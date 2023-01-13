ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flyin' to the Hoop celebrates 2023 opening night

KETTERING, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - The 20th edition of the Beacon Orthopedics Flyin' to the Hoop Invitational began Friday night at Trent Arena, with 19 games in total being played from Friday through Monday. The weekend began with an overtime thriller between Combine Academy and Keystone Academy; Combine led for much...
Beavercreek girls, Dunbar boys among Saturday winners at Flyin' to the Hoop

KETTERING, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - The second day of the 2023 Beacon Orthopedics Flyin' to the Hoop Invitational began with wins for two area teams. In the lone girls basketball contest of the showcase, Beavercreek used a strong defensive effort to win 42-31 against Springboro. Lilli Leopard had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Beavers, who kept the Panthers scoreless in the second quarter. Chloe Downing led Springboro with 12 points. Both Leopard and Beavercreek head coach Aric Seilhamer are thankful that the team was able to play in this year's showcase.
