Before you throw out that leftover plate of pasta, the city of Los Angeles wants you to be aware you are now required to compost it."It's sort of like the same type of material that we're currently handling," said environmental engineer Bernadette Halverson. "It's just a matter of moving the food waste from the black bin to the green bin. And by doing that we're actually doing our part, helping the environment."L.A. Sanitation rolled out its new composting program as part of the new state mandate aimed at getting organic waste out of landfills. All of its 750,000 customers must...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO