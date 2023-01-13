Read full article on original website
Related
New Dawg Report: Keith Reynolds
What are the Huskies getting in the shifty California wide receiver?
dayton247now.com
Flyin' to the Hoop celebrates 2023 opening night
KETTERING, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - The 20th edition of the Beacon Orthopedics Flyin' to the Hoop Invitational began Friday night at Trent Arena, with 19 games in total being played from Friday through Monday. The weekend began with an overtime thriller between Combine Academy and Keystone Academy; Combine led for much...
Husker Dan: Rhule Completes His Staff
What do we know about these Nebraska football assistant coaches?
Garland, Allen step up with Mitchell down in Cavs' win over Pelicans
Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen both tallied double-doubles to lead the Cavaliers to their 11th comeback win of the season with a 113-103 victory over the Pelicans on Monday afternoon.
dayton247now.com
Beavercreek girls, Dunbar boys among Saturday winners at Flyin' to the Hoop
KETTERING, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - The second day of the 2023 Beacon Orthopedics Flyin' to the Hoop Invitational began with wins for two area teams. In the lone girls basketball contest of the showcase, Beavercreek used a strong defensive effort to win 42-31 against Springboro. Lilli Leopard had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Beavers, who kept the Panthers scoreless in the second quarter. Chloe Downing led Springboro with 12 points. Both Leopard and Beavercreek head coach Aric Seilhamer are thankful that the team was able to play in this year's showcase.
Classic in the Country Day 2: Fairland and New Clermont remain undefeated, while Solon and Toledo Start are among the other winners
There were seven games played on the first day of the 2023 Classic in the Country
Comments / 0