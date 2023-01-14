ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Items That Aren’t Worth the Trip to Walmart

By Jenny Cohen
 3 days ago

A trip to Walmart is a good way to save money, especially if you’re on a tight budget.

But even with their low, low prices, there may be some items that are a waste of money, which makes it hard to boost your bank account. Before you go, check your Walmart shopping list and make sure you drop these items that aren’t worth the trip.

Produce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10qkyG_0kEVJ5ar00

You may think that buying produce at a lower cost at Walmart can help you save money, but that may not always be the case. Walmart’s produce may not be as fresh as at a grocery store or other retailer, which could lead to you throwing out rotting food.

Instead, it may be a better idea to stick to your local grocery store for fresher products.

Great Value foods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NhsiP_0kEVJ5ar00

Like other stores, Walmart carries its own line of products under the Great Value brand. You can buy all kinds of foods under the Great Value brand instead of spending more money on name-brand versions of the same products. But those name brands may have better quality, so it might be a good idea to compare products before defaulting to the Great Value line.

Paper goods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EtvhV_0kEVJ5ar00

Great Value also carries several types of paper products like toilet paper and paper towels. This is also a good chance to compare the in-store brand to name-brand versions and perhaps spend a bit more money for better quality.

Gift cards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPRQa_0kEVJ5ar00

Gift cards can be a good option to give to someone or to treat yourself, but Walmart sells them at face value and may not be the best place to save money on them. Instead, consider other online and in-person options. For example, a genius Costco hack is to buy gift cards in bulk through the warehouse retailer, which costs less than the face value of the cards.

Kitchen appliances

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNFmZ_0kEVJ5ar00

A Walmart kitchen appliance like a hand mixer or blender is a good option if you only use it once in a while. But if you’re a serious baker or chef, it may be a better idea to spend a little more. You can ensure that you’ll be getting something that lasts longer and can handle the work better, whether you’re mixing up cookie dough with a mixer or making smoothies with frozen fruits in your blender.

Electronics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40bIkY_0kEVJ5ar00

Do you need to replace a computer or want to get a bigger television to watch sports? Walmart may have some good deals on electronics for your home, but may not carry the array of products that an electronics retailer would. So while some basic or older models may be available at Walmart, you’d have a wider selection elsewhere.

Dishes and Glassware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mvUFu_0kEVJ5ar00

Walmart could be a good place to fill up your kitchen with essentials on a budget, but take a look at the plates, bowls, and glasses you pick up from the retailer. The quality may not be as good as more expensive options and could cost you in the long run, if you constantly have to replace broken items.

Cereal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PgNXY_0kEVJ5ar00

Walmart has its own in-store brand cereals with the Great Value name, but you may be surprised at how different they are from the name-brand competition. Give Walmart’s versions a taste test and see how they hold up to more well-known brands. You may be surprised by the difference when it comes to the cost.

Snack foods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QDXZH_0kEVJ5ar00

Things like chips and crackers are easy snacks to have around for lunches or after-school treats. But you may be surprised to find that Walmart’s prices aren’t that much of a bargain compared to other stores. Check your local grocery store for sales or consider heading over to your local dollar store to see what kind of deals they may have.

Gift wrap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27MZpT_0kEVJ5ar00

You may be excited to pick up a gift for a friend at your local Walmart, but when it’s time to make your present look pretty, try to steer clear of the gift wrap aisle. Walmart’s selection of wrapping paper may be thin or can easily tear, which could spoil the surprise before your gift is given. Instead, splurge a little on more expensive paper that can hold up to plenty of unwrapping.

Batteries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mr5ss_0kEVJ5ar00

You may need a pack of batteries for everything from remotes to gaming controllers or any other types of toys. Batteries can last a long time if you buy the right ones, which is why you may want to steer clear of Walmart’s options. Instead, find some batteries that will stand up to plenty of wear so you don’t have to chew through a whole pack to keep your home running.

Vitamins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qgjU4_0kEVJ5ar00

Vitamins aren’t regulated as tightly as prescription medication or other types of remedies. So you may think you’re getting vitamins and supplements that are good for your health but they may not hold the amount or types of ingredients you may need to keep healthy. Check the label and stick with reliable name brands if you’re worried about the quality.

Bottom line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f3Aud_0kEVJ5ar00

If you’re trying to save money, remember to check your wallet for the best rewards credit cards when you shop at Walmart. You may be able to save some extra cash or earn additional rewards. And find ways to stop living paycheck to paycheck by sticking to your budget with a list when you shop or using coupons and price matching to get deals.

But while Walmart is everywhere, that doesn’t mean it’s where you should shop for everything. While you can get some great deals at Walmart, there are some things that are better bought elsewhere.

