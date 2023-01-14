ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlingame, CA

$928K Mega Millions ticket sold in Burlingame

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GlLQv_0kEVIAxS00

BURLINGAME, Calif. ( KRON ) — The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $1.35 billion for Friday’s drawing. The winning numbers were revealed to be 61 , 30 , 45 , 46 and 43 . The Mega ball number is 14 . Friday's Megaplier is 2X .

Bay Area storm latest: Flood Watch for Bay Area Saturday

One Maine resident got lucky, matching all five numbers with the Mega ball number for the grand prize. In California, two winners claimed the next-highest prize.

Getting the five numbers without the Mega ball earns a payday of $928,260. Two Californians nabbed that prize, and one of the tickets was sold in the Bay Area.

The ticket was sold at a Chevron in Burlingame, located at 1101 Broadway. The other was in Southern California — at Stater Bros in Riverside.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

The $1.35 billion jackpot is the second-largest in Mega Millions history, trailing a $1.53 billion prize in October 2018. That prize was won on a ticket sold in South Carolina.

KRON4 News

KRON4 News

