then overwhelmed Coopersville, 50-25, in the second round. Next up was Mason County...
Briggs, Sydnor III lead Muskegon past Warren Lincoln in Saturday hoops action
The Muskegon Big Reds boy’s basketball team kept their perfect record intact on Saturday evening as they got by the Warren Lincoln Abes by a score of 50-45 at the Horatio Williams Foundation Freedom Classic played in Ferndale. Once again the Big Reds rode the offensive backs of Jordan...
Mona Shores wrestlers compete at Unity Christian Invitational
The Mona Shores wrestling team posted a sixth-place finish at the Unity Christian Invitational on Saturday. The Sailors closed out the day with a score of 91. Mario Curiel (106), Aiden Suida-Cortes (113) and Gavyn Stout (157) earned third-place finishes in their weight class. Peyton Peterson (190) wrestled to a...
Muskegon Catholic nips Western Michigan Christian in rivalry game
Muskegon Catholic and Western Michigan Christian renewed their fierce rivalry on the basketball court on Friday night. The rivals, who have competed against one another in several different leagues now find themselves doing battle as independents. On Friday, Chase Willer found himself wide open on an inbounds play with 33...
Laird, Lynn lead Ludington past Grant
Keelyn Laird and Olivia Lynn combined to score 29 points as the Ludington girls basketball team continue to roll on, winning its fourth straight game with a 50-31 victory over visiting Grant in non-conference action Monday night. Defense again shined for the Orioles, as they outscored the Tigers, 8-4 in...
Muskegon stays perfect with league victory over Zeeland West
The Muskegon Big Red boys’ basketball team kept their perfect record intact Friday night as they got by the Zeeland West Dux in an OK Conference-Green contest, 55-46. Muskegon senior Jordan Briggs had another big night for the Big Reds with a game-high 21 points, including going 12-of-14 from the free throw line. He converted on several attempts from the charity stripe down the stretch, going 7-for-8 in the final eight minutes. Briggs also connected on three 3-pointers.
Spring Lake boys remain perfect in OK Conference-Blue with win over Holland Christian
The Spring Lake Lakers boys basketball team continues to surprise folks in the OK-Blue as they went to Holland Christian on Friday and returned home with a 49-47 win over the Maroons. It was the sixth road game out of the seven games the Lakers have played this season. Things...
BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS: Muskegon still No. 1; South Christian enters the Top 20
TJ Kelley – Twitter @ScoopIPS. Halfway through the Michigan high school boys’ season and parity is rampant as the number of undefeated teams declines weekly. This week’s top four teams remain the same, Grand Rapids Northview enters the top ten while previously unranked Grand Rapids South Christian enters the top 20. In honor of State Champs! 20th anniversary, here are the Top 20 teams in Michigan with previous ranking, record, and division are in parenthesis:
Spring Lake swim and dive team wins over Greater Muskegon co-op
The Spring Lake boys swim and dive team wrapped up a grueling stretch with a strong win on Monday evening. The Lakers claimed victory over the Greater Muskegon co-op swim and dive team, 96-70. “Given this brutal meet schedule over the past five days, tonight was a fun way to...
Shelby takes down visiting White Cloud in girls hoops
Biloxi Lee scored 11 points and hauled down 12 rebounds to lead the Shelby girls basketball team to a 35-29 victory over visiting White Cloud Monday night. It was a see-saw affair, with the Tigers taking a 6-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. White Cloud came back for a 10-9 edge in the second, leaving the Tigers holding a 15-12 lead at the half.
North Muskegon girls hold on for win over Ravenna
If you were looking for a girls’ basketball game to watch with a lot of offense on Friday night, North Muskegon was not the place to be. North Muskegon and Ravenna combined for just 48 points. North Muskegon eventually pulled out 26-22 West Michigan Conference-Rivers win over Ravenna. “What...
FERNDALE, Mich. – The Muskegon Big Reds (8-0) improved their undefeated record Saturday night after edging out a 50-45 victory over the Warren Lincoln Abes (4-4). The game was a part of the Martin Luther King Freedom Classic. Here are four takeaways from the game: Lincoln kept coming The first ...
Jayhawk men get big win over Alpena Community College
The Muskegon Community College men’s basketball team snapped a two game losing streak on Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks came up with a big win over Alpena Community College by a final score of 97-61. Injuries caused MCC to be without starters, Jacob May and Jacob Mueller, but the team...
Mason County Central cruises past Hesperia
SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central won its second straight girls basketball game Friday night with a 56-17 victory over visiting Hesperia in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. All doubt about the outcome was removed when the Spartans shutout the Panthers, 13-0 in the first quarter. The Spartans had...
Ludington rallies against Petoskey, stays perfect at 11-0
A big fourth quarter lifted the Ludington boys basketball team to its 11th straight win, with a 56-48 non-conference victory over visiting Petoskey on Saturday afternoon. The Orioles jumped out in the opening quarter with an 18-11 lead. The Northmen went on a run in the second stanza and outscored Ludington, 13-10 to cut the Orioles’ lead down to four, 28-24 at the half.
Manistee’s balance too much for Fremont in girls’ basketball action
Three Manistee players scored in double figures Friday night in the Chippewas’ 54-50 victory over the Fremont Packers. The victory came after the Chippewas overcame a first-half deficit in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division contest. Manistee trailed Fremont, 13-5, at the end of the first quarter, but then...
Lumberjacks earn important win as midway point of the season hits
The midpoint of any season can seem like there’s still a long way to go to the postseason, especially in the United States Hockey League. With six teams currently competing for second place of the Eastern Conference, the Muskegon Lumberjacks know the pressure is on to start playing their best hockey as the chips begin to fall in place.
Lady Jayhawks cruise past Alpena Community College
The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks played their first conference game of the season Saturday afternoon and came away with a convincing 65-29 win over the Alpena Community College Lumberjacks in a Michigan Community College Athletic Association contest. The Jayhawks took advantage of their ability to run the court and...
Shelby boys get by Oakridge for fifth straight win
Three players scored in double figures Friday night as the Shelby boys basketball team won its fifth straight game, 62-56, over visiting Oakridge in a non-conference contest. Oakridge never led after the Tigers gained a 12-7 edge at the end of the first quarter. A 17-8 surge in the second quarter built Shelby’s lead to 29-15 at the half.
