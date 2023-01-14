ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner releases name of teen who died in crash on northbound I-75 in Lexington

By Karla Ward
Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago

The Fayette County coroner’s office said a 19-year-old man died in a collision between a semi and a pickup truck on northbound Interstate 75 late Friday.

Kennedy B. Knowles was pronounced dead as a result of multiple blunt force injuries at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital at 10:44 p.m., the coroner said in a news release.

Lexington police Lt. Brian Martin said police were called to the 111 mile marker on I-75 north at 10:03 p.m. The driver of the semi was not injured, he said.

The interstate remained closed as of 12:45 a.m., and traffic was being diverted off I-75 and onto eastbound I-64, Martin said.

Martin said slippery road conditions were believed to have been a contributing factor.

He said police had responded to a number of accidents around Lexington Friday night because of slick roads.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 7, which includes 12 counties in Central Kentucky, issued a news release urging motorists to be aware of the possibility of black ice. The agency said crews were patrolling and treating roads as needed.

The police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash on the interstate.

Lexington Herald-Leader

