$928K Mega Millions ticket sold in Burlingame

BURLINGAME, Calif. ( KRON ) — The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $1.35 billion for Friday’s drawing. The winning numbers were revealed to be 61 , 30 , 45 , 46 and 43 . The Mega ball number is 14 . Friday's Megaplier is 2X .

One Maine resident got lucky, matching all five numbers with the Mega ball number for the grand prize. In California, two winners claimed the next-highest prize.

Getting the five numbers without the Mega ball earns a payday of $928,260. Two Californians nabbed that prize, and one of the tickets was sold in the Bay Area.

The ticket was sold at a Chevron in Burlingame, located at 1101 Broadway. The other was in Southern California — at Stater Bros in Riverside.

The $1.35 billion jackpot is the second-largest in Mega Millions history, trailing a $1.53 billion prize in October 2018. That prize was won on a ticket sold in South Carolina.

